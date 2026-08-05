EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5
- 实用工具
-
- 版本: 2.521
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE - MT5 Trade & Position Manager
You open the trade. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE helps you manage it.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade and position management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and want a clear, structured way to manage existing positions from one dashboard.
It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.
WHY EA_TOTAL_CLOSE
Managing several open positions directly from the standard MetaTrader interface can require many repeated actions.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE brings the main position-management tools into one dashboard so you can manage existing trades more conveniently while keeping control over what is affected.
Use it to manage:
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE provides dedicated controls for:
Always verify the selected command, symbol, scope, and open positions before executing a close operation.
CURRENT CHART OR ALL OPEN ORDERS
The main Close Scope allows you to select:
The selected scope is retained when changing timeframe.
If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.
MANUAL TP/SL MANAGEMENT
Manual TP/SL provides four independent controls:
Each field works independently.
Changing TP does not remove or modify the existing SL.
Changing SL does not remove or modify the existing TP.
Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions, and changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions.
Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.
For a valid value greater than zero, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE applies only the selected TP or SL field.
Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value.
Clearing a field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.
Invalid or malformed input is rejected and no trade request is sent.
Manual price validation uses the current closing-side market price:
BREAK EVEN
Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.
For BUY positions:
Break Even requests remain subject to the broker's Stop Level, Freeze Level, current market price, and other symbol or trading restrictions.
BROKER AUTO TP/SL
Broker Auto TP/SL can automatically add missing TP or SL levels to eligible positions.
Important behavior:
VIRTUAL TP/SL
Virtual TP/SL monitors positions internally without placing visible broker TP or SL levels.
When a configured virtual condition is reached, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE sends the appropriate close operation.
Because Virtual TP/SL is monitored locally, the following must remain active:
TRAILING STOP
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes Trailing Stop management for BUY and SELL positions with configurable trailing parameters and scope.
Trailing operations remain subject to:
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed to process groups of eligible positions as batch operations.
The batch system includes:
Any execution times shown in screenshots or videos are results from those individual tests and are not guaranteed execution speeds.
Actual completion time can vary depending on:
TP/SL PROFIT AND LOSS ESTIMATES
The dashboard can display estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels.
Estimates can include levels created through:
Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.
These values are estimates only and are not guaranteed final trading results.
LAST CLOSE
Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.
It can detect positions closed through:
Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope.
Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol.
All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from different symbols in the account.
Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.
DASHBOARD AND INTERFACE
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:
SAVE AND RESET SETTINGS
Settings from the Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL panels can be saved and restored.
Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and when EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.
Reset affects only the panel currently being reset.
Reset does not close positions or modify existing positions by itself.
ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.
Netting-account operation is not currently presented as validated.
The official MQL5 Market version has:
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY
A Market Demo is available so you can evaluate the product before making a purchase decision.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is intended for traders who want to keep control of their own entries while using a dedicated tool to manage positions that are already open.
It can also be used alongside other trading systems when the objective is to manage existing positions rather than generate new entry signals.
IMPORTANT OPERATING NOTES
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction, or guarantee trading results.
Manual TP/SL applies to the current chart symbol regardless of the main Close Scope.
Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL functions can use their own applicable scope settings separately from the main Close Scope.
Broker-side TP/SL, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Manual TP/SL remain subject to broker and symbol trading restrictions.
Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.
Virtual TP/SL depends on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and MetaTrader 5 remaining active and connected.
Trading results and estimated TP/SL values may differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, gaps, price movement, execution price, liquidity, and broker conditions.
Past test results, screenshots, videos, and batch-performance figures are examples from specific tests and do not guarantee future execution speed or trading performance.
SUPPORT
For product support, bug reports, questions, or suggestions, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5.com messaging system.
When reporting a technical issue, including the following information can help with troubleshooting:
You open the trade. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE helps you manage it.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade and position management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and want a clear, structured way to manage existing positions from one dashboard.
It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.
WHY EA_TOTAL_CLOSE
Managing several open positions directly from the standard MetaTrader interface can require many repeated actions.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE brings the main position-management tools into one dashboard so you can manage existing trades more conveniently while keeping control over what is affected.
Use it to manage:
- Individual BUY or SELL sides
- Profitable or losing positions
- Current chart positions
- All eligible open positions
- Break Even
- TP and SL
- Trailing Stop
- Large groups of positions through batch operations
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE provides dedicated controls for:
- Close All
- Close BUY
- Close SELL
- Close Profit
- Close Loss
- Break Even BUY
- Break Even SELL
Always verify the selected command, symbol, scope, and open positions before executing a close operation.
CURRENT CHART OR ALL OPEN ORDERS
The main Close Scope allows you to select:
- Current Chart Only
- All Open Orders
- Total Floating
- Position count
- BUY volume and position count
- SELL volume and position count
- Last Close
The selected scope is retained when changing timeframe.
If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.
MANUAL TP/SL MANAGEMENT
Manual TP/SL provides four independent controls:
- BUY TP
- BUY SL
- SELL TP
- SELL SL
Each field works independently.
Changing TP does not remove or modify the existing SL.
