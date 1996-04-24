ZigZag Lines
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
ZigZag Lines is a professional-grade, highly optimized market structure tool that clearly identifies price extremes, swing highs, and swing lows.
Understanding market structure (Higher Highs, Lower Lows) is the foundation of Price Action trading. Unlike standard ZigZag tools, ZigZag Pro features a stunningly clean aesthetic, native MT5 color integration, and automatic structural labeling.
Key Features:
- Advanced Market Structure: Automatically maps out HH (Higher High), LL (Lower Low), HL (Higher Low), and LH (Lower High) pivot points right on your chart.
- Crystal Clear Visuals: The labels dynamically offset themselves from the candle wicks so they never overlap or clutter your price action.
- Native "Colors" Tab Integration: We've built this to feel like a native MT5 tool. You can change the line style, line width, and label colors (Bullish vs Bearish) directly from the standard MT5 "Colors" tab.
- Highly Optimized & No-Nonsense: Complex calculation limits are handled under the hood. The code is strictly optimized to be incredibly lightweight, ensuring it never slows down your terminal or clutters your settings menu.
Parameters & Settings:
- Depth / Deviation / Backstep: Standard ZigZag depth algorithm settings for total control over swing sizes and sensitivity.
- Show HH/LL Labels: Toggle the structural text labels on or off.
- Label Font Size: Customize the size of the structure text (Default is 8 for a clean, subtle look).
- (All visual settings like Line Color, Line Width, Line Style, Bullish Label Color, and Bearish Label Color are natively adjustable in the MT5 "Colors" tab!)