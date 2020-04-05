Aurum Breakout System

Welcome to Aurum Breakout!

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385558

Aurum Breakout is a fully automated breakout trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It looks for genuine breaks of key price structure, and every trade is managed with a fixed Stop Loss, a fixed Take Profit, and an active trailing stop.

No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every position has a clearly defined risk from the moment it opens.

The system was built with Prop Firm challenges in mind as much as personal accounts, with independent Daily Drawdown and Total Drawdown protection built in.

Honesty first: this is not a strategy that wins every single month.

Like any real breakout system, it goes through quieter periods where the market doesn't offer clean setups, and through stronger periods where it performs very well. If you're looking for something that promises to win every week, this isn't it. If you're looking for a rules-based system with clearly defined risk on every trade, and you're willing to give it a full market cycle to prove itself rather than judging it after two weeks, it's built for you.

What you actually get with Aurum Breakout: A public live signal you can verify at any time — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385558

— https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385558 Fixed, defined risk on every single trade — never a floating or undefined Stop Loss

Built-in Daily Drawdown and Total Drawdown protection, fully adjustable to your account rules

A real-time on-chart dashboard showing balance, equity, P/L and spread at a glance

Full transparency on backtest results, including the quieter periods, not just the best months Honest expectations, clearly defined risk, no marketing fluff.

Key Features:

No grid / No martingale / No averaging down

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

Automatic trailing stop

Post-trade cooldown to avoid overtrading

Adjustable spread filter

Adjustable volatility filter

Rollover window protection (avoids order placement during the daily spread spike)

Risk-based or fixed lot sizing

Daily Drawdown protection

Total Drawdown protection

Prop Firm compatible

Real-time on-chart information panel

Optimized for XAUUSD H1

Minimum account balance: 500 USD (1000 USD recommended)

Simple, minimal setup — install and go

Recommended setup: