XAUUSD X1 — Multi-Strategy Gold Expert Advisor

XAUUSD X1 is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD Gold.

Rather than depending on one repetitive setup, X1 combines six independent trading strategies designed to operate across different market conditions, including breakouts, reversals, retracements, liquidity events and momentum-driven moves.

The aim is simple: bring several individually researched Gold strategies together inside one controlled, systematic portfolio.

Research-Driven Performance

During internal historical testing, selected XAUUSD X1 configurations produced approximately:

75%–85% combined portfolio win rates

Around 90% win rate on selected long-side configurations

Around 72% win rate on selected short-side configurations

Results vary depending on the portfolio profile, strategy combination, testing period, broker data and selected settings.

The system has been evaluated using:

Out-of-sample testing

Walk-forward analysis

Monte Carlo simulation

Year-by-year consistency checks

Execution and spread stress testing

Drawdown analysis

Parameter stability testing

These tests are intended to reduce reliance on a single backtest or over-optimised setting.

Six Gold Trading Strategies in One EA

XAUUSD X1 combines six distinct strategy modules:

Failed breakout and reversal setups

Break-and-retest continuation setups

Fair Value Gap retracements

Liquidity sweep reversals

Gold opening-range breakouts

Exhaustion and momentum-reversal setups

Each module targets a different type of market behaviour, helping the EA avoid relying entirely on one entry model.

Key Features

Six independent XAUUSD strategies

Medium Risk and High Risk portfolio profiles

Long and short Gold trading

Configurable risk per trade

Automatic stop-loss protection

Advanced trade and position management

Portfolio-level exposure controls

Session and volatility filters

Walk-forward optimisation

Monte Carlo robustness testing

Out-of-sample validation

Year-by-year consistency testing

Drawdown and execution stress testing

Fully configurable inputs

Built specifically for XAUUSD M15

Order-Flow Status

XAUUSD X1 contains an optional institutional futures order-flow framework using Databento market data.

However, order-flow confirmation is currently disabled by default.

The six core strategies have already achieved the required historical performance and validation standards without requiring an external live data connection. For that reason, the current release operates using the validated strategy portfolio alone.

This provides several advantages:

No external API key is required

No additional market-data subscription is required

Faster and simpler installation

Fewer external connection dependencies

The EA can begin operating immediately after setup

The order-flow framework remains available for future development. It may be reintroduced if ongoing live performance data shows that an additional confirmation layer would improve robustness, reduce weaker entries or help the portfolio adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

For the current version, users should leave:

UseOrderFlow = false

Two Portfolio Profiles

Medium Risk

Designed for traders seeking more controlled exposure, lower position risk and steadier portfolio behaviour.

High Risk

Designed for traders who accept increased exposure and larger performance fluctuations in exchange for a more aggressive portfolio configuration.

Always begin with the Medium Risk profile on a demo account before considering higher-risk settings.

Simple Installation

Install XAUUSD X1 through the MQL5 Market. Open an XAUUSD M15 chart. Attach the EA to the chart. Enable algorithmic trading. Select the desired portfolio and risk settings. Leave UseOrderFlow = false . Test on a demo account before using real funds.

Broker symbol variations such as XAUUSD , XAUUSD.a or XAUUSDm may depend on broker compatibility.

Built for Systematic Gold Trading

XAUUSD X1 is designed for traders who want more than another single-entry Gold robot.

It combines multiple researched strategies, controlled risk, portfolio diversification and extensive historical validation within one configurable Expert Advisor.

The system does not predict every Gold movement and will experience losing trades and drawdowns. Its purpose is to execute a structured portfolio of tested trading rules consistently, without emotional decision-making.

Risk Warning

Historical backtests, optimisation results and previous win rates do not guarantee future performance.

Results can vary because of:

Market conditions

Broker pricing

Spread

Commission

Slippage

Execution speed

Symbol specifications

Selected inputs

Risk settings

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital. Always begin on a demo account, use responsible risk settings and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.