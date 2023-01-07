Trend Strategy Generator EA

Trend Following Strategy Generator

The following Expert Advisor helps to generate robust trend-following strategies using price action and a few parameters. the story behind the expert Advisor is to unfold market behavior for an instrument and choose how we can trade it best.

After finding your favorite strategy you can save the parameters and start trading the strategy in no time. There is no limit to how many strategies you can generate.

How will this EA help you?

We all know trading is hard, and creating a strategy is even harder, so this EA will let us sit back and let the strategies reveal themselves to us and select the ones we like. this ea was made to get rid of wondering and headaches and you will only search for good markets.

Positions Sizing

This EA uses the basic position sizing method which uses percentage risk to calculate the position size.

Only one trade is placed at a time.

EA Settings/Inputs



The EA will fully manage the trades for you. it will open and close trades based on the parameters set.

You are able to set.

which time frame to trade. which hours to trade. which days are best for the strategy. which trading size will give the safest returns. break even stop to lock in profits. Stoploss and takeprofit in pips Period to exit if nothing happens Others.

Tip: Play around with the inputs and strategy tester settings

Backtesting Recommendations

Use open-price modeling for fast and reliable results. Use half of the market data to generate the strategy and the other half to confirm the idea. trade the strategy in a demo before going live.

Who is it for Traders who want to diversify their portfolio with long-term strategies which are time-tested. Discretionary traders who want to start or add systematic trading to their trading. Suitable for traders with a decent capital. Serious traders who want to make it in the markets for years and for a short time

Try This EA!!!

Please leave a review or a comment. :)



