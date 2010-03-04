X1 Xausd
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.16
- Обновлено: 3 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
XAUUSD X1 — Multi-Strategy Gold Expert Advisor
XAUUSD X1 is a portfolio-style Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD Gold.
Rather than depending on one repetitive setup, X1 combines six independent trading strategies designed to operate across different market conditions, including breakouts, reversals, retracements, liquidity events and momentum-driven moves.
The aim is simple: bring several individually researched Gold strategies together inside one controlled, systematic portfolio.
Research-Driven Performance
During internal historical testing, selected XAUUSD X1 configurations produced approximately:
- 75%–85% combined portfolio win rates
- Around 90% win rate on selected long-side configurations
- Around 72% win rate on selected short-side configurations
Results vary depending on the portfolio profile, strategy combination, testing period, broker data and selected settings.
The system has been evaluated using:
- Out-of-sample testing
- Walk-forward analysis
- Monte Carlo simulation
- Year-by-year consistency checks
- Execution and spread stress testing
- Drawdown analysis
- Parameter stability testing
These tests are intended to reduce reliance on a single backtest or over-optimised setting.
Six Gold Trading Strategies in One EA
XAUUSD X1 combines six distinct strategy modules:
- Failed breakout and reversal setups
- Break-and-retest continuation setups
- Fair Value Gap retracements
- Liquidity sweep reversals
- Gold opening-range breakouts
- Exhaustion and momentum-reversal setups
Each module targets a different type of market behaviour, helping the EA avoid relying entirely on one entry model.
Key Features
- Six independent XAUUSD strategies
- Medium Risk and High Risk portfolio profiles
- Long and short Gold trading
- Configurable risk per trade
- Automatic stop-loss protection
- Advanced trade and position management
- Portfolio-level exposure controls
- Session and volatility filters
- Walk-forward optimisation
- Monte Carlo robustness testing
- Out-of-sample validation
- Year-by-year consistency testing
- Drawdown and execution stress testing
- Fully configurable inputs
- Built specifically for XAUUSD M15
Order-Flow Status
XAUUSD X1 contains an optional institutional futures order-flow framework using Databento market data.
However, order-flow confirmation is currently disabled by default.
The six core strategies have already achieved the required historical performance and validation standards without requiring an external live data connection. For that reason, the current release operates using the validated strategy portfolio alone.
This provides several advantages:
- No external API key is required
- No additional market-data subscription is required
- Faster and simpler installation
- Fewer external connection dependencies
- The EA can begin operating immediately after setup
The order-flow framework remains available for future development. It may be reintroduced if ongoing live performance data shows that an additional confirmation layer would improve robustness, reduce weaker entries or help the portfolio adapt to changing Gold market conditions.
For the current version, users should leave:
UseOrderFlow = false
Two Portfolio Profiles
Medium Risk
Designed for traders seeking more controlled exposure, lower position risk and steadier portfolio behaviour.
High Risk
Designed for traders who accept increased exposure and larger performance fluctuations in exchange for a more aggressive portfolio configuration.
Always begin with the Medium Risk profile on a demo account before considering higher-risk settings.
Simple Installation
- Install XAUUSD X1 through the MQL5 Market.
- Open an XAUUSD M15 chart.
- Attach the EA to the chart.
- Enable algorithmic trading.
- Select the desired portfolio and risk settings.
- Leave UseOrderFlow = false .
- Test on a demo account before using real funds.
Broker symbol variations such as XAUUSD , XAUUSD.a or XAUUSDm may depend on broker compatibility.
Built for Systematic Gold Trading
XAUUSD X1 is designed for traders who want more than another single-entry Gold robot.
It combines multiple researched strategies, controlled risk, portfolio diversification and extensive historical validation within one configurable Expert Advisor.
The system does not predict every Gold movement and will experience losing trades and drawdowns. Its purpose is to execute a structured portfolio of tested trading rules consistently, without emotional decision-making.
Risk Warning
Historical backtests, optimisation results and previous win rates do not guarantee future performance.
Results can vary because of:
- Market conditions
- Broker pricing
- Spread
- Commission
- Slippage
- Execution speed
- Symbol specifications
- Selected inputs
- Risk settings
Trading leveraged financial instruments carries substantial risk and can result in partial or complete loss of capital. Always begin on a demo account, use responsible risk settings and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.