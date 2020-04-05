HJF Grade Dupla EA

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Grade Dupla 

Hedged Grid Strategy (Dual Straddle) — Summary

 

Overview

HJF Grade Dupla is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs two simultaneous, independent modules on the same instrument: one module starts long (buy), the other starts short (sell). Each module manages its own order grid, which progressively increases volume if price moves against the initial position, aiming to recover the result once the market reverses.

This is not a directional strategy — it does not try to predict whether the market will go up or down. Instead, it positions in both directions at the same time and uses a recovery order grid to manage whichever side ends up losing.

How the Strategy Operates

Initial opening

Within the configured time window, the robot opens, at market, a long position (Module 1) and a short position (Module 2), each with a protective stop at vStop points. This is the only entry each module takes per day.

The grid (martingale)

If price moves against the initial position by at least vStop points, the robot does not close at a loss — it places two new orders in the opposite direction, at the same volume. If price continues adversely, the next level doubles the previous volume, up to the internal ceiling of 80 lots. Each level doubles exposure, on the expectation that price will reverse enough for the average of the entries to close at a profit (or break even).

Break-even and trailing stop

Once price moves in favor of a position by PontoBreakCompleto (or PontoBreakParcial, for the grid's partial leg) points, that position's stop moves to its entry price, zeroing out its risk. From then on, a trailing stop follows price at a fixed distance, progressively locking in profit.

Daily close

Since this is a day-trading robot, it can force-close all positions and cancel the entire pending grid at a configurable time (HoraFechamento), ensuring no position is left open from one day to the next. Controlled by the FecharNoFimDoDia parameter.

Risks — Required Reading

      There is no traditional per-trade stop-loss. The strategy's "protection" is the grid itself: instead of accepting a small loss and exiting, it doubles exposure in the hope of reversing. In a strong, prolonged trend against the grid, the accumulated loss can be larger than a fixed-stop strategy would have allowed.

      Volume grows geometrically (1, 2, 4, 8, 16...) up to the 80-lot ceiling — capital and margin exposure can grow rapidly across just a few grid levels.

      Drawdowns can be sudden and significant, especially on high-volatility days or market news events.

      There is no built-in daily or total loss limit. The daily close limits how long a position stays open, not how much it can lose before that time is reached.

      Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommendations

      Test extensively on a demo account before trading live.

      Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

      Actively monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel.

      Adjust vStop, the order step, and the volume ceiling to your risk profile before trading on a live account.

Mandatory Requirements

      Hedge-type account — the robot holds simultaneous long and short positions with multiple open tickets on the same instrument, only possible on hedge-type accounts. The robot checks this automatically and refuses to start on netting accounts.

      M1 chart — the entry signal is calculated from the last closed candle of the chart's timeframe; running on any other timeframe actually changes the strategy's behavior (not merely a recommendation). The robot logs a warning to the Journal if not on M1.

Parameters

HJF Panel

      TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

      PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

      AtalhosTeclado — enables keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

General

      vLote — volume of each module's initial position.

      vStop (default 75) — distance in points used for the initial stop and the spacing between grid levels.

Trailing

      PontoBreakCompleto (default 150) — profit in points for the "complete" leg to reach break-even and start trailing.

Partial Trailing

      PontoBreakParcial (default 100) — same concept, applied to the grid's "partial" leg.

Schedule

      HoraInicio (09:01:00) / HoraFim (09:05:00) — window in which each module may open its entry for the day.

Daily Close

      FecharNoFimDoDia (default off) — turns the forced end-of-day close on/off.

      HoraFechamento (09:30:00) — time of the forced close.

System

      MagicNumber — unique identifier for this robot's orders.

      Slippage (default 5) — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

      Debug (default off) — prints detailed logs of every grid decision.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes only, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid/martingale strategies such as this one, involves real risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can exceed the capital initially allocated to the strategy. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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5 (2)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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