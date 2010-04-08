Professional H1 Buy & Sell Signal Indicator

Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4

Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro MT4 is a professional price action indicator developed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL trading opportunities on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe. It is designed for traders who prefer clear, rule-based setups without cluttering their charts with unnecessary indicators.

The indicator scans the market continuously and highlights potential reversal or continuation setups based on the proprietary Double Yellow pattern. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it displays a visual BUY or SELL signal directly on the chart, allowing traders to make decisions quickly and confidently.

Unlike many indicators that generate excessive signals, Double Yellow H1 Setup Pro is optimized to focus on quality setups, helping traders reduce market noise and concentrate on higher-probability opportunities.

Key Features

Exclusive H1 (1 Hour) timeframe indicator

Detects proprietary Double Yellow trading setups

BUY and SELL signal generation

Clear chart arrows and visual alerts

Easy-to-read trading signals

Lightweight and fast execution

Designed to reduce false signals

Suitable for beginners and professional traders

Simple installation and configuration

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Only

Recommended Symbols:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major Forex Pairs

Indices (broker dependent)

For best performance, the indicator is optimized for XAUUSD H1.

How It Works

Attach the indicator to an H1 chart. Wait for a valid Double Yellow setup. A BUY or SELL signal will appear when market conditions satisfy the indicator rules. Use your own risk management and trade management strategy before entering any position.

Benefits

Removes emotional decision-making.

Helps identify structured market setups.

Saves chart analysis time.

Easy to integrate into existing trading strategies.

Suitable for discretionary traders.

Important Notes

Designed exclusively for the H1 timeframe .

Using lower or higher timeframes may produce different results.

This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Proper money management is essential.

Version

Version: 2.0

Developer: Malik Muhammad Naveed

Organization: HIES Forex Education

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