Gold Trapper

Gold Trapper — Professional False Breakout Indicator for MT5

Gold Trapper is a professional-grade MT5 indicator designed specifically for false breakout detection in ranging markets. Featuring an innovative "dual-confirmation" signal mechanism, it helps traders filter out market noise and capture high-probability reversal entry points.

The indicator combines Bollinger Bands breakout identification with ATR-based dynamic volatility filtering. Signals are only generated after two consecutive confirmations, effectively reducing the trading wear-and-tear caused by false breakouts.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Dual-Confirmation Signal Mechanism – The first breakout is marked as a "candidate." Only after a second consecutive confirmation is the final entry signal generated, filtering out isolated market noise.

  • ATR Dynamic Volatility Filter – Signal thresholds adjust automatically to real-time market volatility. During high-volatility conditions, signal frequency is reduced to avoid false triggers.

  • Clean Chart View – All calculation processes are hidden by default. Only clear buy/sell arrows are displayed, keeping your chart free from unnecessary clutter.

  • Educational Mode (Optional) – Pseudo-arrow display can be enabled to show which signals were filtered out, building confidence in the quality of confirmed signals.

  • Zero Lag · No Future Function – Signals are confirmed and fixed at the close of each candle. What you see in backtesting is exactly what you get in live trading.

  • Ready to Use – Core parameters are pre-optimized. No manual configuration is required — just load and trade.

Why Choose Gold Trapper?

Built for traders who prioritize "high-probability entries" over "high-frequency trading." Most breakout indicators flood your chart with signals, making it difficult to separate genuine opportunities from noise. Gold Trapper's dual-confirmation mechanism places signal quality above quantity, helping you focus on opportunities that have been verified by the market itself.

Suitable for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Recommended timeframes: M1-M15.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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