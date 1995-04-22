Smart Strategy EA

🚀 SMARTSTRATEGYEA

The Ultimate Universal Trading Automation Engine

📌 OVERVIEW

SmartStrategyEA is a professional-grade, multi-strategy trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines three powerful trading approaches into one comprehensive solution. Whether you're a signal-based trader, a recovery/martingale specialist, or a grid trading enthusiast, this EA has you covered.

Version: 1.0
Type: Expert Advisor
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Currency Pairs: All major, minor, and exotic pairs
Timeframes: Any timeframe (optimized for M5-H4)

🎯 KEY FEATURES

✅ 3 Trading Modes in 1 EA

  1. Signal-Based Trading - Perfect for indicator-based strategies

  2. Recovery Trading - Advanced martingale with risk controls

  3. Grid Trading - Pure or directional grid systems

✅ Dual Signal Sources

  • Custom Indicator Support - Connect your favorite indicators

  • Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher - Non-repainting breakout detection

✅ Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Multiple drawdown protection levels

  • Spread and slippage controls

  • Time and day filters

  • News filter (economic calendar)

  • Position and lot limits

  • Margin protection

✅ Interactive Control Panel

  • Pause/Resume with one click

  • Real-time statistics

  • Mode switching without restart

  • Close all positions instantly

✅ Advanced Trade Management

  • Breakeven with lock points

  • Fixed and ATR-based trailing stops

  • Dynamic lot sizing (fixed or risk-based)

  • Basket profit targeting

📊 TRADING MODES EXPLAINED

1️⃣ SIGNAL-BASED MODE

Follow your indicator signals with precision

  • Opens trades on buy/sell signals

  • Closes positions on opposite signals

  • Full SL/TP management

  • Breakeven and trailing stop automation

  • Supports custom indicator SL/TP buffers

Best for: Trend followers, momentum traders, indicator-based strategies

2️⃣ RECOVERY MODE

Recover losses with controlled averaging

  • Starts with base position

  • Adds positions at increasing distances

  • Progressive lot sizing (1.5x multiplier default)

  • Global TP targets (money or percentage)

  • Maximum level protection

Best for: Range-bound markets, scalping strategies, mean-reversion trading

3️⃣ GRID MODE

Profit from market oscillations

  • Pure Price Grid: Trades both directions based on price levels

  • Directional Grid: Follows indicator bias

  • Basket-based take profit

  • Lot multiplier per grid level

  • Configurable grid steps

Best for: Sideways markets, high volatility environments, hedging strategies

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Signal Sources

Source Description
Custom Indicator Any external indicator with Buy/Sell buffers
Trend Breakout Catcher Built-in ATR-based breakout detection (non-repainting)

Risk Management Parameters

Parameter Range Default
Max Drawdown 0-100% 30%
Max Spread 0-100 points 30
Max Positions 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited)
Max Daily Trades 0-unlimited 0 (unlimited)
Max Lot Per Trade 0.01-100 5.0
Min Free Margin 0-500% 100%

Lot Sizing Options

  • Fixed Lot: Constant position size

  • Risk %: Dynamic sizing based on stop-loss distance

Trailing Stop Options

  • Fixed: Constant point-based trailing

  • ATR-Based: Adaptive trailing using Average True Range

🎮 CONTROL PANEL FEATURES

The on-chart control panel provides:

📊 Real-Time Statistics:

  • Status indicator (Running/Paused)

  • Current trading mode

  • Position counts (Buy/Sell)

  • Total lots in market

  • Current profit/loss

  • Drawdown percentage

  • Trades today count

🔘 Interactive Buttons:

  • PAUSE/RESUME - Instantly stop/start new trades

  • CLOSE ALL - Emergency close all positions

  • MODE SWITCH - Change trading mode on-the-fly

💡 WHY CHOOSE SMARTSTRATEGYEA?

🏆 Versatility

Three trading strategies in one EA - adapt to any market condition without changing robots.

🛡️ Safety First

Multiple layers of risk protection ensure your account is always protected.

🎨 Customizable

Works with YOUR favorite indicators, not just built-in signals.

📱 User-Friendly

Intuitive control panel makes management simple, even during volatile markets.

🔬 Optimization Ready

Built-in custom optimization criterion for effective parameter tuning.

 Non-Repainting

Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher uses only confirmed, closed bars.

📈 RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

For Different Market Conditions:

Market Type Mode Key Settings
Trending Signal-Based Trend Breakout Catcher, ATR trailing
Ranging Grid Pure Price Grid, 200-300 points step
Volatile Recovery Conservative steps, lower lot multiplier

Account Types:

Account Size Lot Mode Recommended Lot
Small ($100-500) Fixed 0.01
Medium ($500-5000) Fixed/Risk 0.01-0.05
Large ($5000+) Risk % 0.5-1.5%

🚦 GETTING STARTED

Quick Setup Guide:

  1. Install the EA on your chart

  2. Select your preferred signal source:

    • Custom indicator (specify name and buffers)

    • Built-in Trend Breakout Catcher

  3. Choose your trading mode

  4. Configure risk management parameters

  5. Enable the EA and monitor via control panel

Minimum Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 build 2000+

  • Internet connection (for news filter)

  • Valid trading account (demo or real)

  • 100+ USD account recommended

📝 COMPATIBILITY

✅ Works With:

  • All Forex pairs

  • Metals (Gold, Silver)

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Any instrument with standard MT5 symbol properties

✅ Integrates With:

  • Any custom indicator with buffer outputs

  • Economic calendar news filters

  • All MT5 trading features

🔒 RISK DISCLOSURE

IMPORTANT:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Trading involves substantial risk of loss

  • Always test on demo account first

  • Start with conservative settings

  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose



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4.18 (40)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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