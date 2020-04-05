AegisEURUSD

AegisEURUSD — EURUSD H1 Mean-Reversion EA

A regime-gated mean-reversion system for EURUSD: it only fades short-term price extremes when the market is statistically mean-reverting, using a bounded, capped position-scaling mechanism instead of a single fixed-size bet — validated on 6.6 years of real MT5 broker history.

Description
AegisEURUSD is a fully systematic Expert Advisor for **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe**. It trades a **short-term mean-reversion fade**: it looks for RSI(3) extremes (oversold/overbought), filtered by a directional moving-average regime (only fades dips when the broader trend is up, only fades rallies when it's down), and — the key ingredient — a statistical regime gate that only allows entries when the market is *currently* behaving like a mean-reverting instrument rather than a trending one.

The regime gate (what makes this different from a plain RSI bot)
Most RSI "buy the dip" systems fail because they keep fading extremes even when the market has shifted into a real trend — the dip keeps dipping. AegisEURUSD adds a **Variance-Ratio filter**: a statistical test (comparing the variance of multi-bar returns to what a random walk would produce) that only opens a trade when the recent price action is genuinely mean-reverting. When the market is trending, the filter simply stays out, no matter how extreme the RSI reading looks.

How positions are managed
Rather than a single fixed-size entry, AegisEURUSD manages each trade as a **bounded, staged position**: if price initially moves against the entry, the system can add to the position, up to a hard-capped number of stages, with each addition sized by a fixed multiplier — never open-ended. Every trade exits either at a take-profit measured from the position's weighted-average entry price, or as soon as the mean-reversion signal completes (RSI crosses back through its midpoint) — whichever comes first. If the maximum stage count is ever reached without resolution, the position is closed outright to cap the loss.

What makes it robust
- **Statistical regime gate**: entries require a genuine mean-reverting signature (Variance-Ratio test), not just an RSI extreme — this is the single biggest driver of the system's consistency.
- **Directional filter**: a moving-average regime check keeps fades aligned with the broader trend instead of fighting it outright.
- **Hard-capped staging**: the number of additions per trade and their sizing multiple are both fixed inputs with a strict ceiling — exposure cannot grow indefinitely on a single trade.
- **Real broker-history validated**: tested in the MT5 Strategy Tester over 6.6 years of real EURUSD H1 history (99% history quality), not a short or cherry-picked window.

Key features
- RSI(3) mean-reversion fade with moving-average directional filter, tuned for EURUSD H1
- Variance-Ratio statistical regime gate (only trades genuinely mean-reverting conditions)
- Bounded, hard-capped position staging (fixed max stage count and sizing multiple)
- Exit at weighted-average take-profit OR signal completion, whichever comes first
- Fully parametrized inputs (RSI thresholds, regime filter period, gate sensitivity, stage cap and multiplier, position sizing fraction)
- Netting- and hedging-account compatible
- Single-symbol, single-basket logic (never layers unrelated overlapping positions)

Recommended use
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Account type: any (hedging or netting)
- Start conservative: the position-sizing input directly controls how large exposure gets if a trade needs multiple staged additions — lower it well below the tested default and confirm behavior in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before scaling up or trading live capital.

Honest disclaimer
Past backtest performance, including the figures above, does not guarantee future results. The staged position-sizing mechanism means realized exposure on a single trade can be a large multiple of the initial entry size if price continues adverse across every stage — this is a structural characteristic of the system, not a malfunction, and it is what allows the strategy to improve its average entry price during genuine mean-reverting conditions. Although the backtest spans 6.6 years of real history, it did not include a fast, extreme price shock severe enough to test the strategy's absolute worst case at maximum stage depth — that scenario remains inherently untested. Position sizing should always be set conservatively relative to your own risk tolerance and account size. Recommended: validate thoroughly on a demo account before committing real capital.

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Simon Reeves
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Experts
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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