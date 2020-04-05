Aurum Breakout System

Welcome to Aurum Breakout!

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385558

Aurum Breakout is a fully automated breakout trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It looks for genuine breaks of key price structure, and every trade is managed with a fixed Stop Loss, a fixed Take Profit, and an active trailing stop.

No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every position has a clearly defined risk from the moment it opens.

The system was built with Prop Firm challenges in mind as much as personal accounts, with independent Daily Drawdown and Total Drawdown protection built in.

Honesty first: this is not a strategy that wins every single month.

Like any real breakout system, it goes through quieter periods where the market doesn't offer clean setups, and through stronger periods where it performs very well. If you're looking for something that promises to win every week, this isn't it. If you're looking for a rules-based system with clearly defined risk on every trade, and you're willing to give it a full market cycle to prove itself rather than judging it after two weeks, it's built for you.

What you actually get with Aurum Breakout:

  • A public live signal you can verify at any timehttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385558
  • Fixed, defined risk on every single trade — never a floating or undefined Stop Loss
  • Built-in Daily Drawdown and Total Drawdown protection, fully adjustable to your account rules
  • A real-time on-chart dashboard showing balance, equity, P/L and spread at a glance
  • Full transparency on backtest results, including the quieter periods, not just the best months

Honest expectations, clearly defined risk, no marketing fluff.

Key Features:

  • No grid / No martingale / No averaging down
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Automatic trailing stop
  • Post-trade cooldown to avoid overtrading
  • Adjustable spread filter
  • Adjustable volatility filter
  • Rollover window protection (avoids order placement during the daily spread spike)
  • Risk-based or fixed lot sizing
  • Daily Drawdown protection
  • Total Drawdown protection
  • Prop Firm compatible
  • Real-time on-chart information panel
  • Optimized for XAUUSD H1
  • Minimum account balance: 500 USD (1000 USD recommended)
  • Simple, minimal setup — install and go

Recommended setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD — Timeframe: H1
  • Account type: low-spread ECN/Raw (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Vantage or similar)
  • Minimum balance: 500 USD.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Smart TradePanel Manager MT5
Florent Moreau
Utilities
Smart TradePanel Manager MT5 is a free visual trade panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place market and pending orders in one click, with automatic risk-based lot sizing, up to four take-profit levels, break-even automation, and a built-in PropFirm drawdown guard that protects your whole account in real time. Everything is controlled from a clean on-chart panel and a set of draggable price lines — no manual lot math, no guesswork. Trade Place orders in one click, straight from the chart: Open m
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