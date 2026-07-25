Gold Trapper

Gold Trapper — Professional False Breakout Indicator for MT5

Gold Trapper is a professional-grade MT5 indicator designed specifically for false breakout detection in ranging markets. Featuring an innovative "dual-confirmation" signal mechanism, it helps traders filter out market noise and capture high-probability reversal entry points.

The indicator combines Bollinger Bands breakout identification with ATR-based dynamic volatility filtering. Signals are only generated after two consecutive confirmations, effectively reducing the trading wear-and-tear caused by false breakouts.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Dual-Confirmation Signal Mechanism – The first breakout is marked as a "candidate." Only after a second consecutive confirmation is the final entry signal generated, filtering out isolated market noise.

  • ATR Dynamic Volatility Filter – Signal thresholds adjust automatically to real-time market volatility. During high-volatility conditions, signal frequency is reduced to avoid false triggers.

  • Clean Chart View – All calculation processes are hidden by default. Only clear buy/sell arrows are displayed, keeping your chart free from unnecessary clutter.

  • Educational Mode (Optional) – Pseudo-arrow display can be enabled to show which signals were filtered out, building confidence in the quality of confirmed signals.

  • Zero Lag · No Future Function – Signals are confirmed and fixed at the close of each candle. What you see in backtesting is exactly what you get in live trading.

  • Ready to Use – Core parameters are pre-optimized. No manual configuration is required — just load and trade.

Why Choose Gold Trapper?

Built for traders who prioritize "high-probability entries" over "high-frequency trading." Most breakout indicators flood your chart with signals, making it difficult to separate genuine opportunities from noise. Gold Trapper's dual-confirmation mechanism places signal quality above quantity, helping you focus on opportunities that have been verified by the market itself.

Suitable for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Recommended timeframes: M1-M15.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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GoldApex
Peng Zhe Hou
Experts
Overview GoldApex is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It operates with a fixed stop-loss per trade and does not use Martingale, grid trading, or averaging-down strategies. Each trade is managed independently. A hard stop-loss caps single-trade risk, while a trailing stop mechanism follows favorable price movements to protect floating profits. Key Features Each trade executed and managed independently (no position scaling) Fixed hard stop-loss per trade,
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