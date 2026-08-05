EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

Try the Demo Before You Buy

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional MT5 trade-management utility built for traders who need fast, structured control over existing positions.

The demo version is available so you can evaluate the workflow and core management features before making a purchase decision.

Key advantages

• Close All / Close BUY / Close SELL

• Close Profit / Close Loss

• Break Even for BUY and SELL positions

• Manual TP/SL management

• Broker Auto TP/SL and Virtual TP/SL

• Trailing Stop

• Current Chart or All Open Orders scope

• Batch processing for large position groups

• Light and Dark interface themes

• No DLL

• No broker lock

• No account lock

• No subscription or expiry

Stress-tested with large position groups

• 205 BUY positions processed successfully

• 100 SELL positions processed successfully

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or automatically open new positions. It is designed specifically for managing positions that are already open.

If you are looking for a reliable MT5 Trade Manager for manual trading or for use alongside other EAs, download the demo and test the workflow directly on your own terminal.


EA Total Close Trade Manager MT5

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a professional position, TP/SL, and trade-management utility designed for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

It is built for traders who open positions manually or through other trading systems and need a structured way to manage existing positions from one compact dashboard.

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE does not generate trading signals, predict market direction, or open new positions automatically.

Main Features

Position Management

  • Close all eligible positions
  • Close BUY positions only
  • Close SELL positions only
  • Close profitable positions only
  • Close losing positions only
  • Apply Break Even separately to BUY or SELL positions
  • Select Current Chart Only or All Open Orders
  • Process multiple eligible positions as one batch
  • Retry unsuccessful operations
  • Prevent overlapping batch operations
  • Display completed operations, total operations, errors, and execution time through the Status Bar
  • Light and Dark interface themes with automatic preference saving.

The selected Close Scope also controls the dashboard information for:

  • Total Floating
  • Position count
  • BUY volume and count
  • SELL volume and count
  • Last Close

Manual TP/SL Management

Manual TP/SL manages BUY and SELL positions on the current chart symbol through four independent input fields:

  • BUY TP
  • BUY SL
  • SELL TP
  • SELL SL

Press Enter or click outside the selected field to confirm an edit.

Each field works independently:

  • Changing TP preserves the existing SL
  • Changing SL preserves the existing TP
  • Changing a BUY field does not modify SELL positions
  • Changing a SELL field does not modify BUY positions

Existing levels previously set by Break Even, Trailing Stop, Auto TP/SL, another MetaTrader terminal, a mobile device, or the broker are preserved unless the confirmed field directly changes that same level.

Manual prices are validated against the current closing-side market price:

  • BUY TP must be above the current Bid
  • BUY SL must be below the current Bid
  • SELL TP must be below the current Ask
  • SELL SL must be above the current Ask

This allows a Stop Loss to protect open profit and allows a Take Profit to reduce an existing loss when the entered level remains valid relative to the current market price.

Input behavior:

  • A valid value above zero applies only the selected TP or SL field
  • Entering zero cancels the current edit and restores the last successfully applied manual value for that field
  • Clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL
  • Invalid or malformed text is rejected as one complete value
  • The EA does not extract and apply only the numeric part from mixed or malformed text
  • No modification request is sent when validation fails
  • The Status Bar displays the validation result

Examples of invalid input include letters, mixed numbers and letters, negative values, repeated decimal points, commas, and other malformed price formats.

When no position remains for one side on the current chart symbol, the corresponding BUY or SELL manual fields return to zero.

Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol. It is independent of the main Close Scope.

Break Even Management

Break Even can be applied separately to BUY and SELL positions.

Each position is calculated independently from its own opening price.

BE Point controls the additional protective distance:

  • BE Point 0 moves Stop Loss to the position opening price
  • A positive BE Point moves Stop Loss beyond the opening price in the protective direction

Existing Take Profit values are preserved when Break Even modifies Stop Loss.

Break Even execution remains subject to the current market price, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, symbol specifications, and other broker rules. Some eligible positions may therefore be accepted while others are rejected.

Trailing Management

The Trailing panel provides:

  • Trailing Stop activation
  • Adjustable trailing distance in points
  • Trailing Step activation
  • Adjustable step distance in points
  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Trailing Stop defines the protective distance from the current price.

Trailing Step defines how far the market must move before the next Stop Loss update.

Each eligible position is managed independently.

Automatic TP/SL

Automatic TP/SL manages eligible positions using adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss distances.

Available modes:

  • Broker TP/SL — TP and SL levels are sent to the broker and displayed in MetaTrader
  • Virtual TP/SL — target levels are monitored internally by EA_TOTAL_CLOSE and are not sent to the broker

BUY and SELL positions are handled independently.

The Auto TP/SL panel includes its own:

  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Important behavior in Broker TP/SL mode:

  • Auto TP/SL adds a TP or SL only when the corresponding level is missing from an eligible position
  • Changing and saving new TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels
  • Positions opened afterward use the latest saved Auto TP/SL settings
  • A manually modified non-zero TP or SL remains unchanged while that level continues to exist
  • If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again

Disable Auto TP/SL before removing a level when that TP or SL must remain empty.

Advanced Management

The Advanced panel provides:

  • Automatic profit closing
  • Automatic loss closing
  • Adjustable profit target
  • Adjustable loss limit
  • Current Chart Only or All Open Orders scope
  • Save Settings
  • Reset Settings

Only enabled functions are processed.

