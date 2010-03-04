BruteForce

Why BruteForce?

Short answer: Because every trade is built around an excellent Reward-to-Risk Ratio.

The longer answer: BruteForce focuses on high-quality trading opportunities where the potential reward clearly outweighs the predefined risk. Every position is opened only when market conditions satisfy a strict set of entry conditions, while the Stop Loss is placed at a logical technical level. This keeps risk under control while allowing winning trades to deliver substantially larger returns than the predefined loss.


BruteForce is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities with exceptional Reward-to-Risk characteristics. It combines sophisticated market analysis with multiple intelligent entry filters to avoid low-quality setups and improve overall trading performance.


Highlights

  • Institution-grade analytics => advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions
  • Reliable execution + monitoring of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status
  • Clear EA status dashboard displayed directly on the chart


This solution is designed for traders seeking aggressive account growth while maintaining strict risk management on every trade.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. Only 10 copies are available at $299. The price will increase to $499 afterwards.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: Pro Trade Tools


Risk & Safety

Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and they remain unchanged after execution.

Max Daily Loss Limit => daily protection that stops trading once the configured loss limit is reached.

Total Drawdown Limit => protection measured from the highest balance / equity peak.


Filters & Trade Control

News Filter => 2 economic calendar sources + news displayed directly on the chart.

Spread Filter => prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value.


Settings

Risk Reward Ratio is a multiplier used to calculate the Take Profit value based on the Stop Loss value. TP = RRRxSL. Please note: in BruteForce, unlike in many other EAs, modifying SL and TP values will affect the number of trades. Trade opportunities that no longer satisfy the required Reward-to-Risk conditions will automatically be ignored.

Magic Number => unique EA identifier. Use a different Magic Number when running multiple instances on the same symbol.


Markets & Accounts

Designed for all ForEx pairs and Gold.

Compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Low leverage requirements => can operate even on 1:30 (recommended 1:100 and higher).


Recommended Pairs

BruteForce is designed for all ForEx currency pairs and Gold.


Recommended TimeFrames

I recommend running the EA on M15, M30 or H1 timeframes.


Broker and Leverage

BruteForce is not highly broker sensitive, so you may use any broker you consider reliable. Lower spread conditions are preferable.

Recommended leverage is 1:100 or 1:500. 1:30 is also suitable.


VPS

BruteForce can be used both on the MQL5 VPS solution and on a regular VPS with desktop access.


What to Expect

Approximately 3-5 trades per instrument per week, depending on market volatility, selected instrument and EA settings.

BruteForce is designed to wait patiently for high-quality trading opportunities with outstanding Reward-to-Risk characteristics rather than trading as frequently as possible.

Losing trades are a normal part of every successful trading strategy.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from users.

Please, let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make BruteForce even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 14+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Эксперты
I feel your pain. Finding a truly reliable Expert Advisor nowadays is like searching for a needle in a haystack . Hundreds of products promise exceptional results, yet only a few are built with long-term consistency in mind. The search is over. Meet Golden Needle . Golden Needle is not an experimental trading robot. It represents the culmination of more than 14 years of professional MQL development and knowledge acquired through 1000+ completed freelance projects . The result is a mature trading
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Quant Wizard is a professional trend following trading system designed to analyze market behavior and separate pullbacks from true trend direction. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades according to the current market conditions. Highlights Institution-grade analytics => advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions Reliable execution + monitoring of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status Clear EA status dashboard displayed directly on th
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4.17 (6)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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