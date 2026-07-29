VTA Confluence Pro is a multi-asset decision-support dashboard for discretionary traders using MetaTrader 5.





The indicator organizes technical conditions, macro context, holding-horizon outlooks and multi-timeframe alignment into one visual dashboard. It does not open trades and does not determine the final entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit or position size.





MAIN DASHBOARD SECTIONS





Overall Market Bias





Displays the dominant Bullish, Bearish or Neutral assessment together with:





- Bias percentage

- Grade

- Conviction level

- Stability

- Momentum

- Active market session





Technical Context





Summarizes the technical direction and current market regime.





Possible market regimes include:





- Trending

- Ranging

- Transition

- Compression

- Breakout area





Fundamental and Macro Context





Provides calendar-based macro context where automatic mapping is supported.





Automatic macro context is available for:





- Forex

- Metals

- Crypto





For Stocks, Indices, Energy and other CFDs, the trader can use Manual Fundamental Mode.





The macro component is supporting context only. It is not a company-news, earnings or real-time news-feed service.





Holding Horizon





Displays a directional assessment for:





- Next 24 hours

- Next 3 to 5 days

- Next 1 to 2 weeks





Each horizon includes:





- Bullish score

- Bearish score

- Neutral score

- Directional label

- Grade





When the available factors do not provide a clear directional condition, the dashboard displays NO CLEAR EDGE.





Quality and Readiness





Helps the trader evaluate the current market environment using:





- Trend Health

- Trade Quality

- Entry Readiness

- Conflict level

- Volatility

- Price Location





Indicator Bias





Displays the current state of the technical components used by the dashboard:





- EMA Trend

- Market Structure

- MACD

- ADX and Directional Index

- RSI

- Volume





Multi-Timeframe Matrix





Shows Trend, Structure and Quality across four analysis roles:





- Timing

- Setup

- Main

- Macro





The timeframe stack changes according to the selected analysis mode.





SUPPORTED ASSET CLASSES





The indicator includes automatic and manual asset-class selection for:





- Forex

- Crypto

- Indices

- Stocks

- Metals

- Energy

- Other CFDs





Automatic detection is used by default. Manual Asset Class selection is available for brokers with unusual symbol names.





ANALYSIS MODES





Auto Mode selects the timeframe stack according to the current chart timeframe.





The dashboard can be used for:





- Intraday analysis

- Swing analysis

- Position analysis

- Custom timeframe analysis





Examples of automatic timeframe stacks include:





Intraday:

M15 / H1 / H4 / D1





Swing:

H1 / H4 / D1 / W1





Long-term:

H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1





TRADER SENTIMENT





Trader Sentiment is selected manually in the indicator inputs.





Available choices:





- Bullish

- Neutral

- Bearish





This allows the trader to compare a personal market view with the calculated dashboard context.





IMPORTANT OPERATING INFORMATION





VTA Confluence Pro is a decision-support indicator only.





It does not:





- Open or close positions

- Place pending orders

- Set Stop Loss

- Set Take Profit

- Calculate a guaranteed outcome

- Provide automatic trade execution

- Display popup alarms or trading alerts





The trader remains responsible for:





- Selecting the entry location

- Defining the invalidation level

- Placing Stop Loss

- Selecting Take Profit

- Choosing position size

- Managing total account risk

- Following the trading plan





MAIN USER INPUTS





User Settings:





- Analysis Mode

- Asset Class

- Fundamental Mode

- Manual Fundamental Bias

- Manual Fundamental Confidence

- Trader Sentiment

- Dashboard Refresh Rate





Custom Timeframes:





- Timing Timeframe

- Setup Timeframe

- Main Timeframe

- Macro Timeframe





Advanced Technical Settings:





- Fast EMA

- Slow EMA

- RSI Period

- ADX Period

- MACD Settings

- ATR Period

- Structure Lookback

- Swing Strength

- Range Lookback

- Volume Lookback





Advanced Bias Weights:





- Technical Weight

- Fundamental Weight

- Regime Weight





Calendar Settings:





- Minimum News Importance

- News History Hours

- News Forward Hours

- Calendar Refresh Rate





Dashboard Position:





- Chart Corner

- Horizontal Position

- Vertical Position





INSTALLATION





1. Install the product through the MQL5 Market.

2. Open a chart in MetaTrader 5.

3. Attach VTA Confluence Pro to the chart.

4. Keep Analysis Mode and Asset Class on Auto for the recommended starting configuration.

5. Select Manual Asset Class when a broker uses an unusual symbol name.

6. Select Manual Fundamental Mode when an automatic macro relationship is unavailable.

7. Allow sufficient price history to load for all required timeframes.





NOTES





The percentages displayed by the dashboard are weighted confluence assessments. They are not win probabilities.





The indicator may display neutral values while historical data is loading or when the available factors are conflicting.





Economic Calendar availability and symbol specifications can vary between brokers.





VTA means Visual Trading Assistant.





Decision support only. Final execution and risk management belong to the trader.