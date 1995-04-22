Smart Strategy EA
- Эксперты
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Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai👨💻 Ahmed — Professional Independent Trader
📈 8+ Years of Experience in Forex & Gold Markets
🔧 Developer of Advanced MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors & Indicators
🏆 Providing Reliable Trading Tools & Forex Signals
📊 Focused on Consistency, Risk Management & Growth
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine
📌 OVERVIEW
SmartStrategyEA is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered.
Version: 1.0
Type: Expert Advisor
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Currency Pairs: All major, minor, and exotic pairs
Timeframes: Any timeframe (optimized for M5-H4)
🎯 KEY FEATURES
✅ 3 Trading Modes in 1 EA
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Signal-Based Trading - Perfect for indicator-based strategies
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Recovery Trading - Advanced martingale with risk controls
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Grid Trading - Pure or directional grid systems
✅ Dual Signal Sources
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Custom Indicator Support - Connect your favorite indicators
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Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher - Non-repainting breakout detection
✅ Comprehensive Risk Management
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Multiple drawdown protection levels
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Spread and slippage controls
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Time and day filters
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News filter (economic calendar)
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Position and lot limits
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Margin protection
✅ Interactive Control Panel
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Pause/Resume with one click
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Real-time statistics
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Mode switching without restart
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Close all positions instantly
✅ Advanced Trade Management
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Breakeven with lock points
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Fixed and ATR-based trailing stops
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Dynamic lot sizing (fixed or risk-based)
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Basket profit targeting
📊 TRADING MODES EXPLAINED
1️⃣ SIGNAL-BASED MODE
Follow your indicator signals with precision
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Opens trades on buy/sell signals
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Closes positions on opposite signals
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Full SL/TP management
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Breakeven and trailing stop automation
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Supports custom indicator SL/TP buffers
Best for: Trend followers, momentum traders, indicator-based strategies
2️⃣ RECOVERY MODE
Recover losses with controlled averaging
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Starts with base position
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Adds positions at increasing distances
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Progressive lot sizing (1.5x multiplier default)
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Global TP targets (money or percentage)
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Maximum level protection
Best for: Range-bound markets, scalping strategies, mean-reversion trading
3️⃣ GRID MODE
Profit from market oscillations
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Pure Price Grid: Trades both directions based on price levels
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Directional Grid: Follows indicator bias
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Basket-based take profit
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Lot multiplier per grid level
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Configurable grid steps
Best for: Sideways markets, high volatility environments, hedging strategies
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Signal Sources
|Source
|Description
|Custom Indicator
|Any external indicator with Buy/Sell buffers
|Trend Breakout Catcher
|Built-in ATR-based breakout detection (non-repainting)
Risk Management Parameters
|Parameter
|Range
|Default
|Max Drawdown
|0-100%
|30%
|Max Spread
|0-100 points
|30
|Max Positions
|0-unlimited
|0 (unlimited)
|Max Daily Trades
|0-unlimited
|0 (unlimited)
|Max Lot Per Trade
|0.01-100
|5.0
|Min Free Margin
|0-500%
|100%
Lot Sizing Options
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Fixed Lot: Constant position size
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Risk %: Dynamic sizing based on stop-loss distance
Trailing Stop Options
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Fixed: Constant point-based trailing
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ATR-Based: Adaptive trailing using Average True Range
🎮 CONTROL PANEL FEATURES
The on-chart control panel provides:
📊 Real-Time Statistics:
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Status indicator (Running/Paused)
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Current trading mode
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Position counts (Buy/Sell)
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Total lots in market
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Current profit/loss
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Drawdown percentage
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Trades today count
🔘 Interactive Buttons:
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PAUSE/RESUME - Instantly stop/start new trades
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CLOSE ALL - Emergency close all positions
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MODE SWITCH - Change trading mode on-the-fly
💡 WHY CHOOSE SMARTSTRATEGYEA?
🏆 Versatility
Three trading strategies in one EA - adapt to any market condition without changing robots.
🛡️ Safety First
Multiple layers of risk protection ensure your account is always protected.
🎨 Customizable
Works with YOUR favorite indicators, not just built-in signals.
📱 User-Friendly
Intuitive control panel makes management simple, even during volatile markets.
🔬 Optimization Ready
Built-in custom optimization criterion for effective parameter tuning.
⚡ Non-Repainting
Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher uses only confirmed, closed bars.
📈 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS
For Different Market Conditions:
|Market Type
|Mode
|Key Settings
|Trending
|Signal-Based
|Trend Breakout Catcher, ATR trailing
|Ranging
|Grid
|Pure Price Grid, 200-300 points step
|Volatile
|Recovery
|Conservative steps, lower lot multiplier
Account Types:
|Account Size
|Lot Mode
|Recommended Lot
|Small ($100-500)
|Fixed
|0.01
|Medium ($500-5000)
|Fixed/Risk
|0.01-0.05
|Large ($5000+)
|Risk %
|0.5-1.5%
🚦 GETTING STARTED
Quick Setup Guide:
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Install the EA on your chart
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Select your preferred signal source:
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Custom indicator (specify name and buffers)
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Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher
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Choose your trading mode
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Configure risk management parameters
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Enable the EA and monitor via control panel
Minimum Requirements:
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MetaTrader 5 build 2000+
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Internet connection (for news filter)
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Valid trading account (demo or real)
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100+ USD account recommended
📝 COMPATIBILITY
✅ Works With:
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All Forex pairs
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Metals (Gold, Silver)
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Indices
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Cryptocurrencies
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Any instrument with standard MT5 symbol properties
✅ Integrates With:
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Any custom indicator with buffer outputs
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Economic calendar news filters
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All MT5 trading features
🔒 RISK DISCLOSURE
IMPORTANT:
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
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Trading involves substantial risk of loss
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Always test on demo account first
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Start with conservative settings
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Never risk money you cannot afford to lose