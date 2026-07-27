BLUEBOAT ATLAS





BlueBoat Atlas is a session-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It builds a structured CA/C1/C2 price framework and evaluates confirmed closed-candle breakouts with configurable risk, recovery and flip controls.





SESSION STRUCTURE





Atlas supports four independently configurable sessions:

- Oceania

- Tokyo

- London

- New York





Each session can be disabled, always active, or set to operate only if no earlier enabled session has entered during the same trading day.





Session start times use the broker's server time.





CA, C1 AND C2





At the start of an enabled session, Atlas uses four completed candles to build the initial CA channel.





Available seeding modes:

- Smart

- Wick Only

- Body Only





As price develops, confirmed breakouts can extend the structure through C1 and C2.





Entry evaluation uses completed candles on the selected entry timeframe.





POSITION SIZING





Each session can independently use fixed lot sizing or equity-risk percentage sizing.





With percentage sizing, volume is calculated from account equity and the planned entry-to-stop distance.





The Market edition also validates broker volume limits, lot step, free margin and symbol trade restrictions before sending orders.





TAKE PROFIT





Each session can use one of two target calculations:





C2 Breakout Reference:

The target is projected from the breakout boundary using a configurable C2 factor.





Risk/Reward from Entry:

The target is projected from the entry price using the entry-to-stop distance.





An optional break-even rule can move the stop after the configured C3 condition.





TOODEEP AND RECOVERY





When a breakout closes too far beyond the active structure, the optional TooDeep brake can block a direct market entry.





If enabled, a recovery limit order can wait for a retracement during a configurable number of bars.





The recovery logic also tracks a theoretical target. If price reaches that target before the pending order is filled, the pending order can be cancelled.





OPTIONAL FLIP AFTER STOP





After an Atlas position is closed by stop-loss, the EA can optionally arm an opposite-direction flip opportunity.





The opposite trade is not opened solely because the stop-loss was reached. Atlas waits for a confirmed closed-candle breakout on the opposite side.





Maximum flips per session, flip target calculation and flip lot multiplier are configurable.





OPENING SPIKE FILTER





The optional opening-spike filter can ignore consecutive oversized candles at the beginning of a session before the four-candle seed is built.





ADDITIONAL CONTROLS





Atlas includes session-specific seed and entry timeframes from M1 to H4, configurable stop suspension, optional profit-goal suspension, persistent CA/C1/C2 chart drawings, optional manual structure adjustment, session reconstruction after reinitialization and optional carry-over overlap on hedging accounts.





ACCOUNT MODES





Standard Atlas operation can be used on netting and hedging accounts.





The optional feature that allows a new session to open a separate position while a previous-session position remains open requires a hedging account.





RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW





Run Atlas in the Strategy Tester first. Confirm the broker's server time, configure session hours, verify symbol specifications and inspect the CA/C1/C2 logic in Visual Mode before live use.





Atlas is designed primarily for XAUUSD. Other symbols require separate testing and may need adjusted point-based settings.





IMPORTANT





BlueBoat Atlas is an execution tool. It does not guarantee profitability. Market conditions, spread, slippage, broker specifications and user settings can materially affect results.





Historical tests do not guarantee future performance.





Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging system.



