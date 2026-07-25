Apex Signal Stream Trade Panel
- 实用工具
-
Stephen Davies
- 版本: 1.21
- 更新: 27 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
Version 1.21 | For MetaTrader 5
Overview
Apex Trade Panel is a fully on-chart manual trading panel. It gives you precise control over every order you place, from lot sizing and stop-loss logic to trailing methods and batch close filters. All through a clean, resizable, dark/light-themed interface that sits directly on your chart. No menu diving, no repetitive calculations. Just clarity and speed.
Feature Breakdown
Position Sizing — Three Risk Modes
Cycle through three lot-sizing strategies with a single button click. The live lot value is always displayed in an editable field, adjustable via the +/- step buttons or by direct keyboard entry.
|Mode
|Behavior
|Fixed Lots
|Trade a constant lot size. Increment/decrement follows the symbol's volume step.
|$ Risk
|Risk a fixed dollar amount per trade. Lot size is auto-calculated from your SL distance.
|% Balance
|Risk a percentage of account balance. Lot size recalculates dynamically from your SL.
Stop-Loss & Take-Profit — Five Distance Modes Each
SL and TP each have independently selectable distance modes. Cycle the mode button to switch, then adjust the value with +/- buttons or by typing directly.
|Mode
|What You Enter
|Points
|Integer points from entry (e.g. 300).
|Percent
|Distance as a percentage of current price.
|ATR
|Multiplier of the ATR(14) indicator value.
|Dollar
|Risk a specific dollar amount — the panel converts it to price distance automatically.
|Price
|An absolute exit price level.
A real-time hint line below each edit shows the mode name plus the expected dollar loss (SL) or gain (TP) for the current lot and distance.
Trailing Stop — Four Modes
Cycle the Trail button to choose your trailing method, then fine-tune the distance parameter with the +/- buttons or by typing directly.
|Mode
|How It Trails
|Off
|No trailing applied.
|Classic
|Fixed point distance behind current price. Configurable step prevents micro-adjustments.
|ATR
|ATR × multiplier distance behind price. Adapts to volatility automatically.
|Prev Bar
|Locks the SL to the previous bar's Low (for longs) or High (for shorts).
A minimum step input prevents the SL from being modified on every tick — it only moves when the improvement exceeds the step threshold.
Direction Toggle — Long / Short Preview
Tap the direction button to switch between Long and Short orientation. This instantly flips the SL/TP preview lines and switches the risk calculations to the appropriate side of price.
Trade Mode — Market or Limit/Stop
|Mode
|How Orders Are Placed
|Market
|Buy/Sell buttons execute at current Ask/Bid immediately.
|Lmt/Stp
|Buy/Sell buttons place pending orders (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit) at the draggable Entry line price.
Preview Lines — Drag, Snap, Execute
Toggle Preview Lines to overlay three draggable horizontal lines on your chart:
- Entry (Blue) — only shown in Lmt/Stp mode; where the pending order triggers.
- Stop Loss (Red) — drag to set your SL visually.
- Take Profit (Green) — drag to set your TP visually.
The panel reads the line positions live. Dragging any line instantly updates the SL/TP edit fields (converted to your selected mode) and refreshes the risk display. When the lines are hidden, the panel still uses whatever values are in the edit fields.
One-Click Trade Execution
Two prominent buttons — BUY (blue) and SELL (red) — execute orders according to the current Trade Mode, Lot/Risk settings, and SL/TP distances. In Lmt/Stp mode, the tooltip updates to show you're placing a pending order.
Close Filters — Six Targeted Exit Actions
Six close buttons let you selectively flatten positions or cancel orders:
|Button
|Action
|All
|Close every open position on the chart symbol.
|Buys
|Close only long positions.
|Sells
|Close only short positions.
|Profit
|Close only positions currently in profit (including swap + commission).
|Loss
|Close only positions currently in loss.
|Pending
|Delete all pending orders on the symbol.
OCO — One-Cancels-Other
When placing pending orders in Lmt/Stp mode, the panel automatically tags them with an OCO group identifier. If one order fills, its sibling is automatically cancelled. Toggle this behavior on/off in the inputs.
Information Panel — Live Account Snapshot
A real-time info block refreshes every second:
- Balance — current account balance.
- Equity — current account equity.
- P/L — floating profit/loss across all positions on this symbol.
- Open / Pend — count of open positions and pending orders.
- Lots — min/max lot size for the current symbol.
- PtVal — tick value.
- ATR(14) — current ATR reading (used by SL/TP/Trail modes).
- Clock — selectable between Local, Broker, or GMT time.
Dark / Light Theme
One-click theme toggle. All panel colors, text, buttons, and backgrounds switch between a dark UI palette and a light one.
Panel Scaling
Zoom the entire panel in or out using the − and + buttons. Scale values range from 0.70× to 1.50×. Preview lines and all object positions are preserved across rescales.
Screenshot
One-click chart screenshot saved to the MQL5/Files/ directory with a timestamped filename.
Symbol-Aware Every Tick
All calculations — lot rounding, stop-level validation, tick size/value, volume constraints — are fetched dynamically from the active symbol. Works across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs.
Inputs (Configurable Before Attaching to Chart)
|Input
|Description
|Magic Number
|Unique identifier for trades placed by this panel.
|Trade Comment
|Tag appended to order comments.
|Max Slippage
|Maximum allowed slippage in points.
|Lot Mode
|Default position sizing mode (Fixed / $Risk / %Balance).
|Fixed Lots / Risk Money / Risk %
|Seed values for each lot mode.
|Default SL/TP Mode & Values
|Starting SL/TP mode and distance when the panel loads.
|ATR Period
|Period for the ATR indicator used across the panel.
|OCO
|Enable/disable one-cancels-other for pending orders.
|Trail Mode
|Default trailing stop mode.
|Trail Distance / Step / ATR Multiplier
|Parameters for the trailing stop engine.
|Clock Mode
|Local / Broker / GMT.
|Theme
|Dark or Light startup theme.
|Panel X / Y Offset
|Pixel position of the panel on the chart.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (Live or Demo account)
- No external DLLs or third-party libraries
- Works on all symbol types (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks)
- Designed for live chart use (on-chart button objects are not evaluated in Strategy Tester visual mode)