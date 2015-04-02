Event trader pro

Event Trader Pro MT5

Automated News & Volatility Trading Expert Advisor

Event Trader Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading around high-impact economic news events and periods of increased market volatility. It combines intelligent event detection, precision order execution, advanced risk management, and multiple trading modes to help traders capture fast market movements while maintaining strict account protection.

Whether you trade NFP, CPI, FOMC, Interest Rate Decisions, GDP, or other major economic releases, Event Trader Pro provides a complete automated solution for event-driven trading.

Key Features

📅 Economic News Trading

  • Automatically detects high-impact economic events.
  • Trades only during selected news releases.
  • Configurable event filters.
  • Real-time event monitoring.

⚡ Automated Event Trading

  • Fully automated order placement.
  • High-speed execution.
  • Optimized for volatility.
  • Designed for MT5.

    🛡 Advanced Risk Management

    Protect your account with professional safety tools:

    • Daily Loss Limit
    • Maximum Drawdown Protection
    • Maximum Open Trades
    • Risk-based Lot Sizing
    • Fixed Lot Mode
    • Maximum Spread Filter
    • Trading Time Filters

    🚫 No Martingale

    Unlike many recovery systems, Event Trader Pro does not use Martingale or aggressive lot multiplication.

    ✔ No exponential lot increases

    ✔ Controlled position sizing

    ✔ Predictable risk exposure

    ✔ Professional money management

    🔄 Zone Recovery System

    Optional intelligent recovery module:

    • Recovery orders
    • Configurable recovery distance
    • Maximum recovery cycles
    • Controlled exposure

    (Can be enabled or disabled.)

    💰 Profit Management

    Automatically manage profitable trades using:

    • Partial Take Profit
    • Break-even
    • Trailing Stop
    • Dynamic Exit Management

    ⏰ Trading Time Control

    Trade only when your conditions are met.

    Supports:

    • Trading Sessions
    • News Windows
    • Weekend Filter
    • Friday Close Protection

      ⚙ Fully Configurable

      Customize every aspect of the EA:

      • Entry Distance
      • Stop Loss
      • Take Profit
      • Risk %
      • Fixed Lots
      • News Buffer
      • Pending Order Lifetime
      • Trading Sessions
      • Recovery Settings
      • Protection Rules

      Suitable Markets

      Event Trader Pro works on any MT5-supported instrument, including:

      • Forex
      • Gold (XAUUSD)
      • Silver
      • Indices
      • CFDs
      • Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

      Recommended Economic Events

      The EA is ideal for trading major market-moving events such as:

      • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
      • Consumer Price Index (CPI)
      • FOMC Statements
      • Interest Rate Decisions
      • GDP Releases
      • Employment Data
      • Inflation Reports
      • Central Bank Speeches

      Core Advantages & Features

      • Integrated Economic Calendar & News Trading: Automatically detects and filters high-impact economic news events directly from the built-in calendar. You decide which data impacts matter most.

      • Targeted Straddle Mode: Capitalize on explosive moves before news breaks. Use fixed-risk OCO (One Cancels the Other) orders to capture breakout movements in either direction with maximum control.

      • Smart Zone Recovery System: Built-in safety is key. Utilize a unique, shield-verified Zone Recovery reversal system with fixed lot safety protocols for robust risk management during trend reversals.

      • Instant, Fast Execution: Seconds matter during news trading. Event Trader Pro utilizes low-latency protocols for instant entry and immediate order processing.

      • Multi-Tier Account Protection: A full suite of security tools, including integrated daily loss limits and drawdown controls, ensures your account stays safe during turbulent markets.

      • Customizable Time Window Control: Complete command over when you trade. Set specific time parameters so the EA only trades when optimal market conditions align with your goals.

      • Set and Forget Automation: A truly hands-free, set-and-forget trading experience. Event Trader Pro runs 24/7, adapting dynamically to changing market volatility on multiple symbols and timeframes.

      Principal Setup Recommendations

      • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

      • Minimum Balance: $100 (recommended for proper drawdown control)

      • Broker Requirement: Raw spread/ECN broker with low commission and fast execution during news events.





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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (29)
      专家
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      MQL TOOLS SL
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      William Brandon Autry
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      专家
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      Gennady Sergienko
      4.53 (123)
      专家
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      MQL TOOLS SL
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      William Brandon Autry
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.76 (140)
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      MQL TOOLS SL
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      Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
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      Valeriia Mishchenko
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      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (1)
      专家
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      MQL TOOLS SL
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      Arthur Hatchiguian
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      专家
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      Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
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