# Range Escape EA - Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5





## Product Overview





Range Escape EA is a professional automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that captures price breakouts from consolidation ranges. Using a sophisticated combination of technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent trade protection, this EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities and manages positions automatically.





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## Key Features





### Dual Strategy Modes

Choose between two proven trading approaches:





- **Market Breakout Mode** - Executes instant market orders when price breaks above the previous bar's high (Buy) or below the previous bar's low (Sell), capturing momentum at the earliest opportunity.





- **Pending Grid Mode** - Places strategic pending orders at graduated price levels with intelligent lot scaling, allowing you to enter at optimal prices without monitoring the screen.





### Advanced Trade Protection

Your capital is protected by multiple layers of risk management:





- **Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop** - Automatically adjusts stop loss based on market volatility, locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor while giving enough room for normal price fluctuations.





- **BreakEven Protection** - Moves stop loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specified profit level, eliminating risk while keeping profit potential.





- **Fixed Trailing Option** - Traditional point-based trailing stop for those who prefer simpler position management.





### Intelligent Risk Management





- **Risk Percentage Mode** - Automatically calculates position size based on a percentage of your account balance, ensuring consistent risk across all trades.





- **Capital-Based Sizing** - Set how much capital you want to allocate per 0.01 lot for precise position control.





- **Fixed Lot Option** - Use a constant lot size for all trades when you prefer manual control.





- **Margin Verification** - Automatically checks available margin before placing trades and adjusts position size to prevent margin calls, even on volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD).





- **Daily Drawdown Protection** - Stops trading if your daily loss limit is reached, preventing emotional revenge trading.





### Market Timing Controls





- **Session Filters** - Trade only during specific market sessions (Asia, London, New York) when liquidity is highest.





- **Weekend Protection** - Automatically closes all positions before the weekend to avoid gap risk.





- **Market Open Delay** - Wait after market opens on Monday to avoid irregular pricing.





- **Trade Frequency Limiter** - Set minimum minutes between trades to prevent overtrading.





### Additional Features





- **Spread Protection** - Prevents trading during high-spread conditions that increase transaction costs.





- **Fakeout Buffer** - Customizable breakout confirmation buffer to filter false breakouts.





- **Grid Level Management** - Automatic cancellation of pending orders that drift too far from current price.





- **New Bar Execution** - Trades only on new bar formation, preventing multiple entries on the same signal.





- **Detailed Logging** - Optional debug mode for backtesting analysis and live monitoring.





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## Input Parameters





### Main Settings

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Strategy Mode** | Choose between Market Execution (breakout) or Pending Order Grid |

| **Allow Buy Trades** | Enable/disable buy signals |

| **Allow Sell Trades** | Enable/disable sell signals |

| **Min Minutes Between Trades** | Cooldown period between trades (0 = no limit) |

| **Max Spread Allowed (Points)** | Maximum spread for trade execution |

| **Fakeout Buffer (Points)** | Buffer distance above/below previous bar for breakout confirmation |

| **Magic Number** | Unique identifier for EA trades |

| **Trade Comment** | Text label attached to all trades |





### Pending Order Grid Settings

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Max Grid Levels Per Direction** | Maximum number of pending orders placed in each direction |

| **Grid Step Between Orders (Points)** | Distance between each grid level |

| **Max Distance to Target for Grid** | Maximum distance from current price to place grid orders |

| **Lot Scaling Factor** | Multiplier for lot size at each grid level (closer = larger) |

| **Cancel Orders Beyond This Distance** | Distance threshold for automatic order cancellation |





### Trade Management

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Trailing Stop Mode** | Choose between Off, Fixed, BreakEven, or ATR-based trailing |

| **Take Profit (Points)** | Profit target in points (0 = disabled) |

| **Stop Loss (Points)** | Initial stop loss in points |

| **BreakEven Trigger (Points)** | Profit level to move stop to entry price |

| **Fixed Trailing Distance (Points)** | Trailing stop distance for fixed mode |

| **Trail Step Sensitivity (Points)** | Minimum price movement before updating trailing stop |

| **ATR Period** | Number of bars for ATR calculation |

| **ATR Multiplier** | Volatility multiplier for ATR-based trailing distance |

| **ATR Timeframe** | Timeframe for ATR indicator |





### Risk Management

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Lot Calculation Mode** | Choose Fixed, Risk Percentage, or Capital Per 0.01 Lot |

| **Fixed Lot Size** | Constant lot size for fixed mode |

| **Risk Percentage Per Trade** | Account percentage at risk per trade |

| **Capital Per 0.01 Lot** | Capital allocation per micro lot |

| **Use Equity Instead of Balance** | Calculate risk based on equity including floating P/L |

| **Max Daily Drawdown %** | Stop trading when daily loss limit is reached (0 = off) |

| **Daily DD Unit** | Daily drawdown measured in percentage or currency |

| **Max Risk % Per Trade** | Hard cap on risk percentage |

| **Maximum Lot Size Allowed** | Absolute maximum lot size limit |





### Market Filters

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Close Trades Before Weekend** | Close all positions before Friday market close |

| **Friday Close Minutes Before** | Minutes before market close to exit trades |

| **Monday Delay Minutes After** | Wait time after Monday market open |

| **Asia Session** | Allow trading during Asian session (00:00-08:00 GMT) |

| **London Session** | Allow trading during London session (08:00-16:00 GMT) |

| **New York Session** | Allow trading during NY session (13:00-21:00 GMT) |





### Debug

| Parameter | Description |

|-----------|-------------|

| **Enable Detailed Logging** | Show detailed trade calculations and filter status |





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## How It Works





1. **Signal Generation** - On each new bar, the EA compares the current Ask/Bid price with the previous bar's high and low plus a fakeout buffer.





2. **Filter Validation** - The signal must pass all active filters (spread, session, frequency, drawdown, weekend, margin).





3. **Position Sizing** - Lot size is calculated based on your chosen risk parameters and verified against available margin.





4. **Trade Execution** - Market orders are executed immediately, or pending orders are placed at strategic grid levels.





5. **Active Management** - Open positions are continuously monitored with trailing stops, breakeven protection, and automatic SL adjustment.





6. **Order Maintenance** - Pending orders that drift too far from the market are automatically cancelled to keep the grid relevant.





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## Recommended Usage





- **Best Timeframes**: H1, H4, D1 for breakout strategies; M15, M30 for active trading

- **Best Instruments**: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), Gold (XAUUSD)

- **Account Type**: Works with both Netting and Hedging accounts

- **Minimum Deposit**: $500 recommended (varies by instrument and lot size)