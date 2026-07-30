Ninja Dual EMA Cross

🎯 Ninja Dual EMA Cross

The Sniper of Moving Average Crossovers

How many perfect entries have you missed just because you glanced away for a moment?
How many times did your EMAs cross exactly like your system dictates… and you weren’t in front of the screen?

It's over.

Ninja Dual EMA Cross is the automatic execution of your moving average strategy. You set the periods, it watches without blinking, draws the signal without ever repainting, and alerts you instantly. No emotions, no delays, no excuses.

✅ WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT

🎮 Use Your Own Strategy

Set the fast and slow EMA periods that YOU validated. Works on Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and any timeframe (M1 to Monthly).

🚫 Absolutely No Repaint

The arrow appears only after the candle closes and never moves or disappears. What you see is what happened. Absolute trust in every signal.

🔔 Alerts That Never Fail

Pop-up alert on screen + customizable sound. You decide if you want to be notified at candle close or in real time.

🎨 Arrows Your Way

Colors, size, offset, and number of historical signals fully adjustable. Clean chart, zero clutter.

🌍 Speaks Your Language

English, Spanish, and Chinese. Select your language from a dropdown and all alerts change instantly. Perfect for global traders.

⚡ Lightning Fast & Lightweight

Loads in seconds, won't slow down your platform. Add it to as many charts as you want without worrying about performance.

⚙️ THAT EASY

1️⃣ Open the indicator, enter your favorite fast and slow EMA periods.
2️⃣ Choose colors, alert type, and how many historical arrows to display.
3️⃣ Forget the chart: Ninja Dual EMA Cross alerts you the moment the crossover is confirmed.

🎁 DEFAULT SETUP (READY TO USE)

Fast EMA: 5
Slow EMA: 20
Arrows below the candle • Alert only on bar close

Works beautifully on M5, M15, H1 and H4.

🔥 WANT TO TAKE PRECISION EVEN FURTHER?

Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO

Two surgical filters that refine every entry and align you with market strength

🛡️ TREND EMA THAT SHOWS YOU THE WAY

Adds a powerful white line of 200, 500 or 800 periods. With the filter on, you'll only see buys if price is above it and only sells if price is below. You take the signals the original Ninja already gives you, but automatically discard those against the tide. Your precision skyrockets.

📈 ADX CONFIRMATION THAT SAYS "NOW!"

The standard Ninja already alerts you to the cross. The Pro whispers in your ear: "wait until the strength comes." It only fires the signal if ADX exceeds your threshold (>25). And if the cross came too early, the signal activates the very moment strength appears, even candles later. You combine your strategy's precision with the confirmation of market power.

TAKE YOUR EMA CROSSOVER STRATEGY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

⚡ I WANT PRO PRECISION ⚡

Click and give your Ninja the filters that make the difference

⚠️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Technical analysis tool only. This is not financial advice, investment recommendation, nor a guarantee of positive results. Trading financial markets carries a high risk of capital loss. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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