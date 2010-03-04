BruteForce

Why BruteForce?

Short answer: Because every trade is built around an excellent Reward-to-Risk Ratio.

The longer answer: BruteForce focuses on high-quality trading opportunities where the potential reward clearly outweighs the predefined risk. Every position is opened only when market conditions satisfy a strict set of entry conditions, while the Stop Loss is placed at a logical technical level. This keeps risk under control while allowing winning trades to deliver substantially larger returns than the predefined loss.


BruteForce is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities with exceptional Reward-to-Risk characteristics. It combines sophisticated market analysis with multiple intelligent entry filters to avoid low-quality setups and improve overall trading performance.


Highlights

  • Institution-grade analytics => advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions
  • Reliable execution + monitoring of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status
  • Clear EA status dashboard displayed directly on the chart


This solution is designed for traders seeking aggressive account growth while maintaining strict risk management on every trade.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. Only 10 copies are available at $299. The price will increase to $499 afterwards.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: Pro Trade Tools


Risk & Safety

Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and they remain unchanged after execution.

Max Daily Loss Limit => daily protection that stops trading once the configured loss limit is reached.

Total Drawdown Limit => protection measured from the highest balance / equity peak.


Filters & Trade Control

News Filter => 2 economic calendar sources + news displayed directly on the chart.

Spread Filter => prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value.


Settings

Risk Reward Ratio is a multiplier used to calculate the Take Profit value based on the Stop Loss value. TP = RRRxSL. Please note: in BruteForce, unlike in many other EAs, modifying SL and TP values will affect the number of trades. Trade opportunities that no longer satisfy the required Reward-to-Risk conditions will automatically be ignored.

Magic Number => unique EA identifier. Use a different Magic Number when running multiple instances on the same symbol.


Markets & Accounts

Designed for all ForEx pairs and Gold.

Compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Low leverage requirements => can operate even on 1:30 (recommended 1:100 and higher).


Recommended Pairs

BruteForce is designed for all ForEx currency pairs and Gold.


Recommended TimeFrames

I recommend running the EA on M15, M30 or H1 timeframes.


Broker and Leverage

BruteForce is not highly broker sensitive, so you may use any broker you consider reliable. Lower spread conditions are preferable.

Recommended leverage is 1:100 or 1:500. 1:30 is also suitable.


VPS

BruteForce can be used both on the MQL5 VPS solution and on a regular VPS with desktop access.


What to Expect

Approximately 3-5 trades per instrument per week, depending on market volatility, selected instrument and EA settings.

BruteForce is designed to wait patiently for high-quality trading opportunities with outstanding Reward-to-Risk characteristics rather than trading as frequently as possible.

Losing trades are a normal part of every successful trading strategy.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from users.

Please, let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make BruteForce even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 14+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

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