Overview

GoldApex is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It operates with a fixed stop-loss per trade and does not use Martingale, grid trading, or averaging-down strategies.

Each trade is managed independently. A hard stop-loss caps single-trade risk, while a trailing stop mechanism follows favorable price movements to protect floating profits.

Key Features

Each trade executed and managed independently (no position scaling)

Fixed hard stop-loss per trade, risk is pre-defined

Trailing stop adjusts dynamically to lock in profits

Daily loss limit and daily profit target – trading stops automatically when either is reached

Adjustable time interval between consecutive trades

Maximum 1 open position at any time

All risk parameters accessible via external inputs, no hidden logic

Backtest Results

Based on MT5 Strategy Tester, 100% real ticks, fixed 0.01 lot, approximately 3-month period:

Metric Value Total Trades 236 Win Rate 86.02% Net Profit $190.05 Max Equity Drawdown 29.96%（$96.49） Avg Win / Avg Loss $5.20 / -$26.22 Recovery Factor (Net Profit / Max DD) 1.97 Sharpe Ratio 6.45 Avg Hold Time 1 hour 10 min

About the Win/Loss Structure

This strategy has a higher average loss than average win by design – the wider initial stop allows price room to breathe, while the trailing stop locks in profits early. Performance stability comes from the high win rate and strong recovery capability rather than a favorable risk/reward ratio per trade.

In the backtest period, the maximum consecutive loss streak was 2 trades (approx -$51), while the maximum consecutive win streak was 16 trades (approx +$84). A Recovery Factor of 1.97 indicates the strategy can recover from drawdowns efficiently.

Risk Management Parameters (All Adjustable)

Single-trade stop-loss amount

Trailing stop activation threshold

Trailing stop distance and step size

Daily profit limit / Daily loss limit

Trading hours window

Minimum interval between consecutive trades

Fixed lot size

Requirements