Event trader pro

Event Trader Pro MT5

Automated News & Volatility Trading Expert Advisor

Event Trader Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading around high-impact economic news events and periods of increased market volatility. It combines intelligent event detection, precision order execution, advanced risk management, and multiple trading modes to help traders capture fast market movements while maintaining strict account protection.

Whether you trade NFP, CPI, FOMC, Interest Rate Decisions, GDP, or other major economic releases, Event Trader Pro provides a complete automated solution for event-driven trading.

Key Features

📅 Economic News Trading

  • Automatically detects high-impact economic events.
  • Trades only during selected news releases.
  • Configurable event filters.
  • Real-time event monitoring.

⚡ Automated Event Trading

  • Fully automated order placement.
  • High-speed execution.
  • Optimized for volatility.
  • Designed for MT5.

    🛡 Advanced Risk Management

    Protect your account with professional safety tools:

    • Daily Loss Limit
    • Maximum Drawdown Protection
    • Maximum Open Trades
    • Risk-based Lot Sizing
    • Fixed Lot Mode
    • Maximum Spread Filter
    • Trading Time Filters

    🚫 No Martingale

    Unlike many recovery systems, Event Trader Pro does not use Martingale or aggressive lot multiplication.

    ✔ No exponential lot increases

    ✔ Controlled position sizing

    ✔ Predictable risk exposure

    ✔ Professional money management

    🔄 Zone Recovery System

    Optional intelligent recovery module:

    • Recovery orders
    • Configurable recovery distance
    • Maximum recovery cycles
    • Controlled exposure

    (Can be enabled or disabled.)

    💰 Profit Management

    Automatically manage profitable trades using:

    • Partial Take Profit
    • Break-even
    • Trailing Stop
    • Dynamic Exit Management

    ⏰ Trading Time Control

    Trade only when your conditions are met.

    Supports:

    • Trading Sessions
    • News Windows
    • Weekend Filter
    • Friday Close Protection

      ⚙ Fully Configurable

      Customize every aspect of the EA:

      • Entry Distance
      • Stop Loss
      • Take Profit
      • Risk %
      • Fixed Lots
      • News Buffer
      • Pending Order Lifetime
      • Trading Sessions
      • Recovery Settings
      • Protection Rules

      Suitable Markets

      Event Trader Pro works on any MT5-supported instrument, including:

      • Forex
      • Gold (XAUUSD)
      • Silver
      • Indices
      • CFDs
      • Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

      Recommended Economic Events

      The EA is ideal for trading major market-moving events such as:

      • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
      • Consumer Price Index (CPI)
      • FOMC Statements
      • Interest Rate Decisions
      • GDP Releases
      • Employment Data
      • Inflation Reports
      • Central Bank Speeches

      Core Advantages & Features

      • Integrated Economic Calendar & News Trading: Automatically detects and filters high-impact economic news events directly from the built-in calendar. You decide which data impacts matter most.

      • Targeted Straddle Mode: Capitalize on explosive moves before news breaks. Use fixed-risk OCO (One Cancels the Other) orders to capture breakout movements in either direction with maximum control.

      • Smart Zone Recovery System: Built-in safety is key. Utilize a unique, shield-verified Zone Recovery reversal system with fixed lot safety protocols for robust risk management during trend reversals.

      • Instant, Fast Execution: Seconds matter during news trading. Event Trader Pro utilizes low-latency protocols for instant entry and immediate order processing.

      • Multi-Tier Account Protection: A full suite of security tools, including integrated daily loss limits and drawdown controls, ensures your account stays safe during turbulent markets.

      • Customizable Time Window Control: Complete command over when you trade. Set specific time parameters so the EA only trades when optimal market conditions align with your goals.

      • Set and Forget Automation: A truly hands-free, set-and-forget trading experience. Event Trader Pro runs 24/7, adapting dynamically to changing market volatility on multiple symbols and timeframes.

      Principal Setup Recommendations

      • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

      • Minimum Balance: $100 (recommended for proper drawdown control)

      • Broker Requirement: Raw spread/ECN broker with low commission and fast execution during news events.





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      Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
      Experts
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      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.11 (18)
      Experts
      Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      4 (16)
      Experts
      AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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      William Brandon Autry
      4.87 (38)
      Experts
      AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
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      Ugochukwu Mobi
      3.38 (21)
      Experts
      Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.79 (42)
      Experts
      Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
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      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.8 (5)
      Experts
      SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
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      Abhinav Puri
      5 (1)
      Experts
      THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.67 (6)
      Experts
      80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
      SentinelAI MT5
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4 (2)
      Experts
      No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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