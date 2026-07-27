BlueBoat Atlas

BLUEBOAT ATLAS

BlueBoat Atlas is a session-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It builds a structured CA/C1/C2 price framework and evaluates confirmed closed-candle breakouts with configurable risk, recovery and flip controls.

SESSION STRUCTURE

Atlas supports four independently configurable sessions:
- Oceania
- Tokyo
- London
- New York

Each session can be disabled, always active, or set to operate only if no earlier enabled session has entered during the same trading day.

Session start times use the broker's server time.

CA, C1 AND C2

At the start of an enabled session, Atlas uses four completed candles to build the initial CA channel.

Available seeding modes:
- Smart
- Wick Only
- Body Only

As price develops, confirmed breakouts can extend the structure through C1 and C2.

Entry evaluation uses completed candles on the selected entry timeframe.

POSITION SIZING

Each session can independently use fixed lot sizing or equity-risk percentage sizing.

With percentage sizing, volume is calculated from account equity and the planned entry-to-stop distance.

The Market edition also validates broker volume limits, lot step, free margin and symbol trade restrictions before sending orders.

TAKE PROFIT

Each session can use one of two target calculations:

C2 Breakout Reference:
The target is projected from the breakout boundary using a configurable C2 factor.

Risk/Reward from Entry:
The target is projected from the entry price using the entry-to-stop distance.

An optional break-even rule can move the stop after the configured C3 condition.

TOODEEP AND RECOVERY

When a breakout closes too far beyond the active structure, the optional TooDeep brake can block a direct market entry.

If enabled, a recovery limit order can wait for a retracement during a configurable number of bars.

The recovery logic also tracks a theoretical target. If price reaches that target before the pending order is filled, the pending order can be cancelled.

OPTIONAL FLIP AFTER STOP

After an Atlas position is closed by stop-loss, the EA can optionally arm an opposite-direction flip opportunity.

The opposite trade is not opened solely because the stop-loss was reached. Atlas waits for a confirmed closed-candle breakout on the opposite side.

Maximum flips per session, flip target calculation and flip lot multiplier are configurable.

OPENING SPIKE FILTER

The optional opening-spike filter can ignore consecutive oversized candles at the beginning of a session before the four-candle seed is built.

ADDITIONAL CONTROLS

Atlas includes session-specific seed and entry timeframes from M1 to H4, configurable stop suspension, optional profit-goal suspension, persistent CA/C1/C2 chart drawings, optional manual structure adjustment, session reconstruction after reinitialization and optional carry-over overlap on hedging accounts.

ACCOUNT MODES

Standard Atlas operation can be used on netting and hedging accounts.

The optional feature that allows a new session to open a separate position while a previous-session position remains open requires a hedging account.

RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW

Run Atlas in the Strategy Tester first. Confirm the broker's server time, configure session hours, verify symbol specifications and inspect the CA/C1/C2 logic in Visual Mode before live use.

Atlas is designed primarily for XAUUSD. Other symbols require separate testing and may need adjusted point-based settings.

IMPORTANT

BlueBoat Atlas is an execution tool. It does not guarantee profitability. Market conditions, spread, slippage, broker specifications and user settings can materially affect results.

Historical tests do not guarantee future performance.

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging system.

