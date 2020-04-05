HJF Grade Dupla EA

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Grade Dupla

Hedged Grid Strategy (Dual Straddle) — Summary

Overview

HJF Grade Dupla is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that runs two simultaneous, independent modules on the same instrument: one module starts long (buy), the other starts short (sell). Each module manages its own order grid, which progressively increases volume if price moves against the initial position, aiming to recover the result once the market reverses.

This is not a directional strategy — it does not try to predict whether the market will go up or down. Instead, it positions in both directions at the same time and uses a recovery order grid to manage whichever side ends up losing.

How the Strategy Operates

Initial opening

Within the configured time window, the robot opens, at market, a long position (Module 1) and a short position (Module 2), each with a protective stop at vStop points. This is the only entry each module takes per day.

The grid (martingale)

If price moves against the initial position by at least vStop points, the robot does not close at a loss — it places two new orders in the opposite direction, at the same volume. If price continues adversely, the next level doubles the previous volume, up to the internal ceiling of 80 lots. Each level doubles exposure, on the expectation that price will reverse enough for the average of the entries to close at a profit (or break even).

Break-even and trailing stop

Once price moves in favor of a position by PontoBreakCompleto (or PontoBreakParcial, for the grid's partial leg) points, that position's stop moves to its entry price, zeroing out its risk. From then on, a trailing stop follows price at a fixed distance, progressively locking in profit.

Daily close

Since this is a day-trading robot, it can force-close all positions and cancel the entire pending grid at a configurable time (HoraFechamento), ensuring no position is left open from one day to the next. Controlled by the FecharNoFimDoDia parameter.

Risks — Required Reading

• There is no traditional per-trade stop-loss. The strategy's "protection" is the grid itself: instead of accepting a small loss and exiting, it doubles exposure in the hope of reversing. In a strong, prolonged trend against the grid, the accumulated loss can be larger than a fixed-stop strategy would have allowed.

• Volume grows geometrically (1, 2, 4, 8, 16...) up to the 80-lot ceiling — capital and margin exposure can grow rapidly across just a few grid levels.

• Drawdowns can be sudden and significant, especially on high-volatility days or market news events.

• There is no built-in daily or total loss limit. The daily close limits how long a position stays open, not how much it can lose before that time is reached.

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommendations

• Test extensively on a demo account before trading live.

• Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

• Actively monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel.

• Adjust vStop, the order step, and the volume ceiling to your risk profile before trading on a live account.

Mandatory Requirements

• Hedge-type account — the robot holds simultaneous long and short positions with multiple open tickets on the same instrument, only possible on hedge-type accounts. The robot checks this automatically and refuses to start on netting accounts.

• M1 chart — the entry signal is calculated from the last closed candle of the chart's timeframe; running on any other timeframe actually changes the strategy's behavior (not merely a recommendation). The robot logs a warning to the Journal if not on M1.

Parameters

HJF Panel

• TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

• PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

• AtalhosTeclado — enables keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

General

• vLote — volume of each module's initial position.

• vStop (default 75) — distance in points used for the initial stop and the spacing between grid levels.

Trailing

• PontoBreakCompleto (default 150) — profit in points for the "complete" leg to reach break-even and start trailing.

Partial Trailing

• PontoBreakParcial (default 100) — same concept, applied to the grid's "partial" leg.

Schedule

• HoraInicio (09:01:00) / HoraFim (09:05:00) — window in which each module may open its entry for the day.

Daily Close

• FecharNoFimDoDia (default off) — turns the forced end-of-day close on/off.

• HoraFechamento (09:30:00) — time of the forced close.

System

• MagicNumber — unique identifier for this robot's orders.

• Slippage (default 5) — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

• Debug (default off) — prints detailed logs of every grid decision.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes only, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid/martingale strategies such as this one, involves real risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can exceed the capital initially allocated to the strategy. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.