Changing SL does not remove or modify the existing TP.
Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions, and changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions.
Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.
For a valid value greater than zero, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE applies only the selected TP or SL field.
Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value.
Clearing a field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.
Invalid or malformed input is rejected and no trade request is sent.
Manual price validation uses the current closing-side market price:
- BUY TP must be above Bid
- BUY SL must be below Bid
- SELL TP must be below Ask
- SELL SL must be above Ask
BREAK EVEN
Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.
For BUY positions:
- BE 0 points places SL at the open price
- BE +X points places SL above the open price by X points
- BE 0 points places SL at the open price
- BE +X points places SL below the open price by X points
Break Even requests remain subject to the broker's Stop Level, Freeze Level, current market price, and other symbol or trading restrictions.
BROKER AUTO TP/SL
Broker Auto TP/SL can automatically add missing TP or SL levels to eligible positions.
Important behavior:
- Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when that corresponding level is missing
- Existing non-zero TP or SL levels are not moved when Auto TP/SL point settings are changed later
- New positions use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings
- Existing manual non-zero TP or SL levels remain in place
- If a TP or SL is removed while the corresponding Auto function remains enabled, the missing level may be applied again on a following market update
VIRTUAL TP/SL
Virtual TP/SL monitors positions internally without placing visible broker TP or SL levels.
When a configured virtual condition is reached, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE sends the appropriate close operation.
Because Virtual TP/SL is monitored locally, the following must remain active:
- MetaTrader 5
- EA_TOTAL_CLOSE
- Algo Trading
- Trading-account connection
- Internet connection
- Computer or VPS
TRAILING STOP
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes Trailing Stop management for BUY and SELL positions with configurable trailing parameters and scope.
Trailing operations remain subject to:
- Current market price
- Broker Stop Level
- Broker Freeze Level
- Symbol specifications
- Trading permissions
- Broker execution conditions
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed to process groups of eligible positions as batch operations.
The batch system includes:
- Processing status
- Completed operation count
- Pending operation status
- Error reporting
- Retry and recovery handling
- Protection against overlapping batch operations
- 100 SELL positions
- 205 BUY positions
Any execution times shown in screenshots or videos are results from those individual tests and are not guaranteed execution speeds.
Actual completion time can vary depending on:
- Internet quality
- Network ping
- Broker server
- Broker or server load
- Market conditions
- Liquidity
- Price changes
- Number of positions
- Symbol restrictions
- Trading permissions
- Server response time
TP/SL PROFIT AND LOSS ESTIMATES
The dashboard can display estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels.
Estimates can include levels created through:
- Manual TP/SL
- Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop
- Broker Auto TP/SL
- TP/SL placed from another MetaTrader terminal
- TP/SL placed from a mobile device
- Virtual TP/SL
Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.
These values are estimates only and are not guaranteed final trading results.
LAST CLOSE
Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.
It can detect positions closed through:
- EA_TOTAL_CLOSE controls
- Broker Take Profit
- Broker Stop Loss
- Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop
- Auto management
- Broker Auto TP/SL
- Virtual TP/SL
- MetaTrader desktop
- MetaTrader mobile
- Other account-side closing operations
Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope.
Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol.
All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from different symbols in the account.
Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.
DASHBOARD AND INTERFACE
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:
- Main dashboard
- Mini dashboard
- Advanced panel
- Trailing panel
- Auto TP/SL panel
- English interface
- Thai interface
- Light theme
- Dark theme
- Movable dashboard
- Status Bar
- Saved interface and management preferences where applicable
SAVE AND RESET SETTINGS
Settings from the Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL panels can be saved and restored.
Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and when EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.
Reset affects only the panel currently being reset.
Reset does not close positions or modify existing positions by itself.
ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.
Netting-account operation is not currently presented as validated.
The official MQL5 Market version has:
- No account-number lock
- No broker lock
- No server lock
- No expiry
- No subscription
- No DLL requirement
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY
A Market Demo is available so you can evaluate the product before making a purchase decision.
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is intended for traders who want to keep control of their own entries while using a dedicated tool to manage positions that are already open.
It can also be used alongside other trading systems when the objective is to manage existing positions rather than generate new entry signals.
IMPORTANT OPERATING NOTES
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction, or guarantee trading results.
Manual TP/SL applies to the current chart symbol regardless of the main Close Scope.
Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL functions can use their own applicable scope settings separately from the main Close Scope.
Broker-side TP/SL, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Manual TP/SL remain subject to broker and symbol trading restrictions.
Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.
Virtual TP/SL depends on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and MetaTrader 5 remaining active and connected.
Trading results and estimated TP/SL values may differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, gaps, price movement, execution price, liquidity, and broker conditions.
Past test results, screenshots, videos, and batch-performance figures are examples from specific tests and do not guarantee future execution speed or trading performance.
SUPPORT
For product support, bug reports, questions, or suggestions, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5.com messaging system.
When reporting a technical issue, including the following information can help with troubleshooting:
- MetaTrader 5 build
- Broker
- Account type
- Symbol
- Screenshot
- Relevant Experts or Journal information