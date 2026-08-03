X1 Xausd

XAUUSD X1 — Multi-Strategy Gold Expert Advisor

XAUUSD X1 is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD Gold.

Rather than depending on one repetitive setup, X1 combines six independent trading strategies designed to operate across different market conditions, including breakouts, reversals, retracements, liquidity events and momentum-driven moves.

The aim is simple: bring several individually researched Gold strategies together inside one controlled, systematic portfolio.

Research-Driven Performance

During internal historical testing, selected XAUUSD X1 configurations produced approximately:

  • 75%–85% combined portfolio win rates
  • Around 90% win rate on selected long-side configurations
  • Around 72% win rate on selected short-side configurations

Results vary depending on the portfolio profile, strategy combination, testing period, broker data and selected settings.

The system has been evaluated using:

  • Out-of-sample testing
  • Walk-forward analysis
  • Monte Carlo simulation
  • Year-by-year consistency checks
  • Execution and spread stress testing
  • Drawdown analysis
  • Parameter stability testing

These tests are intended to reduce reliance on a single backtest or over-optimised setting.

Six Gold Trading Strategies in One EA

XAUUSD X1 combines six distinct strategy modules:

  • Failed breakout and reversal setups
  • Break-and-retest continuation setups
  • Fair Value Gap retracements
  • Liquidity sweep reversals
  • Gold opening-range breakouts
  • Exhaustion and momentum-reversal setups

Each module targets a different type of market behaviour, helping the EA avoid relying entirely on one entry model.

Key Features

  • Six independent XAUUSD strategies
  • Medium Risk and High Risk portfolio profiles
  • Long and short Gold trading
  • Configurable risk per trade
  • Automatic stop-loss protection
  • Advanced trade and position management
  • Portfolio-level exposure controls
  • Session and volatility filters
  • Walk-forward optimisation
  • Monte Carlo robustness testing
  • Out-of-sample validation
  • Year-by-year consistency testing
  • Drawdown and execution stress testing
  • Fully configurable inputs
  • Built specifically for XAUUSD M15

Order-Flow Status

XAUUSD X1 contains an optional institutional futures order-flow framework using Databento market data.

However, order-flow confirmation is currently disabled by default.

The six core strategies have already achieved the required historical performance and validation standards without requiring an external live data connection. For that reason, the current release operates using the validated strategy portfolio alone.

This provides several advantages:

  • No external API key is required
  • No additional market-data subscription is required
  • Faster and simpler installation
  • Fewer external connection dependencies
  • The EA can begin operating immediately after setup

The order-flow framework remains available for future development. It may be reintroduced if ongoing live performance data shows that an additional confirmation layer would improve robustness, reduce weaker entries or help the portfolio adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

For the current version, users should leave:

                                                    UseOrderFlow = false

Two Portfolio Profiles

Medium Risk

Designed for traders seeking more controlled exposure, lower position risk and steadier portfolio behaviour.

High Risk

Designed for traders who accept increased exposure and larger performance fluctuations in exchange for a more aggressive portfolio configuration.

Always begin with the Medium Risk profile on a demo account before considering higher-risk settings.

Simple Installation

  1. Install XAUUSD X1 through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  3. Attach the EA to the chart.
  4. Enable algorithmic trading.
  5. Select the desired portfolio and risk settings.
  6. Leave UseOrderFlow = false .
  7. Test on a demo account before using real funds.

Broker symbol variations such as XAUUSD , XAUUSD.a or XAUUSDm may depend on broker compatibility.

Built for Systematic Gold Trading

XAUUSD X1 is designed for traders who want more than another single-entry Gold robot.

It combines multiple researched strategies, controlled risk, portfolio diversification and extensive historical validation within one configurable Expert Advisor.

The system does not predict every Gold movement and will experience losing trades and drawdowns. Its purpose is to execute a structured portfolio of tested trading rules consistently, without emotional decision-making.

Risk Warning

Historical backtests, optimisation results and previous win rates do not guarantee future performance.

Results can vary because of:

  • Market conditions
  • Broker pricing
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Symbol specifications
  • Selected inputs
  • Risk settings

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital. Always begin on a demo account, use responsible risk settings and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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