TP/SL Profit and Loss Estimates

The dashboard displays estimated monetary results from managed TP and SL levels, including:

  • Manual TP/SL
  • Break Even adjusted Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Automatic Broker TP/SL
  • TP/SL set from another MetaTrader terminal
  • TP/SL set from a mobile device
  • Virtual TP/SL

Every open position is calculated individually.

Positions without a relevant managed TP or SL are excluded from the corresponding estimate.

When positions are closed, the estimate is recalculated using the remaining positions.

The displayed currency follows the trading account currency, such as USD, USC, EUR, or GBP.

Last Close

Last Close displays the net result of the latest eligible closing event.

It can detect positions closed by:

  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE buttons
  • Broker Take Profit
  • Broker Stop Loss
  • A Stop Loss previously adjusted by Break Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Advanced automatic management
  • Automatic Broker TP/SL
  • Virtual TP/SL
  • MetaTrader desktop terminal
  • MetaTrader mobile application
  • Other account-side closing operations

When multiple positions are closed as one batch, the completed closing deals are combined and displayed as one total result with the number of closed positions.

Last Close follows the selected main Close Scope:

  • Current Chart Only displays eligible closing events for the current chart symbol
  • All Open Orders can display eligible closing events from any symbol in the account

Last Close is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.

Save and Reset Settings

Settings from the following panels can be saved and restored:

  • Advanced
  • Trailing
  • Auto TP/SL

Saved settings remain available after timeframe changes and after EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is attached again.

Reset affects only the panel currently open.

Reset does not:

  • Reset the other panels
  • Close existing positions
  • Modify existing positions by itself

Dashboard and Status

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE includes:

  • Main dashboard
  • Mini dashboard
  • Advanced panel
  • Trailing panel
  • Auto TP/SL panel
  • English and Thai interface modes
  • Movable dashboard position
  • Status Bar with running, pending, validation, success, and error messages

Account Compatibility

EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is designed and validated for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts, where multiple independent positions can exist on the same symbol.

Netting-account operation is not presented as validated.

Support and Feedback

For product support, bug reports, suggestions, or feature requests, please use the Product Comments section or send a private message through MQL5.com.

Your feedback is welcome and may help guide future improvements to EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

When reporting an issue, please include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, account type, symbol, screenshots, and relevant information from the Experts or Journal logs.

Suggestions and feature requests will be reviewed, but their submission does not guarantee implementation.

Important Conditions, Limitations, and Risk Notice

  • EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is a trade-management utility. It does not provide signals, predict market direction, or automatically open positions.
  • Close commands execute immediately without a confirmation window. Always verify the selected button, symbol, scope, and number of open positions before executing a command.
  • The main Close Scope applies to the Close buttons, Break Even, dashboard totals, and Last Close.
  • Manual TP/SL always applies only to positions of the current chart symbol, regardless of the main Close Scope.
  • Each Manual TP/SL field works independently. Entering zero cancels the edit, while clearing the field completely removes only the corresponding TP or SL.
  • Advanced, Trailing, and Auto TP/SL use their own scope settings, which are separate from the main Close Scope.
  • The main Close Scope remains selected after a timeframe change. When EA_TOTAL_CLOSE is removed and attached again, the main Close Scope returns to All Open Orders.
  • In Broker TP/SL mode, changing saved Auto TP/SL point values does not move existing non-zero TP or SL levels. Positions opened afterward use the latest saved settings.
  • If a TP or SL is removed while Auto TP/SL remains enabled, the missing automatic level may be applied again. Disable Auto TP/SL first when the level must remain empty.
  • Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual TP/SL, and Broker TP/SL are subject to the current market price, symbol specifications, minimum Stop Level, Freeze Level, and other broker rules.
  • Some positions may be accepted while others are rejected when their prices, symbols, or broker conditions differ.
  • Virtual TP/SL requires MetaTrader 5, EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, Algo Trading, the trading-account connection, and the computer or VPS to remain active.
  • If EA_TOTAL_CLOSE, MetaTrader 5, Algo Trading, the internet connection, the account connection, the computer, or the VPS stops operating, Virtual TP/SL cannot monitor or execute its conditions until operation resumes.
  • TP/SL profit and loss values are estimates only. They are not guaranteed final trading results.
  • Actual results may differ because of market movement, spread, commission, swap, slippage, price gaps, execution price, and broker conditions.
  • Batch execution time does not depend on EA_TOTAL_CLOSE alone.
  • Completion time may vary because of internet quality, ping, broker-server load, server response time, market conditions, liquidity, price changes, number of positions, and trading permissions.
  • Performance figures shown in screenshots or videos are results from those specific tests and are not fixed execution-time guarantees.
  • High-volume batch operations remain subject to broker request limits and automated trading permissions.
  • A broker may delay, reject, rate-limit, or temporarily restrict automated trade requests according to its own rules and current server conditions.
  • Retry and recovery handling cannot bypass broker, account, symbol, server, market, or regulatory restrictions.
  • Last Close displays the latest eligible closing event according to the selected Close Scope. It is not the cumulative profit or loss of the entire trading account.
  • Test all functions, scopes, and settings on a demo account before live use.
  • The user remains responsible for every trading decision, position size, selected scope, account risk, and command executed through EA_TOTAL_CLOSE.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves risk. EA_TOTAL_CLOSE cannot prevent losses caused by market movement, slippage, gaps, connection interruptions, broker restrictions, or incorrect user settings.

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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
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Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
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