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GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 终端设计的专业交易软件，旨在通过分析市场价格微观波动（Micro-impulses）实现交易执行自动化。该系统将交易算法与深度市场环境诊断及基础设施监控工具相结合，确保在高波动行情下的精准执行。 技术规格与功能 XAUUSD 专业优化： 算法针对黄金（XAUUSD）的波动特性进行了深度优化，充分考虑了该资产价格波动的特有规律。 实时基础设施监控： 内置信息模块可实时显示关键连接参数：当前 Ping 值、订单执行延迟（Latency）及市场点差。相关数据直观显示在图表面板上，便于用户实时监控与交易服务器的连接质量。 延迟控制系统（Latency Control）： 基于对交易服务器响应时间的实时分析，系统实现了交易过滤算法。若延迟超过预设阈值，系统将自动阻止新订单执行，避免在执行条件不佳的情况下进行交易。 软件逻辑平仓（Stealth Protection）： 系统采用算法计算平仓水位，在下单时不会将止盈止损参数发送至经纪商服务器。专家顾问（EA）
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
专家
4Sun 是一款专为 EURUSD M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
CJ Smart Alpha Genesis AI Connector MT5
Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
专家
MQL5 Market Description: CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is your direct gateway to an institutional-grade Quantitative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. Designed for serious investors, prop-firm challengers (e.g., FTMO), and fund managers, this EA acts as a high-speed execution terminal on your MT5, while the heavy lifting—complex machine learning calculations, multi-timeframe matrix analysis, an
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
专家
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Aurum Knight Scalper
Donald Burne Pinnock
专家
Aurum Knight Scalper — 一款通过 MQL5 市场验证的专业级剥头皮引擎，专为黄金（XAUUSD）打造。它不等待滞后指标发出信号 — 它在 tick 速度爆发和影线拒绝发生的瞬间立即反应，在图表附加时即刻开仓。当您享受生活时 — 享用午餐、搭乘航班、终于睡个好觉 — 这个不知疲倦的小引擎正紧盯着黄金的每一个 tick，测量最近 3 个 tick 的速度爆发，在价格假突破并瞬间反弹的那一刻嗅出流动性扫荡，并以让您的经纪商目瞪口呆的即时执行速度出击。它不滞后。它不抱希望。它不"等等看"。它看到，对照 H1 趋势验证，然后在您的大脑还没反应过来发生了什么之前就扣动扳机。 如果您没有它，这部分应该真正困扰您：您每交易一天黄金而没有这个机器人，您就把本应属于您账户的钱留在了桌面上。您像 2010 年那样手动计算手数。您在猜测止损距离时市场正在嘲笑您。您看着点差扩大，仍然像新手一样点击"买入"。Aurum Knight 不会做这些。它根据您的确切余额自动调整仓位规模，硬限制风险以确保您永远不会爆仓，使用 ATR 精度将止损和止盈适配实时波动率，在 1× ATR 时锁定盈亏平衡
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
Seven Year Development JP225 Engine
Hwang Yunhyeong
专家
10 Years of Candle Logic, Engineered for JP225Cash Long-Term JP225Cash Backtest Results Rarely Seen in the MetaTrader EA Market Starting capital: $100 Final balance: approximately $3,171,518 Growth: approximately 31,715x Total return: approximately 3,171,418% Total trades: 4,227 Profitable trades: 3,010 Win rate: 71.21% Profit Factor: 6.74 These are the long-term backtest results of this EA, designed specifically for JP225Cash. There are many automated trading EAs in the MetaTrader market. Howe
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
专家
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
专家
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
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Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
专家
介绍我们专为在外汇市场上交易 XAUUSD 而设计的 EA。该专家顾问结合了五个指标，主要来自支撑和阻力策略，达到了超过 60% 的令人称赞的准确率。通过500美元启动资金的5年回测的严格测试，结果产生了超过20万美元的利润，展示了其巨大收益的潜力。 主要特征： 包含五个不同的指标，主要基于支撑和阻力策略。 准确率达到60%以上。 严格的风险管理以及有效的止损和止盈机制。 有效的新闻过滤器以优化交易决策。 账户保护功能允许设置最大每日损失和净值参数。 详细的统计数据可供分析，包括入场、交易、点差和保证金。 使用提供的设置灵活地交易其他货币和金属对。 可定制的手数大小、止损和止盈参数。 购买时提供安装手册和设置说明。 根据个别经纪商详细信息、初始存款、账户货币和杠杆进行定制设置。 为了优化您的交易体验，请提供以下详细信息： 经纪商名称 初始保证金 账户币种 杠杆作用 重要提示：-联系开发商，确保您在购买后获得重要的设置文件。 我们致力于提供卓越的支持，并欢迎任何反馈，以提高我们 EA 的准确性和性能。祝您交易成功。
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
专家
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
专家
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
作者的更多信息
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
BlueBoat Riskmanager
Sebastian Wehrfritz
实用工具
BlueBoat Risk Manager 是一款专业的交易辅助工具，专为希望在入场前完全掌控风险的交易者而设计。 您不再需要手动计算仓位大小，也不需要凭感觉猜测正确的手数。该工具会直接在 MetaTrader 5 图表上显示清晰直观的风险设置。灰色入场线会实时跟随当前市场价格，让您在市场波动中动态准备交易。当您准备好后，只需点击 ENTRY 按钮，入场线就会固定在所选价格水平。 随后，您可以自由调整绿色的 Take Profit 止盈线和红色的 Stop Loss 止损线。Risk Manager 会根据您设定的风险百分比，立即计算潜在盈利、潜在亏损、止损距离以及精确的交易手数。这让您能够以更高的精确度、纪律性和信心来规划每一笔交易。 内置的风险百分比输入框让操作流程更加快速实用。您只需输入愿意承担的账户风险比例，将 SL 和 TP 线移动到目标位置，工具就会自动显示该交易所需的正确手数。这有助于避免情绪化决策、仓位过大以及不必要的计算错误。 BlueBoat Risk Manager 特别适合手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、日内交易者以及基于策略进行交易的交易者。它适用于需要快速执行和精
Fimathe Shortcan Equador
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
Fimathe Shortcan Equador 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的可视化指标，基于 2021 年 6 月 13 日当周 XAU/USD 的历史周线空头蜡烛。 这根特殊的周线蜡烛波动范围约为 11,687 点 。在 Fimathe 方法中，这根蜡烛的最高点和最低点定义了原始的 Shortcan 通道 。随后，该通道会向未来延伸，形成一个结构化的价格网格。 投射出的 Equador 线 随着时间推移仍然保持相关性，并可作为重要的可视化支撑和阻力区域。该通道还可以进一步划分为更小的比例，例如在较低时间周期中识别更多潜在的价格反应水平。 主要功能 基于 2021 年 6 月 XAU/USD 历史周线 Shortcan 蜡烛 将原始 Shortcan 区间投射到未来价格水平 绘制清晰的水平 Equador 线 可选比例划分，例如 1/2、1/4、1/8 等 适用于观察支撑和阻力区域的价格反应 专为多时间周期可视化分析而设计 线条颜色、样式和宽度可完全自定义 纯可视化指标 — 不自动交易、不提供信号、不包含风险管理 重要说明 该指标是一款可视化图表工具。它不会自动开仓，不构
BlueBOat PCM Indicator
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
BlueBoat PCM Sniper Visual is a professional visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the PCM logic by Marcelo Ferreira. It is designed to make breakout structures easier to read by focusing only on the most relevant chart information. Instead of filling the chart with unnecessary lines, the indicator highlights the important breakout line, clear BUY or SELL labels, directional arrows, and optional virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. The indicator does not trade automatically and does no
BlueBoat PCM Sniper EA
Sebastian Wehrfritz
专家
BLUEBOAT PCM SNIPER XAUUSD intraday EA using CA/C1/C2 channel breakouts, trend filtering and structured risk control. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BlueBoat PCM Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured intraday breakout execution on XAUUSD. The EA builds a price structure from CA, C1 and C2 channel zones. It waits for a completed candle to confirm a breakout, evaluates the configured trend and safety conditions, calculates the order size, and manages the position using predef
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