BlueBoat PCM Sniper EA

BLUEBOAT PCM SNIPER

XAUUSD intraday EA using CA/C1/C2 channel breakouts, trend filtering and structured risk control.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

BlueBoat PCM Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured intraday breakout execution on XAUUSD.

The EA builds a price structure from CA, C1 and C2 channel zones. It waits for a completed candle to confirm a breakout, evaluates the configured trend and safety conditions, calculates the order size, and manages the position using predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and breakeven rules.

PCM Sniper is intended for traders who prefer a visual, rule-based approach instead of unrestricted entry generation. It does not use martingale or grid logic.

TRADING CONCEPT

The trading structure is divided into three components:

CA is the initial base channel. It is created from price action and can use candle wicks or candle bodies.

C1 is formed after price closes outside the CA base. CA and C1 together define the active price package used for the next breakout decision.

C2 is the projected expansion distance. It is used for target calculation, Stop Loss configuration, overextension control and breakeven management.

A standard entry requires a completed candle to close outside the active CA/C1 structure. When "Require previous candle from channel" is enabled, the preceding candle must have been inside the channel before the breakout.

CA CONSTRUCTION AND SEEDING

PCM Sniper can build the CA structure automatically.

Available controls include:

- Maximum CA width in points
- Candle wick or candle body construction
- Smart CA seeding
- First-seed oversize filtering
- Manual segment restart using the START PCM chart button
- Manual repositioning of the segment start line

The EA keeps completed channel drawings on the chart and limits the stored history to the configured number of archived segments.

TREND REACTION MODES

The internal trend filter combines EMA direction, ADX trend strength and EMA separation relative to ATR.

Three reaction modes are available:

OFF

The EA trades the raw CA/C1/C2 breakout structure without automatic trend blocking. In this mode, the manual SKIP button is available for the current segment.

STRICT

Range conditions and countertrend entries are blocked. Only entries aligned with the detected directional trend are allowed.

FLEXIBLE

Range conditions are blocked. Entries aligned with the detected trend use the configured risk. Countertrend entries use 20 percent of the configured risk.

The trend timeframe, fast EMA, slow EMA, minimum ADX value and ATR-based range sensitivity can be adjusted.

RISK AND LOT CALCULATION

The EA supports two position-sizing methods:

- Fixed lot size
- Percentage risk based on account equity and the calculated Stop Loss distance

Before an order is sent, the EA checks the symbol volume limits, volume step, available margin, trading permissions and broker execution restrictions.

TAKE PROFIT OPTIONS

Two Take Profit calculation methods are available:

C2 breakout mode

The target is calculated from the breakout boundary as a configurable fraction of C2.

Entry-risk mode

The target is calculated from the actual entry-to-Stop-Loss distance using the configured factor.

The default target factor is 0.80.

STOP LOSS OPTIONS

The following Stop Loss modes are available:

- Outside the active channel package
- Inside the channel
- Channel midline
- Configurable C2 fraction beyond the opposite structure boundary

The default mode uses a configurable C2 fraction.

HALF-C2 BREAKEVEN

When Half-C2 Breakeven is enabled, the EA waits for a completed candle to close beyond 50 percent of C2 in the trade direction.

It then attempts to move the Stop Loss to the actual entry price. Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level restrictions are checked before the modification is sent.

TOODEEP ENTRY BRAKE

The optional TooDeep brake is designed to avoid chasing a breakout that has already moved too far beyond the structure.

When the breakout distance exceeds the configured percentage of C2, PCM Sniper can place a pullback limit order instead of entering at market.

The user can configure:

- TooDeep trigger percentage
- Limit-entry distance
- Number of bars before the pending order is cancelled

If the theoretical target is reached before the pullback order is filled, the pending order is removed and the PCM cycle advances without opening a real position.

VIRTUAL CYCLE CONTINUATION

When an entry is blocked by the trend filter, suspended by the consecutive-stop protection, or intentionally skipped, the EA can continue tracking the theoretical trade as a virtual cycle.

While that virtual cycle is active, new real entries are blocked. This prevents an opposite trade from being opened before the original structure has reached its theoretical Stop Loss or Take Profit boundary.

CONSECUTIVE-STOP PROTECTION

The EA can stop opening new real trades after a configurable number of consecutive Stop Loss exits.

A Take Profit can reset the stop counter automatically.

When the safety limit is reached, the chart button changes to REACTIVATE PCM. A deliberate click resets the stop counter and starts a new PCM segment.

TRADING WINDOW

The user can define a daily PCM trading window using broker time.

Outside the configured window, no new entries are opened. Existing positions and safety management remain active.

CHART CONTROLS

START PCM

Starts a fresh PCM segment from the current candle.

REACTIVATE PCM

Appears after the consecutive-stop limit has suspended new entries. It resets the stop counter and starts a new segment.

SKIP

Available when the automatic trend reaction is OFF. It skips the next valid entry of the current segment and continues it virtually.

Segment vertical line

The line can be moved manually to rebuild the PCM structure from a selected candle.

DEFAULT STARTING POINT

The default settings are intended as a starting point for XAUUSD intraday testing.

Recommended initial test environment:

- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframes: M1 or M5
- Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks, when available
- One PCM Sniper instance per symbol
- Broker time window adjusted to the user's trading plan

Other symbols and timeframes require separate testing and parameter adjustment.

INSTALLATION

1. Install BlueBoat PCM Sniper through the MQL5 Market in MetaTrader 5.
2. Open an XAUUSD chart.
3. Select the intended timeframe.
4. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart.
5. Allow algorithmic trading.
6. Review the risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trend and trading-window settings.
7. Test the selected configuration in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

ACCOUNT AND CHART NOTES

The Market edition is designed for standard MetaTrader 5 trading environments.

Avoid running multiple PCM Sniper instances on the same symbol with different configurations. Do not mix manual and automated positions on the same symbol while the EA is managing a trade.

The EA does not require DLL access, WebRequest permission or an external custom indicator.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

BlueBoat PCM Sniper is technical execution software. It is not an investment recommendation, account-management service, signal service or guarantee of profit.

Automated trading can result in partial or total loss of capital. Historical tests and demo results do not guarantee future performance. Execution, spread, slippage, commissions, symbol specifications and price data vary between brokers.

Use appropriate money management and test every configuration carefully before using it on a live account.

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Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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