Macd Rsi Trend Engine EA MT5

MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5

Dual-Confirmation Trend and Divergence Trading System — works on Gold (XAUUSD) and all major Forex pairs

Introduction

The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 combines two of the most widely respected technical indicators in institutional trading — the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — into a single, unified algorithmic framework. Rather than acting on either indicator independently, this Expert Advisor requires confirmation from both before committing capital, dramatically reducing the incidence of false signals that plague single-indicator systems. The result is a high-probability trend-following engine that excels in markets exhibiting clear directional movement.

This EA was developed for traders who understand that confluence is the cornerstone of consistent trading performance. The MACD component identifies shifts in momentum and trend direction through its signal line crossovers and histogram dynamics, while the RSI component validates whether those momentum shifts occur within statistically favourable overbought or oversold zones. By demanding that both indicators align before entry, the system naturally filters out low-quality signals during ranging or choppy market conditions where many automated systems fail.

Beyond basic confirmation, the MACD RSI Trend Engine incorporates hidden and regular divergence detection as a secondary entry mechanism. Divergence between price action and the MACD or RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, often foreshadowing significant trend reversals before price confirms them. The EA automatically scans for both bullish and bearish divergence patterns across multiple bar counts, providing early entry into emerging reversals while maintaining strict risk controls.

Risk management is comprehensively integrated throughout the system. The EA features adaptive stop loss placement based on recent Average True Range (ATR) values, ensuring that stops are positioned at technically meaningful levels rather than arbitrary distances. Trailing stops, breakeven management, and time-based trade filters further enhance capital protection. The system is fully customisable through its extensive input parameters, allowing traders to optimise for different market conditions and risk tolerances.

Key Features

  • MACD + RSI Dual Confirmation — Every trade signal requires favourable alignment from both the MACD (signal line crossover and histogram direction) and RSI (value above/below threshold with slope confirmation). This dual-gate mechanism eliminates the majority of false entries that single-indicator strategies generate.
  • Hidden and Regular Divergence Detection — The EA automatically identifies both regular and hidden divergence on the MACD and RSI indicators. Regular divergence signals potential trend reversals, while hidden divergence indicates trend continuation. This feature captures high-probability entries that most automated systems cannot detect.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis — Configure separate MACD and RSI parameters for the execution timeframe and a higher timeframe validation layer. Trades are permitted only when both timeframes agree on trend direction, adding a structural layer of confluence that aligns short-term entries with intermediate-term trend.
  • Adaptive ATR-Based Stop Loss — Instead of fixed stop distances, the EA calculates stop loss based on a multiplier of the current Average True Range. This ensures that stops expand during high volatility to avoid being prematurely stopped out, and contract during low volatility to maintain appropriate risk levels.
  • Dynamic Position Sizing — Choose between fixed lot sizes, percentage-based sizing, or ATR-adaptive sizing where the lot size adjusts based on current volatility. The risk-based mode calculates lot size using stop distance and a specified percentage risk per trade, standardising risk exposure across varying market conditions.
  • Divergence Sensitivity Control — Fine-tune the divergence detection algorithm through configurable bar lookback periods, divergence strength thresholds, and confirmation requirements. This allows the EA to adapt to different market regimes — wider settings for trending markets, tighter settings for range-bound conditions.
  • Comprehensive Signal Filter Suite — Beyond the core indicators, the EA includes a trend filter (based on price relative to a configurable moving average), a volatility filter (minimum ATR threshold to avoid low-volatility whipsaw), and a volume-based filter for platforms supporting tick volume.
  • Session and Time Filters — Configure the EA to operate during specific trading sessions (London, New York, Asian) or within user-defined hours. A built-in news filter can optionally skip trades during high-impact economic releases, protecting the account from unpredictable volatility spikes.
  • Partial Profit Taking — The EA supports up to three take-profit levels with adjustable allocation percentages. This allows the system to secure profits incrementally while letting a portion of the position run for larger trend moves.
  • Real-Time Dashboard — On-chart display provides current MACD and RSI values, divergence status, trend direction indicator, open trade details, and account performance statistics. All critical information is visible without switching windows.

Recommended Parameters

Timeframes

  • Execution timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Higher timeframe filter: H4 or Daily
  • Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD. Gold (XAUUSD) is also a natural fit for the dual-confirmation trend logic — the higher-timeframe validation layer works especially well on a market that trends as clearly as Gold, and the ATR-based stops adapt naturally to gold volatility.

MACD Settings

  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • Signal SMA: 9

RSI Settings

  • RSI period: 14
  • Overbought threshold: 70
  • Oversold threshold: 30
  • RSI slope confirmation bars: 3

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: 0.5% to 2.0%
  • ATR multiplier for stop: 1.5 to 3.0
  • Maximum spread: 30 points

Trade Management

  • Take profit level 1: 60 points (40% allocation)
  • Take profit level 2: 120 points (30% allocation)
  • Take profit level 3: 200 points (30% allocation)
  • Trailing stop activation: 50 points
  • Breakeven activation: 40 points

Trading Strategy

Primary Entry — Dual Confirmation Mode. The EA first evaluates the MACD for a signal line crossover aligned with histogram direction. A bullish signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and the histogram is rising from below zero. Concurrently, the RSI must be above the oversold threshold (default 30) and rising, indicating that momentum is shifting bullishly but not yet overextended. For bearish signals, the inverse conditions apply. Both conditions must be satisfied within a configurable confirmation window for the trade to execute.

Secondary Entry — Divergence Mode. When the MACD makes a higher low while price makes a lower low (bullish divergence) or the MACD makes a lower high while price makes a higher high (bearish divergence), the EA flags a potential reversal. The divergence signal is strengthened when confirmed by RSI divergence or when the RSI exits oversold/overbought territory. Trades enter after a confirmation candle closes, ensuring that the divergence has been validated by price action.

Trend Validation Layer. If the higher timeframe trend filter is enabled, the EA checks the trend direction on the selected higher timeframe before any entry. Long trades are restricted to uptrends, and short trades to downtrends, preventing counter-trend divergence trades during strong directional moves where they have lower probability of success.

Exit Strategy. The EA employs a multi-level take profit structure that locks in profits incrementally. Stop loss is initially placed using the ATR-based calculation, then transitions to a trailing stop once the price reaches the trailing activation threshold. The breakeven function moves the stop to entry plus a buffer after the price reaches the breakeven activation level, ensuring that no winning trade results in a loss.

Recommendations

  • Broker: ECN/STP with competitive spreads and minimal requotes
  • Minimum Deposit: $300 for micro accounts, $1,500 for standard risk profiles
  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum, 1:100 recommended for optimal margin utilisation
  • Environment: VPS hosting with low-latency connectivity to your broker server
  • Market Conditions: Performs best in trending markets; reduce position size during expected low-volatility periods
  • Backtesting: Minimum 12 months of quality tick data required; use 99.9% modelling quality

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 is an automated trading system that executes predefined strategies based on technical indicator logic. Past performance of backtested or forward-tested results does not guarantee future profitability. There is no guarantee that the divergence detection or dual-confirmation mechanisms will prevent losses. Users should conduct their own due diligence and risk assessment before trading with real funds. The software developer accepts no responsibility for trading losses incurred through the use of this product. Always trade responsibly, use stop losses, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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