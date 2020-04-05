Range Escape

# Range Escape EA - Range Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5

## Product Overview

Range Escape EA is a professional automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that captures price breakouts from consolidation ranges. Using a sophisticated combination of technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent trade protection, this EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities and manages positions automatically.

---

## Key Features

### Dual Strategy Modes
Choose between two proven trading approaches:

- **Market Breakout Mode** - Executes instant market orders when price breaks above the previous bar's high (Buy) or below the previous bar's low (Sell), capturing momentum at the earliest opportunity.

- **Pending Grid Mode** - Places strategic pending orders at graduated price levels with intelligent lot scaling, allowing you to enter at optimal prices without monitoring the screen.

### Advanced Trade Protection
Your capital is protected by multiple layers of risk management:

- **Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop** - Automatically adjusts stop loss based on market volatility, locking in profits as the trade moves in your favor while giving enough room for normal price fluctuations.

- **BreakEven Protection** - Moves stop loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specified profit level, eliminating risk while keeping profit potential.

- **Fixed Trailing Option** - Traditional point-based trailing stop for those who prefer simpler position management.

### Intelligent Risk Management

- **Risk Percentage Mode** - Automatically calculates position size based on a percentage of your account balance, ensuring consistent risk across all trades.

- **Capital-Based Sizing** - Set how much capital you want to allocate per 0.01 lot for precise position control.

- **Fixed Lot Option** - Use a constant lot size for all trades when you prefer manual control.

- **Margin Verification** - Automatically checks available margin before placing trades and adjusts position size to prevent margin calls, even on volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD).

- **Daily Drawdown Protection** - Stops trading if your daily loss limit is reached, preventing emotional revenge trading.

### Market Timing Controls

- **Session Filters** - Trade only during specific market sessions (Asia, London, New York) when liquidity is highest.

- **Weekend Protection** - Automatically closes all positions before the weekend to avoid gap risk.

- **Market Open Delay** - Wait after market opens on Monday to avoid irregular pricing.

- **Trade Frequency Limiter** - Set minimum minutes between trades to prevent overtrading.

### Additional Features

- **Spread Protection** - Prevents trading during high-spread conditions that increase transaction costs.

- **Fakeout Buffer** - Customizable breakout confirmation buffer to filter false breakouts.

- **Grid Level Management** - Automatic cancellation of pending orders that drift too far from current price.

- **New Bar Execution** - Trades only on new bar formation, preventing multiple entries on the same signal.

- **Detailed Logging** - Optional debug mode for backtesting analysis and live monitoring.

---

## Input Parameters

### Main Settings
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Strategy Mode** | Choose between Market Execution (breakout) or Pending Order Grid |
| **Allow Buy Trades** | Enable/disable buy signals |
| **Allow Sell Trades** | Enable/disable sell signals |
| **Min Minutes Between Trades** | Cooldown period between trades (0 = no limit) |
| **Max Spread Allowed (Points)** | Maximum spread for trade execution |
| **Fakeout Buffer (Points)** | Buffer distance above/below previous bar for breakout confirmation |
| **Magic Number** | Unique identifier for EA trades |
| **Trade Comment** | Text label attached to all trades |

### Pending Order Grid Settings
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Max Grid Levels Per Direction** | Maximum number of pending orders placed in each direction |
| **Grid Step Between Orders (Points)** | Distance between each grid level |
| **Max Distance to Target for Grid** | Maximum distance from current price to place grid orders |
| **Lot Scaling Factor** | Multiplier for lot size at each grid level (closer = larger) |
| **Cancel Orders Beyond This Distance** | Distance threshold for automatic order cancellation |

### Trade Management
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Trailing Stop Mode** | Choose between Off, Fixed, BreakEven, or ATR-based trailing |
| **Take Profit (Points)** | Profit target in points (0 = disabled) |
| **Stop Loss (Points)** | Initial stop loss in points |
| **BreakEven Trigger (Points)** | Profit level to move stop to entry price |
| **Fixed Trailing Distance (Points)** | Trailing stop distance for fixed mode |
| **Trail Step Sensitivity (Points)** | Minimum price movement before updating trailing stop |
| **ATR Period** | Number of bars for ATR calculation |
| **ATR Multiplier** | Volatility multiplier for ATR-based trailing distance |
| **ATR Timeframe** | Timeframe for ATR indicator |

### Risk Management
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Lot Calculation Mode** | Choose Fixed, Risk Percentage, or Capital Per 0.01 Lot |
| **Fixed Lot Size** | Constant lot size for fixed mode |
| **Risk Percentage Per Trade** | Account percentage at risk per trade |
| **Capital Per 0.01 Lot** | Capital allocation per micro lot |
| **Use Equity Instead of Balance** | Calculate risk based on equity including floating P/L |
| **Max Daily Drawdown %** | Stop trading when daily loss limit is reached (0 = off) |
| **Daily DD Unit** | Daily drawdown measured in percentage or currency |
| **Max Risk % Per Trade** | Hard cap on risk percentage |
| **Maximum Lot Size Allowed** | Absolute maximum lot size limit |

### Market Filters
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Close Trades Before Weekend** | Close all positions before Friday market close |
| **Friday Close Minutes Before** | Minutes before market close to exit trades |
| **Monday Delay Minutes After** | Wait time after Monday market open |
| **Asia Session** | Allow trading during Asian session (00:00-08:00 GMT) |
| **London Session** | Allow trading during London session (08:00-16:00 GMT) |
| **New York Session** | Allow trading during NY session (13:00-21:00 GMT) |

### Debug
| Parameter | Description |
|-----------|-------------|
| **Enable Detailed Logging** | Show detailed trade calculations and filter status |

---

## How It Works

1. **Signal Generation** - On each new bar, the EA compares the current Ask/Bid price with the previous bar's high and low plus a fakeout buffer.

2. **Filter Validation** - The signal must pass all active filters (spread, session, frequency, drawdown, weekend, margin).

3. **Position Sizing** - Lot size is calculated based on your chosen risk parameters and verified against available margin.

4. **Trade Execution** - Market orders are executed immediately, or pending orders are placed at strategic grid levels.

5. **Active Management** - Open positions are continuously monitored with trailing stops, breakeven protection, and automatic SL adjustment.

6. **Order Maintenance** - Pending orders that drift too far from the market are automatically cancelled to keep the grid relevant.

---

## Recommended Usage

- **Best Timeframes**: H1, H4, D1 for breakout strategies; M15, M30 for active trading
- **Best Instruments**: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), Gold (XAUUSD)
- **Account Type**: Works with both Netting and Hedging accounts
- **Minimum Deposit**: $500 recommended (varies by instrument and lot size)
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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