SilentTrader EA

SilentTrader EA v7.11 — Smart Market Structure Trading Robot (BOS / CHoCH)

SilentTrader EA is a fully automated trading robot built on pure price-action structure: it reads Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals in real time to catch high-probability reversal points — no repainting, no lagging indicators.

Built and tuned for the High Frequency Vol 75 Index (Deriv broker), this EA is designed for fast, highly volatile synthetic markets.

Verified Strategy Tester results (H1, Mar 19 – Jul 30 2026, $500 initial deposit):

  • Net profit: +$8,007.17 (Profit Factor 1.21, Recovery Factor 4.34, Sharpe Ratio 3.19)
  • 539 trades / 1,078 operations — 44.3% winning positions
  • Average win $191.13 vs average loss -$125.57
  • Max consecutive wins: 6 ($1,088.55) | Max consecutive losses: 8 (-$1,325.10)
  • Maximum balance drawdown: 53.89% — note: this confirms the strategy is high-risk/high-reward; proper position sizing and risk management are strongly recommended

Key features:

  • Automatic BOS/CHoCH structure detection — no manual chart reading needed
  • Take Profit dynamically clamped within a configurable Risk/Reward range
  • Stop Loss automatically moved to Break-Even once a profit threshold is reached
  • Optional position split (partial TP + structural TP)
  • Time filter to block trading during unfavorable hours + counter-trend mode on specific hours
  • Daily loss limit to protect your capital automatically
  • Fixed lot size or automatic risk-based position sizing (% of balance)
  • Full visual overlay of BOS/CHoCH/SL/TP zones directly on the chart
  • Every parameter is fully customizable

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA carries significant drawdown risk (up to ~54% in testing) — always test on a demo account first and use position sizing suited to your own risk tolerance.


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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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