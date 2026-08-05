EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE - MT5 Trade & Position Manager

You open the trade. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE helps you manage it.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade and position management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and want a clear, structured way to manage existing positions from one dashboard.

It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

WHY EA_TOTAL_CLOSE

Managing several open positions directly from the standard MetaTrader interface can require many repeated actions.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE brings the main position-management tools into one dashboard so you can manage existing trades more conveniently while keeping control over what is affected.

Use it to manage:
  • Individual BUY or SELL sides
  • Profitable or losing positions
  • Current chart positions
  • All eligible open positions
  • Break Even
  • TP and SL
  • Trailing Stop
  • Large groups of positions through batch operations
MAIN POSITION MANAGEMENT

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE provides dedicated controls for:
  • Close All
  • Close BUY
  • Close SELL
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Break Even BUY
  • Break Even SELL
Close commands execute immediately without an additional confirmation window.

Always verify the selected command, symbol, scope, and open positions before executing a close operation.

CURRENT CHART OR ALL OPEN ORDERS

The main Close Scope allows you to select:
  • Current Chart Only
  • All Open Orders
The selected scope also controls key dashboard information such as:
  • Total Floating
  • Position count
  • BUY volume and position count
  • SELL volume and position count
  • Last Close
Break Even also follows the selected main Close Scope.

The selected scope is retained when changing timeframe.

If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.

MANUAL TP/SL MANAGEMENT

Manual TP/SL provides four independent controls:
  • BUY TP
  • BUY SL
  • SELL TP
  • SELL SL
Manual TP/SL applies to positions of the current chart symbol.

Each field works independently.

Changing TP does not remove or modify the existing SL.

Changing SL does not remove or modify the existing TP.

Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions, and changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions.

Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.

For a valid value greater than zero, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE applies only the selected TP or SL field.

Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value.

Clearing a field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.

Invalid or malformed input is rejected and no trade request is sent.

Manual price validation uses the current closing-side market price:
  • BUY TP must be above Bid
  • BUY SL must be below Bid
  • SELL TP must be below Ask
  • SELL SL must be above Ask
Existing levels created by Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker remain unchanged unless the confirmed field directly modifies that same level.

BREAK EVEN

Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.

For BUY positions:
  • BE 0 points places SL at the open price
  • BE +X points places SL above the open price by X points
For SELL positions:
  • BE 0 points places SL at the open price
  • BE +X points places SL below the open price by X points
Break Even follows the selected main Close Scope.

Break Even requests remain subject to the broker's Stop Level, Freeze Level, current market price, and other symbol or trading restrictions.

BROKER AUTO TP/SL

Broker Auto TP/SL can automatically add missing TP or SL levels to eligible positions.

Important behavior:
  • Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when that corresponding level is missing
  • Existing non-zero TP or SL levels are not moved when Auto TP/SL point settings are changed later
  • New positions use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings
  • Existing manual non-zero TP or SL levels remain in place
  • If a TP or SL is removed while the corresponding Auto function remains enabled, the missing level may be applied again on a following market update
If you want a level to remain empty, disable the relevant Auto TP/SL function first.

VIRTUAL TP/SL

Virtual TP/SL monitors positions internally without placing visible broker TP or SL levels.

When a configured virtual condition is reached, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE sends the appropriate close operation.

Because Virtual TP/SL is monitored locally, the following must remain active:
  • MetaTrader 5
  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE
  • Algo Trading
  • Trading-account connection
  • Internet connection
  • Computer or VPS
If the terminal, EA, connection, computer, or VPS stops operating, Virtual TP/SL cannot monitor or execute its conditions until operation resumes.

TRAILING STOP

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes Trailing Stop management for BUY and SELL positions with configurable trailing parameters and scope.

Trailing operations remain subject to:
  • Current market price
  • Broker Stop Level
  • Broker Freeze Level
  • Symbol specifications
  • Trading permissions
  • Broker execution conditions
BATCH POSITION MANAGEMENT

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed to process groups of eligible positions as batch operations.

