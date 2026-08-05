EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

Individual BUY or SELL sides

Profitable or losing positions

Current chart positions

All eligible open positions

Break Even

TP and SL

Trailing Stop

Large groups of positions through batch operations

Close All

Close BUY

Close SELL

Close Profit

Close Loss

Break Even BUY

Break Even SELL

Current Chart Only

All Open Orders

Total Floating

Position count

BUY volume and position count

SELL volume and position count

Last Close

BUY TP

BUY SL

SELL TP

SELL SL

BUY TP must be above Bid

BUY SL must be below Bid

SELL TP must be below Ask

SELL SL must be above Ask

BE 0 points places SL at the open price

BE +X points places SL above the open price by X points

BE 0 points places SL at the open price

BE +X points places SL below the open price by X points

Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when that corresponding level is missing

Existing non-zero TP or SL levels are not moved when Auto TP/SL point settings are changed later

New positions use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings

Existing manual non-zero TP or SL levels remain in place

If a TP or SL is removed while the corresponding Auto function remains enabled, the missing level may be applied again on a following market update

MetaTrader 5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE

Algo Trading

Trading-account connection

Internet connection

Computer or VPS

Current market price

Broker Stop Level

Broker Freeze Level

Symbol specifications

Trading permissions

Broker execution conditions

Processing status

Completed operation count

Pending operation status

Error reporting

Retry and recovery handling

Protection against overlapping batch operations

100 SELL positions

205 BUY positions

Internet quality

Network ping

Broker server

Broker or server load

Market conditions

Liquidity

Price changes

Number of positions

Symbol restrictions

Trading permissions

Server response time

Manual TP/SL

Break Even adjusted Stop Loss

Trailing Stop

Broker Auto TP/SL

TP/SL placed from another MetaTrader terminal

TP/SL placed from a mobile device

Virtual TP/SL

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE controls

Broker Take Profit

Broker Stop Loss

Break Even adjusted Stop Loss

Trailing Stop

Auto management

Broker Auto TP/SL

Virtual TP/SL

MetaTrader desktop

MetaTrader mobile

Other account-side closing operations

Main dashboard

Mini dashboard

Advanced panel

Trailing panel

Auto TP/SL panel

English interface

Thai interface

Light theme

Dark theme

Movable dashboard

Status Bar

Saved interface and management preferences where applicable

No account-number lock

No broker lock

No server lock

No expiry

No subscription

No DLL requirement

MetaTrader 5 build

Broker

Account type

Symbol

Screenshot

Relevant Experts or Journal information

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade and position management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and want a clear, structured way to manage existing positions from one dashboard.It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.Managing several open positions directly from the standard MetaTrader interface can require many repeated actions.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE brings the main position-management tools into one dashboard so you can manage existing trades more conveniently while keeping control over what is affected.Use it to manage:EA_TOTAL_CLOSE provides dedicated controls for:Close commands execute immediately without an additional confirmation window.Always verify the selected command, symbol, scope, and open positions before executing a close operation.The main Close Scope allows you to select:The selected scope also controls key dashboard information such as:Break Even also follows the selected main Close Scope.The selected scope is retained when changing timeframe.If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.Manual TP/SL provides four independent controls:Manual TP/SL applies to positions of the current chart symbol.Each field works independently.Changing TP does not remove or modify the existing SL.Changing SL does not remove or modify the existing TP.Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions, and changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions.Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.For a valid value greater than zero, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE applies only the selected TP or SL field.Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value.Clearing a field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.Invalid or malformed input is rejected and no trade request is sent.Manual price validation uses the current closing-side market price:Existing levels created by Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker remain unchanged unless the confirmed field directly modifies that same level.Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.For BUY positions:For SELL positions:Break Even follows the selected main Close Scope.Break Even requests remain subject to the broker's Stop Level, Freeze Level, current market price, and other symbol or trading restrictions.Broker Auto TP/SL can automatically add missing TP or SL levels to eligible positions.Important behavior:If you want a level to remain empty, disable the relevant Auto TP/SL function first.Virtual TP/SL monitors positions internally without placing visible broker TP or SL levels.When a configured virtual condition is reached, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE sends the appropriate close operation.Because Virtual TP/SL is monitored locally, the following must remain active:If the terminal, EA, connection, computer, or VPS stops operating, Virtual TP/SL cannot monitor or execute its conditions until operation resumes.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes Trailing Stop management for BUY and SELL positions with configurable trailing parameters and scope.Trailing operations remain subject to:EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed to process groups of eligible positions as batch operations.The batch system includes:EA_TOTAL_CLOSE has been stress-tested with large position groups, including:These tests were completed successfully in the specific test environments used.Any execution times shown in screenshots or videos are results from those individual tests and are not guaranteed execution speeds.Actual completion time can vary depending on:The objective of batch management is reliable and clear processing of eligible positions, not a guaranteed fixed execution time.The dashboard can display estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels.Estimates can include levels created through:Each open position is calculated individually.Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.These values are estimates only and are not guaranteed final trading results.Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.It can detect positions closed through:When multiple positions are closed as one batch, completed closing deals can be combined and shown as one result together with the number of closed positions.Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope.Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol.All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from different symbols in the account.Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:Light and Dark themes can be changed directly from the Advanced section.Settings from the Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL panels can be saved and restored.Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and when EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.Reset affects only the panel currently being reset.Reset does not close positions or modify existing positions by itself.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.Netting-account operation is not currently presented as validated.The official MQL5 Market version has:Normal MQL5 Market activation rules still apply.A Market Demo is available so you can evaluate the product before making a purchase decision.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is intended for traders who want to keep control of their own entries while using a dedicated tool to manage positions that are already open.It can also be used alongside other trading systems when the objective is to manage existing positions rather than generate new entry signals.EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction, or guarantee trading results.Manual TP/SL applies to the current chart symbol regardless of the main Close Scope.Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL functions can use their own applicable scope settings separately from the main Close Scope.Broker-side TP/SL, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Manual TP/SL remain subject to broker and symbol trading restrictions.Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.Virtual TP/SL depends on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and MetaTrader 5 remaining active and connected.Trading results and estimated TP/SL values may differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, gaps, price movement, execution price, liquidity, and broker conditions.Past test results, screenshots, videos, and batch-performance figures are examples from specific tests and do not guarantee future execution speed or trading performance.For product support, bug reports, questions, or suggestions, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5.com messaging system.When reporting a technical issue, including the following information can help with troubleshooting:Suggestions and feature requests can be reviewed for future development, but submitting a request does not guarantee implementation.