X1 Xausd

XAUUSD X1 — Multi-Strategy Gold Expert Advisor

XAUUSD X1 is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD Gold.

Rather than depending on one repetitive setup, X1 combines six independent trading strategies designed to operate across different market conditions, including breakouts, reversals, retracements, liquidity events and momentum-driven moves.

The aim is simple: bring several individually researched Gold strategies together inside one controlled, systematic portfolio.

Research-Driven Performance

During internal historical testing, selected XAUUSD X1 configurations produced approximately:

  • 75%–85% combined portfolio win rates
  • Around 90% win rate on selected long-side configurations
  • Around 72% win rate on selected short-side configurations

Results vary depending on the portfolio profile, strategy combination, testing period, broker data and selected settings.

The system has been evaluated using:

  • Out-of-sample testing
  • Walk-forward analysis
  • Monte Carlo simulation
  • Year-by-year consistency checks
  • Execution and spread stress testing
  • Drawdown analysis
  • Parameter stability testing

These tests are intended to reduce reliance on a single backtest or over-optimised setting.

Six Gold Trading Strategies in One EA

XAUUSD X1 combines six distinct strategy modules:

  • Failed breakout and reversal setups
  • Break-and-retest continuation setups
  • Fair Value Gap retracements
  • Liquidity sweep reversals
  • Gold opening-range breakouts
  • Exhaustion and momentum-reversal setups

Each module targets a different type of market behaviour, helping the EA avoid relying entirely on one entry model.

Key Features

  • Six independent XAUUSD strategies
  • Medium Risk and High Risk portfolio profiles
  • Long and short Gold trading
  • Configurable risk per trade
  • Automatic stop-loss protection
  • Advanced trade and position management
  • Portfolio-level exposure controls
  • Session and volatility filters
  • Walk-forward optimisation
  • Monte Carlo robustness testing
  • Out-of-sample validation
  • Year-by-year consistency testing
  • Drawdown and execution stress testing
  • Fully configurable inputs
  • Built specifically for XAUUSD M15

Order-Flow Status

XAUUSD X1 contains an optional institutional futures order-flow framework using Databento market data.

However, order-flow confirmation is currently disabled by default.

The six core strategies have already achieved the required historical performance and validation standards without requiring an external live data connection. For that reason, the current release operates using the validated strategy portfolio alone.

This provides several advantages:

  • No external API key is required
  • No additional market-data subscription is required
  • Faster and simpler installation
  • Fewer external connection dependencies
  • The EA can begin operating immediately after setup

The order-flow framework remains available for future development. It may be reintroduced if ongoing live performance data shows that an additional confirmation layer would improve robustness, reduce weaker entries or help the portfolio adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

For the current version, users should leave:

                                                    UseOrderFlow = false

Two Portfolio Profiles

Medium Risk

Designed for traders seeking more controlled exposure, lower position risk and steadier portfolio behaviour.

High Risk

Designed for traders who accept increased exposure and larger performance fluctuations in exchange for a more aggressive portfolio configuration.

Always begin with the Medium Risk profile on a demo account before considering higher-risk settings.

Simple Installation

  1. Install XAUUSD X1 through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  3. Attach the EA to the chart.
  4. Enable algorithmic trading.
  5. Select the desired portfolio and risk settings.
  6. Leave UseOrderFlow = false .
  7. Test on a demo account before using real funds.

Broker symbol variations such as XAUUSD , XAUUSD.a or XAUUSDm may depend on broker compatibility.

Built for Systematic Gold Trading

XAUUSD X1 is designed for traders who want more than another single-entry Gold robot.

It combines multiple researched strategies, controlled risk, portfolio diversification and extensive historical validation within one configurable Expert Advisor.

The system does not predict every Gold movement and will experience losing trades and drawdowns. Its purpose is to execute a structured portfolio of tested trading rules consistently, without emotional decision-making.

Risk Warning

Historical backtests, optimisation results and previous win rates do not guarantee future performance.

Results can vary because of:

  • Market conditions
  • Broker pricing
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Symbol specifications
  • Selected inputs
  • Risk settings

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital. Always begin on a demo account, use responsible risk settings and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
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