X1 Xausd

XAUUSD X1 — Multi-Strategy Gold Expert Advisor

XAUUSD X1 is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD Gold.

Rather than depending on one repetitive setup, X1 combines six independent trading strategies designed to operate across different market conditions, including breakouts, reversals, retracements, liquidity events and momentum-driven moves.

The aim is simple: bring several individually researched Gold strategies together inside one controlled, systematic portfolio.

Research-Driven Performance

During internal historical testing, selected XAUUSD X1 configurations produced approximately:

  • 75%–85% combined portfolio win rates
  • Around 90% win rate on selected long-side configurations
  • Around 72% win rate on selected short-side configurations

Results vary depending on the portfolio profile, strategy combination, testing period, broker data and selected settings.

The system has been evaluated using:

  • Out-of-sample testing
  • Walk-forward analysis
  • Monte Carlo simulation
  • Year-by-year consistency checks
  • Execution and spread stress testing
  • Drawdown analysis
  • Parameter stability testing

These tests are intended to reduce reliance on a single backtest or over-optimised setting.

Six Gold Trading Strategies in One EA

XAUUSD X1 combines six distinct strategy modules:

  • Failed breakout and reversal setups
  • Break-and-retest continuation setups
  • Fair Value Gap retracements
  • Liquidity sweep reversals
  • Gold opening-range breakouts
  • Exhaustion and momentum-reversal setups

Each module targets a different type of market behaviour, helping the EA avoid relying entirely on one entry model.

Key Features

  • Six independent XAUUSD strategies
  • Medium Risk and High Risk portfolio profiles
  • Long and short Gold trading
  • Configurable risk per trade
  • Automatic stop-loss protection
  • Advanced trade and position management
  • Portfolio-level exposure controls
  • Session and volatility filters
  • Walk-forward optimisation
  • Monte Carlo robustness testing
  • Out-of-sample validation
  • Year-by-year consistency testing
  • Drawdown and execution stress testing
  • Fully configurable inputs
  • Built specifically for XAUUSD M15

Order-Flow Status

XAUUSD X1 contains an optional institutional futures order-flow framework using Databento market data.

However, order-flow confirmation is currently disabled by default.

The six core strategies have already achieved the required historical performance and validation standards without requiring an external live data connection. For that reason, the current release operates using the validated strategy portfolio alone.

This provides several advantages:

  • No external API key is required
  • No additional market-data subscription is required
  • Faster and simpler installation
  • Fewer external connection dependencies
  • The EA can begin operating immediately after setup

The order-flow framework remains available for future development. It may be reintroduced if ongoing live performance data shows that an additional confirmation layer would improve robustness, reduce weaker entries or help the portfolio adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

For the current version, users should leave:

                                                    UseOrderFlow = false

Two Portfolio Profiles

Medium Risk

Designed for traders seeking more controlled exposure, lower position risk and steadier portfolio behaviour.

High Risk

Designed for traders who accept increased exposure and larger performance fluctuations in exchange for a more aggressive portfolio configuration.

Always begin with the Medium Risk profile on a demo account before considering higher-risk settings.

Simple Installation

  1. Install XAUUSD X1 through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  3. Attach the EA to the chart.
  4. Enable algorithmic trading.
  5. Select the desired portfolio and risk settings.
  6. Leave UseOrderFlow = false .
  7. Test on a demo account before using real funds.

Broker symbol variations such as XAUUSD , XAUUSD.a or XAUUSDm may depend on broker compatibility.

Built for Systematic Gold Trading

XAUUSD X1 is designed for traders who want more than another single-entry Gold robot.

It combines multiple researched strategies, controlled risk, portfolio diversification and extensive historical validation within one configurable Expert Advisor.

The system does not predict every Gold movement and will experience losing trades and drawdowns. Its purpose is to execute a structured portfolio of tested trading rules consistently, without emotional decision-making.

Risk Warning

Historical backtests, optimisation results and previous win rates do not guarantee future performance.

Results can vary because of:

  • Market conditions
  • Broker pricing
  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Symbol specifications
  • Selected inputs
  • Risk settings

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital. Always begin on a demo account, use responsible risk settings and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.


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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
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Amazing Traders
Эксперты
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Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
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DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
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Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
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Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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