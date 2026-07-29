Vta Confluence Pro

VTA Confluence Pro is a multi-asset decision-support dashboard for discretionary traders using MetaTrader 5.

The indicator organizes technical conditions, macro context, holding-horizon outlooks and multi-timeframe alignment into one visual dashboard. It does not open trades and does not determine the final entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit or position size.

MAIN DASHBOARD SECTIONS

Overall Market Bias

Displays the dominant Bullish, Bearish or Neutral assessment together with:

- Bias percentage
- Grade
- Conviction level
- Stability
- Momentum
- Active market session

Technical Context

Summarizes the technical direction and current market regime.

Possible market regimes include:

- Trending
- Ranging
- Transition
- Compression
- Breakout area

Fundamental and Macro Context

Provides calendar-based macro context where automatic mapping is supported.

Automatic macro context is available for:

- Forex
- Metals
- Crypto

For Stocks, Indices, Energy and other CFDs, the trader can use Manual Fundamental Mode.

The macro component is supporting context only. It is not a company-news, earnings or real-time news-feed service.

Holding Horizon

Displays a directional assessment for:

- Next 24 hours
- Next 3 to 5 days
- Next 1 to 2 weeks

Each horizon includes:

- Bullish score
- Bearish score
- Neutral score
- Directional label
- Grade

When the available factors do not provide a clear directional condition, the dashboard displays NO CLEAR EDGE.

Quality and Readiness

Helps the trader evaluate the current market environment using:

- Trend Health
- Trade Quality
- Entry Readiness
- Conflict level
- Volatility
- Price Location

Indicator Bias

Displays the current state of the technical components used by the dashboard:

- EMA Trend
- Market Structure
- MACD
- ADX and Directional Index
- RSI
- Volume

Multi-Timeframe Matrix

Shows Trend, Structure and Quality across four analysis roles:

- Timing
- Setup
- Main
- Macro

The timeframe stack changes according to the selected analysis mode.

SUPPORTED ASSET CLASSES

The indicator includes automatic and manual asset-class selection for:

- Forex
- Crypto
- Indices
- Stocks
- Metals
- Energy
- Other CFDs

Automatic detection is used by default. Manual Asset Class selection is available for brokers with unusual symbol names.

ANALYSIS MODES

Auto Mode selects the timeframe stack according to the current chart timeframe.

The dashboard can be used for:

- Intraday analysis
- Swing analysis
- Position analysis
- Custom timeframe analysis

Examples of automatic timeframe stacks include:

Intraday:
M15 / H1 / H4 / D1

Swing:
H1 / H4 / D1 / W1

Long-term:
H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1

TRADER SENTIMENT

Trader Sentiment is selected manually in the indicator inputs.

Available choices:

- Bullish
- Neutral
- Bearish

This allows the trader to compare a personal market view with the calculated dashboard context.

IMPORTANT OPERATING INFORMATION

VTA Confluence Pro is a decision-support indicator only.

It does not:

- Open or close positions
- Place pending orders
- Set Stop Loss
- Set Take Profit
- Calculate a guaranteed outcome
- Provide automatic trade execution
- Display popup alarms or trading alerts

The trader remains responsible for:

- Selecting the entry location
- Defining the invalidation level
- Placing Stop Loss
- Selecting Take Profit
- Choosing position size
- Managing total account risk
- Following the trading plan

MAIN USER INPUTS

User Settings:

- Analysis Mode
- Asset Class
- Fundamental Mode
- Manual Fundamental Bias
- Manual Fundamental Confidence
- Trader Sentiment
- Dashboard Refresh Rate

Custom Timeframes:

- Timing Timeframe
- Setup Timeframe
- Main Timeframe
- Macro Timeframe

Advanced Technical Settings:

- Fast EMA
- Slow EMA
- RSI Period
- ADX Period
- MACD Settings
- ATR Period
- Structure Lookback
- Swing Strength
- Range Lookback
- Volume Lookback

Advanced Bias Weights:

- Technical Weight
- Fundamental Weight
- Regime Weight

Calendar Settings:

- Minimum News Importance
- News History Hours
- News Forward Hours
- Calendar Refresh Rate

Dashboard Position:

- Chart Corner
- Horizontal Position
- Vertical Position

INSTALLATION

1. Install the product through the MQL5 Market.
2. Open a chart in MetaTrader 5.
3. Attach VTA Confluence Pro to the chart.
4. Keep Analysis Mode and Asset Class on Auto for the recommended starting configuration.
5. Select Manual Asset Class when a broker uses an unusual symbol name.
6. Select Manual Fundamental Mode when an automatic macro relationship is unavailable.
7. Allow sufficient price history to load for all required timeframes.

NOTES

The percentages displayed by the dashboard are weighted confluence assessments. They are not win probabilities.

The indicator may display neutral values while historical data is loading or when the available factors are conflicting.

Economic Calendar availability and symbol specifications can vary between brokers.

VTA means Visual Trading Assistant.

Decision support only. Final execution and risk management belong to the trader.
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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