The batch system includes:
  • Processing status
  • Completed operation count
  • Pending operation status
  • Error reporting
  • Retry and recovery handling
  • Protection against overlapping batch operations
EA_TOTAL_CLOSE has been stress-tested with large position groups, including:
  • 100 SELL positions
  • 205 BUY positions
These tests were completed successfully in the specific test environments used.

Any execution times shown in screenshots or videos are results from those individual tests and are not guaranteed execution speeds.

Actual completion time can vary depending on:
  • Internet quality
  • Network ping
  • Broker server
  • Broker or server load
  • Market conditions
  • Liquidity
  • Price changes
  • Number of positions
  • Symbol restrictions
  • Trading permissions
  • Server response time
The objective of batch management is reliable and clear processing of eligible positions, not a guaranteed fixed execution time.

TP/SL PROFIT AND LOSS ESTIMATES

The dashboard can display estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels.

Estimates can include levels created through:
  • Manual TP/SL
  • Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Broker Auto TP/SL
  • TP/SL placed from another MetaTrader terminal
  • TP/SL placed from a mobile device
  • Virtual TP/SL
Each open position is calculated individually.

Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.

These values are estimates only and are not guaranteed final trading results.

LAST CLOSE

Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.

It can detect positions closed through:
  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE controls
  • Broker Take Profit
  • Broker Stop Loss
  • Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Auto management
  • Broker Auto TP/SL
  • Virtual TP/SL
  • MetaTrader desktop
  • MetaTrader mobile
  • Other account-side closing operations
When multiple positions are closed as one batch, completed closing deals can be combined and shown as one result together with the number of closed positions.

Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope.

Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol.

All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from different symbols in the account.

Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.

DASHBOARD AND INTERFACE

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:
  • Main dashboard
  • Mini dashboard
  • Advanced panel
  • Trailing panel
  • Auto TP/SL panel
  • English interface
  • Thai interface
  • Light theme
  • Dark theme
  • Movable dashboard
  • Status Bar
  • Saved interface and management preferences where applicable
Light and Dark themes can be changed directly from the Advanced section.

SAVE AND RESET SETTINGS

Settings from the Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL panels can be saved and restored.

Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and when EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.

Reset affects only the panel currently being reset.

Reset does not close positions or modify existing positions by itself.

ACCOUNT COMPATIBILITY

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.

Netting-account operation is not currently presented as validated.

The official MQL5 Market version has:
  • No account-number lock
  • No broker lock
  • No server lock
  • No expiry
  • No subscription
  • No DLL requirement
Normal MQL5 Market activation rules still apply.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

A Market Demo is available so you can evaluate the product before making a purchase decision.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is intended for traders who want to keep control of their own entries while using a dedicated tool to manage positions that are already open.

It can also be used alongside other trading systems when the objective is to manage existing positions rather than generate new entry signals.

IMPORTANT OPERATING NOTES

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction, or guarantee trading results.

Manual TP/SL applies to the current chart symbol regardless of the main Close Scope.

Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL functions can use their own applicable scope settings separately from the main Close Scope.

Broker-side TP/SL, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Manual TP/SL remain subject to broker and symbol trading restrictions.

Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.

Virtual TP/SL depends on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and MetaTrader 5 remaining active and connected.

Trading results and estimated TP/SL values may differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, gaps, price movement, execution price, liquidity, and broker conditions.

Past test results, screenshots, videos, and batch-performance figures are examples from specific tests and do not guarantee future execution speed or trading performance.

SUPPORT

For product support, bug reports, questions, or suggestions, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5.com messaging system.

When reporting a technical issue, including the following information can help with troubleshooting:
  • MetaTrader 5 build
  • Broker
  • Account type
  • Symbol
  • Screenshot
  • Relevant Experts or Journal information
Suggestions and feature requests can be reviewed for future development, but submitting a request does not guarantee implementation.
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实用工具
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实用工具
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5 (3)
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Smail El Hassar
实用工具
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实用工具
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5 (30)
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3.97 (35)
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4.4 (5)
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Daniel Stein
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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Stephen J Martret
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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