Institutional XAUUSD

5

Institutional EA XAUUSD – Algorithmic Trading System for Gold

Institutional EA XAUUSD is an algorithmic trading system developed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify and exploit recurring price patterns and directional tendencies using a built-in seasonal time filter and a trend direction module.

Expert Advisor is designed with one goal in mind: maximum simplicity without sacrificing effectiveness


***Current promotional price NEXT PRICE : USD 299



After purchase, leave a comment to receive the complete manual


-EA does not use Grid or Martingale strategies. Every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an integrated Trailing Stop to secure profits. The EA focuses on disciplined risk management and controlled automated trading


-Simple & Ready-to-Use Expert Advisor – Just Set Your Risk

 Expert Advisor is designed with one goal in mind: maximum simplicity without sacrificing effectiveness. You don't need to spend hours understanding complex parameters or optimizing inputs.

Just use the default settings – This eliminates the risk of user misconfiguration, ensuring the EA always runs at its mathematically optimized peak performance. Select your desired risk, and you're done. Run a backtest immediately or go live on a real account. No extra setup, no confusion.


Try our other EAs: 

SELLER PAGE HERE


-Institutional SmartMoneyConcepts : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187011?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

-Institutional AGGRESSIVE               : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180450?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

-Quantum GBPJPY                          : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183545?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


Simple, fast, and effective.


  •  XAUUSD EA – CRITICAL LAUNCH NOTE: To prevent the EA from opening incorrect positions, you must first install EA,and launch it (Attach EA to chart) only when the XAUUSD market is closed (at the end of the trading day or during the weekend). Once initialized during market off-hours, it will take trades with perfect precision when the market reopens and will be identical to the live signals.

Main Specifications

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart).

  • Minimum Deposit: $150 / €150.

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Fully compatible).

Core Features and Logic

  • Trend Direction Filter: The EA applies a dynamic directional filter to align its trades with the prevailing market trend of the selected period.

  • Time and Seasonal Filter: Built-in time filters disable the trading logic during hours or periods historically associated with unpredictable price behavior, helping to avoid low-probability market conditions.

  • Money Management: Features an integrated automated lot-sizing system that calculates trade volume dynamically based on the account balance and the selected risk settings.

Operation Recommendations

  • VPS Usage: A stable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended to ensure continuous 24/7 operation and low latency execution.

  • Broker Conditions: For optimal performance, a brokerage account with tight spreads on Gold and low slippage is recommended.

  • Prior Testing: It is always recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first to understand its logic and performance characteristics before using real funds.

  • Disclaimer

    Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange and commodities (such as Gold) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or use this automated software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results, recommend trying on demo account first. Backtest results are theoretical and do not guarantee future profits. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. The author accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred through the use of this Expert Advisor.

This automated system is an institutional-grade Intraday Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike a dangerous Martingale or high-risk Grid system, Price Action and structural Breakout patterns
​While many traders look for a basic Night Scalper or aggressive Scalping bots that suffer from high spreads, this algorithm is designed for robust daytime operations. It includes an advanced Trade Manager with a Stealth mode feature to protect your orders directly on the chart, ensuring a Low Drawdown profile. This disciplined approach to risk management makes it the perfect tool for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO or other Funding programs) that require strict capital protection and Drawdown control.
​The core logic EA is built on advanced mathematical models, offering a modern alternative to traditional AI, Neural networks, ONNX modules, or speculative Quantum algorithms, delivering stable and verified trading performance

Reviews 7
Irfan
1697
Irfan 2026.08.05 09:43 
 

good stable EA

Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.07.24 09:28 
 

great ea great dev!!

Hiba Waqqas
109
Hiba Waqqas 2026.07.07 19:44 
 

Very profitable EA with very low DD. Developer is super responsive and helpful. Looking forward to profitable future

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Irfan
1697
Irfan 2026.08.05 09:43 
 

good stable EA

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.08.05 09:55
Thank you very much for your review
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.07.24 09:28 
 

great ea great dev!!

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.07.24 11:31
Thank you very much for your review
Hiba Waqqas
109
Hiba Waqqas 2026.07.07 19:44 
 

Very profitable EA with very low DD. Developer is super responsive and helpful. Looking forward to profitable future

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.07.07 19:46
Thank you very much for your review
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
820
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco 2026.06.24 01:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.25 07:08
Thank you very much for your review
Riaz Ahmed
24
Riaz Ahmed 2026.06.19 16:28 
 

Hi! Today I just bought your EA and I need help to complete the setup and recieve the set. I read you r descriptions where it says "install only during amrket close time" I installed during market open time and after i installed it opened a position immediately which I canceled. But later on I did some test on mt5 and gives me 70$ profit this last 3 weeks with deposit of 500$. I think something I need to chnage or maybe there is missing something. Can you please help me with that ?

Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo
2088
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo 2026.06.19 10:00 
 

profitable trades and great support from the author

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.19 10:04
Thank you very much for your review! I truly appreciate your feedback
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2026.06.06 14:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.06 16:41
Thank you very much for your excellent review! I truly appreciate your feedback and support. I'm glad that the EA is meeting your expectations.
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