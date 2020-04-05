GoldApex

Overview

GoldApex is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It operates with a fixed stop-loss per trade and does not use Martingale, grid trading, or averaging-down strategies.

Each trade is managed independently. A hard stop-loss caps single-trade risk, while a trailing stop mechanism follows favorable price movements to protect floating profits.

Key Features

  • Each trade executed and managed independently (no position scaling)

  • Fixed hard stop-loss per trade, risk is pre-defined

  • Trailing stop adjusts dynamically to lock in profits

  • Daily loss limit and daily profit target – trading stops automatically when either is reached

  • Adjustable time interval between consecutive trades

  • Maximum 1 open position at any time

  • All risk parameters accessible via external inputs, no hidden logic

Backtest Results

Based on MT5 Strategy Tester, 100% real ticks, fixed 0.01 lot, approximately 3-month period:

Metric Value
Total Trades 236
Win Rate 86.02%
Net Profit $190.05
Max Equity Drawdown 29.96%（$96.49）
Avg Win / Avg Loss $5.20 / -$26.22
Recovery Factor (Net Profit / Max DD) 1.97
Sharpe Ratio 6.45
Avg Hold Time 1 hour 10 min

About the Win/Loss Structure

This strategy has a higher average loss than average win by design – the wider initial stop allows price room to breathe, while the trailing stop locks in profits early. Performance stability comes from the high win rate and strong recovery capability rather than a favorable risk/reward ratio per trade.

In the backtest period, the maximum consecutive loss streak was 2 trades (approx -$51), while the maximum consecutive win streak was 16 trades (approx +$84). A Recovery Factor of 1.97 indicates the strategy can recover from drawdowns efficiently.

Risk Management Parameters (All Adjustable)

  • Single-trade stop-loss amount

  • Trailing stop activation threshold

  • Trailing stop distance and step size

  • Daily profit limit / Daily loss limit

  • Trading hours window

  • Minimum interval between consecutive trades

  • Fixed lot size

Requirements

Item Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M1
Minimum Balance $500
Account Type ECN / Low-spread
Environment VPS recommended

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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