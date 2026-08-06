Automated News & Volatility Trading Expert Advisor

Event Trader Pro MT5

Event Trader Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading around high-impact economic news events and periods of increased market volatility. It combines intelligent event detection, precision order execution, advanced risk management, and multiple trading modes to help traders capture fast market movements while maintaining strict account protection.

Whether you trade NFP, CPI, FOMC, Interest Rate Decisions, GDP, or other major economic releases, Event Trader Pro provides a complete automated solution for event-driven trading.

Key Features

📅 Economic News Trading

Automatically detects high-impact economic events.

Trades only during selected news releases.

Configurable event filters.

Real-time event monitoring.

⚡ Automated Event Trading

Fully automated order placement.

High-speed execution.

Optimized for volatility.

Designed for MT5.

🛡 Advanced Risk Management

Protect your account with professional safety tools:

Daily Loss Limit

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Maximum Open Trades

Risk-based Lot Sizing

Fixed Lot Mode

Maximum Spread Filter

Trading Time Filters

🚫 No Martingale

Unlike many recovery systems, Event Trader Pro does not use Martingale or aggressive lot multiplication.

✔ No exponential lot increases

✔ Controlled position sizing

✔ Predictable risk exposure

✔ Professional money management

🔄 Zone Recovery System

Optional intelligent recovery module:

Recovery orders

Configurable recovery distance

Maximum recovery cycles

Controlled exposure

(Can be enabled or disabled.)

💰 Profit Management

Automatically manage profitable trades using:

Partial Take Profit

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Dynamic Exit Management

⏰ Trading Time Control

Trade only when your conditions are met.

Supports:

Trading Sessions

News Windows

Weekend Filter

Friday Close Protection

⚙ Fully Configurable

Customize every aspect of the EA:

Entry Distance

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk %

Fixed Lots

News Buffer

Pending Order Lifetime

Trading Sessions

Recovery Settings

Protection Rules

Suitable Markets

Event Trader Pro works on any MT5-supported instrument, including:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver

Indices

CFDs

Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

Recommended Economic Events

The EA is ideal for trading major market-moving events such as:

Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

FOMC Statements

Interest Rate Decisions

GDP Releases

Employment Data

Inflation Reports

Central Bank Speeches

Core Advantages & Features

Integrated Economic Calendar & News Trading: Automatically detects and filters high-impact economic news events directly from the built-in calendar. You decide which data impacts matter most.

Targeted Straddle Mode: Capitalize on explosive moves before news breaks. Use fixed-risk OCO (One Cancels the Other) orders to capture breakout movements in either direction with maximum control.

Smart Zone Recovery System: Built-in safety is key. Utilize a unique, shield-verified Zone Recovery reversal system with fixed lot safety protocols for robust risk management during trend reversals.

Instant, Fast Execution: Seconds matter during news trading. Event Trader Pro utilizes low-latency protocols for instant entry and immediate order processing.

Multi-Tier Account Protection: A full suite of security tools, including integrated daily loss limits and drawdown controls, ensures your account stays safe during turbulent markets.

Customizable Time Window Control: Complete command over when you trade. Set specific time parameters so the EA only trades when optimal market conditions align with your goals.

Set and Forget Automation: A truly hands-free, set-and-forget trading experience. Event Trader Pro runs 24/7, adapting dynamically to changing market volatility on multiple symbols and timeframes.

Principal Setup Recommendations Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Minimum Balance: $100 (recommended for proper drawdown control)

Broker Requirement: Raw spread/ECN broker with low commission and fast execution during news events.





