Apex Signal Stream – Trade Panel

Version 1.21 | For MetaTrader 5

Overview

Apex Trade Panel is a fully on-chart manual trading panel. It gives you precise control over every order you place, from lot sizing and stop-loss logic to trailing methods and batch close filters. All through a clean, resizable, dark/light-themed interface that sits directly on your chart. No menu diving, no repetitive calculations. Just clarity and speed.

Feature Breakdown

Position Sizing — Three Risk Modes

Cycle through three lot-sizing strategies with a single button click. The live lot value is always displayed in an editable field, adjustable via the +/- step buttons or by direct keyboard entry.

Mode Behavior Fixed Lots Trade a constant lot size. Increment/decrement follows the symbol's volume step. $ Risk Risk a fixed dollar amount per trade. Lot size is auto-calculated from your SL distance. % Balance Risk a percentage of account balance. Lot size recalculates dynamically from your SL.

Stop-Loss & Take-Profit — Five Distance Modes Each

SL and TP each have independently selectable distance modes. Cycle the mode button to switch, then adjust the value with +/- buttons or by typing directly.

Mode What You Enter Points Integer points from entry (e.g. 300). Percent Distance as a percentage of current price. ATR Multiplier of the ATR(14) indicator value. Dollar Risk a specific dollar amount — the panel converts it to price distance automatically. Price An absolute exit price level.

A real-time hint line below each edit shows the mode name plus the expected dollar loss (SL) or gain (TP) for the current lot and distance.

Trailing Stop — Four Modes

Cycle the Trail button to choose your trailing method, then fine-tune the distance parameter with the +/- buttons or by typing directly.

Mode How It Trails Off No trailing applied. Classic Fixed point distance behind current price. Configurable step prevents micro-adjustments. ATR ATR × multiplier distance behind price. Adapts to volatility automatically. Prev Bar Locks the SL to the previous bar's Low (for longs) or High (for shorts).

A minimum step input prevents the SL from being modified on every tick — it only moves when the improvement exceeds the step threshold.

Direction Toggle — Long / Short Preview

Tap the direction button to switch between Long and Short orientation. This instantly flips the SL/TP preview lines and switches the risk calculations to the appropriate side of price.

Trade Mode — Market or Limit/Stop

Mode How Orders Are Placed Market Buy/Sell buttons execute at current Ask/Bid immediately. Lmt/Stp Buy/Sell buttons place pending orders (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) at the draggable Entry line price.

Preview Lines — Drag, Snap, Execute

Toggle Preview Lines to overlay three draggable horizontal lines on your chart:

Entry (Blue) — only shown in Lmt/Stp mode; where the pending order triggers.

(Blue) — only shown in Lmt/Stp mode; where the pending order triggers. Stop Loss (Red) — drag to set your SL visually.

(Red) — drag to set your SL visually. Take Profit (Green) — drag to set your TP visually.

The panel reads the line positions live. Dragging any line instantly updates the SL/TP edit fields (converted to your selected mode) and refreshes the risk display. When the lines are hidden, the panel still uses whatever values are in the edit fields.

One-Click Trade Execution

Two prominent buttons — BUY (blue) and SELL (red) — execute orders according to the current Trade Mode, Lot/Risk settings, and SL/TP distances. In Lmt/Stp mode, the tooltip updates to show you're placing a pending order.

Close Filters — Six Targeted Exit Actions

Six close buttons let you selectively flatten positions or cancel orders:

Button Action All Close every open position on the chart symbol. Buys Close only long positions. Sells Close only short positions. Profit Close only positions currently in profit (including swap + commission). Loss Close only positions currently in loss. Pending Delete all pending orders on the symbol.

OCO — One-Cancels-Other

When placing pending orders in Lmt/Stp mode, the panel automatically tags them with an OCO group identifier. If one order fills, its sibling is automatically cancelled. Toggle this behavior on/off in the inputs.

Information Panel — Live Account Snapshot

A real-time info block refreshes every second:

Balance — current account balance.

— current account balance. Equity — current account equity.

— current account equity. P/L — floating profit/loss across all positions on this symbol.

— floating profit/loss across all positions on this symbol. Open / Pend — count of open positions and pending orders.

— count of open positions and pending orders. Lots — min/max lot size for the current symbol.

— min/max lot size for the current symbol. PtVal — tick value.

— tick value. ATR(14) — current ATR reading (used by SL/TP/Trail modes).

— current ATR reading (used by SL/TP/Trail modes). Clock — selectable between Local, Broker, or GMT time.

Dark / Light Theme

One-click theme toggle. All panel colors, text, buttons, and backgrounds switch between a dark UI palette and a light one.

Panel Scaling

Zoom the entire panel in or out using the − and + buttons. Scale values range from 0.70× to 1.50×. Preview lines and all object positions are preserved across rescales.

Screenshot

One-click chart screenshot saved to the MQL5/Files/ directory with a timestamped filename.

Symbol-Aware Every Tick

All calculations — lot rounding, stop-level validation, tick size/value, volume constraints — are fetched dynamically from the active symbol. Works across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs.

Inputs (Configurable Before Attaching to Chart)

Input Description Magic Number Unique identifier for trades placed by this panel. Trade Comment Tag appended to order comments. Max Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points. Lot Mode Default position sizing mode (Fixed / $Risk / %Balance). Fixed Lots / Risk Money / Risk % Seed values for each lot mode. Default SL/TP Mode & Values Starting SL/TP mode and distance when the panel loads. ATR Period Period for the ATR indicator used across the panel. OCO Enable/disable one-cancels-other for pending orders. Trail Mode Default trailing stop mode. Trail Distance / Step / ATR Multiplier Parameters for the trailing stop engine. Clock Mode Local / Broker / GMT. Theme Dark or Light startup theme. Panel X / Y Offset Pixel position of the panel on the chart.

Requirements