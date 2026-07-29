Auto Trading Plan Generator MAX MT5

Product Overview
Auto-Trading Plan Generator MAX is a main‑chart swing‑anticipation trading system designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. It innovatively fuses three analytical engines — a custom stochastic oscillator, the True Strength Index (TSI), and a Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) — into a five‑tier signal architecture: Low Buy (dip‑buying alert), High Sell (rally‑selling alert), Buy (confirmed long), Sell (confirmed short), and Top (overbought reversal warning). Low Buy and High Sell serve as forward‑looking alert signals, helping traders anticipate oversold bounce and overbought pullback opportunities in advance; Buy and Sell serve as TSI momentum‑confirmed high‑confidence entry signals that trigger a complete trading‑plan panel upon activation; Top serves as an overbought‑zone pullback warning, reminding position holders of potential risk. Fusing alert, confirmation, plan generation, and risk management into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for building a multi‑layered swing trading system.
Core Features
Five‑Tier Signal Architecture and Layered Decision Framework The most core design philosophy of this indicator is "alert first, confirmation follows, plan executes." The system internally runs three independent analytical engines: The first layer is a custom stochastic oscillator that calculates overbought/oversold states through the relative position of weighted price to recent extremes; when the fast line golden‑crosses the slow line in the oversold zone, a Low Buy alert triggers (salmon‑colored upward arrow); when the fast line death‑crosses the slow line in the overbought zone, a High Sell alert triggers (green downward arrow). The second layer is the True Strength Index (TSI), which calculates momentum direction and strength through double‑smoothed price changes; when TSI crosses above its moving average in a recent extreme low zone, a Buy confirmation signal triggers (yellow upward arrow); when it crosses below, a Sell confirmation signal triggers (green downward arrow). The third layer is a Relative Strength Indicator; when the indicator value drops below the overbought threshold from above, a Top warning triggers (yellow downward arrow), reminding long position holders of potential pullback risk. The five signal types each serve distinct purposes: alert signals provide forward‑looking perspective, confirmation signals provide entry basis, and top warnings provide risk‑control reference.
Trading Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line Whenever a Buy or Sell confirmation signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio — for instant readability. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after confirmation signals, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. Alert signals (Low Buy / High Sell) and top warnings (Top) display only arrows and text labels without trading‑plan panels, reflecting their positioning as auxiliary reference rather than direct entry signals. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding, coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signal
  • Low Buy (Dip‑Buying Alert): Triggered when the custom stochastic oscillator's fast line golden‑crosses the slow line in the oversold zone, displaying a salmon‑colored upward arrow with the text "Low Buy" below the candle. This is a forward‑looking alert signal indicating that price has entered the oversold zone and momentum is beginning to turn, suggesting a potential bounce opportunity is forming. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "watch signal" rather than an "entry signal"; traders are advised to use it as a preliminary observation basis for subsequent Buy confirmation signals.
  • Buy (Confirmed Long): Triggered when the True Strength Index (TSI) is in a recent extreme low zone containing negative values and simultaneously crosses above its moving average, displaying a yellow upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete long trading‑plan panel. TSI's double‑smoothing mechanism effectively filters short‑term noise, ensuring the signal reflects genuine momentum reversal rather than random fluctuation. This signal represents momentum that has confirmed reversal upward from an extremely weak zone, making it a strictly filtered high‑confidence long‑entry signal.
Sell Signal
  • High Sell (Rally‑Selling Alert): Triggered when the custom stochastic oscillator's fast line death‑crosses the slow line in the overbought zone, displaying a green downward arrow with the text "High Sell" above the candle. This is a forward‑looking alert signal indicating that price has entered the overbought zone and momentum is beginning to fade, suggesting potential pullback risk is accumulating. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "warning signal"; position holders are advised to raise vigilance and consider partial position reduction.
  • Sell (Confirmed Short): Triggered when the True Strength Index (TSI) is in a recent extreme high zone containing strong values and simultaneously crosses below its moving average, displaying a green downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete short trading‑plan panel. This signal represents momentum that has confirmed reversal downward from an extremely strong zone, making it a strictly filtered high‑confidence short‑entry signal.
  • Top (Overbought Reversal Warning): Triggered when the Relative Strength Indicator drops below the overbought threshold from above, displaying a yellow downward arrow with the text "Top" above the candle. This is a risk‑control reference signal indicating that the market may be forming a阶段性 top; long position holders should evaluate whether to reduce positions or tighten stops. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "risk alert" rather than an entry basis.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day swing trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "layered decision‑making, signal equals plan." The five‑tier signal architecture provides traders with a complete decision chain: First, the Low Buy alert indicates that an oversold bounce opportunity is brewing, and traders begin monitoring the instrument; subsequently, when the Buy confirmation signal appears, the trading‑plan panel has already provided precise stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and risk‑reward ratio, allowing traders to execute immediately without manual calculation. The short direction follows the same logic: High Sell alert signals overbought pullback risk, and the Sell confirmation signal provides entry basis and complete plan. The Top warning runs throughout the holding period, reminding long position holders to evaluate risk when the overbought zone begins to fade.
It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and higher signal quality; when RR is low, consider reducing position size or skipping the signal. The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after confirmation signals; it is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution.
The combined use of alert signals and confirmation signals represents the best practice of this indicator: when a Low Buy alert appears and a Buy confirmation signal follows within the next several candles, the reliability of that Buy signal is significantly enhanced (oversold bounce + momentum confirmation dual verification); conversely, if only an alert appears without confirmation, it indicates momentum has not truly turned, and traders should remain on the sidelines.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the cooldown period for all five signal types, effectively preventing repeated signals when price oscillates repeatedly in key zones, preserving signal scarcity and practical value. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after confirmation signals; a larger value keeps the line displayed longer, suitable for traders with longer holding periods, while a smaller value keeps the chart cleaner for short‑term trading. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals and plan panels, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the five signal types (Low Buy, High Sell, Buy, Sell, Top); all are enabled by default. It is recommended to configure them flexibly based on your trading style: pure trend traders may enable only Buy and Sell alerts; swing traders may enable all five to receive the complete alert‑confirmation‑risk‑control chain; position managers may prioritize enabling Top alerts to receive timely risk warnings.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; TSI momentum confirmation signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable, effectively reducing false‑signal interference in ranging markets.
It is recommended to combine the five‑tier signal architecture with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for a Low Buy alert followed by a Buy confirmation signal on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving a three‑layer decision process of "higher timeframe sets direction, alert finds timing, confirmation provides plan." The Top warning signal can serve as a position‑reduction reference rather than a full‑exit signal in higher‑timeframe uptrends, but should be given higher weight in lower‑timeframe ranging markets. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Auto-Trading Plan Generator MAX perfectly fuses three analytical engines — custom stochastic oscillator overbought/oversold alerts, TSI momentum confirmation entry, and RSI overbought top warnings — constructing a rare five‑tier signal decision architecture. It is not only a main‑chart swing trading tool with clearly layered signals and distinct functional positioning but also a full‑process closed‑loop practical trading system of "alert‑confirmation‑plan‑risk control" — alert signals provide forward‑looking perspective, confirmation signals come with precise dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and risk‑reward ratio, and top warnings provide holding risk‑control reference, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from opportunity discovery to entry execution to risk management. Suitable for traders at every level to build multi‑layered swing trading rules, precisely capturing oversold bounce and overbought pullback turning points while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through structured plans and layered signals.

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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InvestSoft
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Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
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CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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