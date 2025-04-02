EMA Trinity Pulse

EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine


Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology.

Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose your account to eventual ruin, EMA Trinity Pulse operates on a strict, logic-driven foundation. It is designed to extract maximum value from sustained market momentum while ruthlessly cutting risk when conditions become sub-optimal, flat or manipulated.

🌟Key Adventages

  • ✅ Institutional Rule-Based Strategy

  • ✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

  • ✅ Hidden Virtual Stealth Trailing Stop

  • ✅ Three EMA synchronization for capturing sustained market trends

  • ✅ Dynamic High-Watermark Risk Management

  • ✅ No Grid • No Martingale • No Averaging

  • ✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection

  • ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD M15

  • ✅ Fully Automated Operation


🥇 Plug-and-Play Optimization for Gold (XAUUSD)

EMA Trinity Pulse has been specifically designed, tested, and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe.

Out of the box, the EA is completely ready to deploy. Simply attach it to an XAUUSD M15 chart with the default settings, ensure Auto-Trading is enabled, and the algorithm will handle the rest. (Note: If deploying on other instruments, thorough strategy optimization and demo forward-testing is strictly advised).

💻 Recommendations for Optimal Performance

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute)

  • Broker Requirement: A true ECN / Raw Spread account is highly recommended. Low spreads and fast execution are crucial for optimal entry and stealth trailing execution.

  • Hosting: A low-latency VPS (Virtual Private Server) is mandatory. The EA must run 24/5 without interruption to track market structure and actively manage the Virtual Stealth Stops.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (Cent accounts are highly recommended for balances under $500 to allow proper dynamic lot scaling).

🧠 The Strategy: Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment

EMA Trinity Pulse utilizes a logical, rule-based approach to market momentum. It does not rely on simple indicator crosses or guesswork. The core strategy is built upon a foundation of Three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) combined with Multi-Timeframe Analysis. The algorithm continuously monitors market structure and directional momentum before ever committing capital. It only looks for trading opportunities when the higher timeframe confirms the current momentum, and when internal volatility metrics indicate that a real trend is actively expanding.

Once the overarching trend is validated, the EA relies on a proprietary entry protocol that requires specific candlestick structures, ensuring highly precise, momentum-backed entries.

 that analyzes market geometry, directional momentum, and multi-timeframe biases before ever 

⚙️ Elite Features & Mechanical Advantages

🛡️ Advanced Stealth Trailing Technology (Hidden SL)

Once a trade moves into profit, EMA Trinity Pulse manages the position using an internal Virtual Stealth Trailing Stop.

Rather than continuously modifying Stop Loss orders on the broker's server, the EA monitors price internally and closes the position instantly with a market order when the predefined virtual exit level is reached.

This approach offers two significant advantages:

• Exit levels remain completely hidden from the broker (Preventing stop-hunting).

• Thousands of server-side Stop Loss modifications are eliminated, which ensures your account is never flagged or banned for "server spam" or HFT (High-Frequency Trading) behavior caused by thousands of rapid order modifications.

Note: You never have to manually close trades; once a position is opened, the EA manages the entire trade lifecycle automatically.

⚖️ High-Watermark Risk Sizing

When using dynamic risk, the EA calculates lot sizes based on the Highest Account Balance Ever Achieved (High Watermark), rather than your fluctuating equity. This mathematically ensures consistent risk exposure and prevents your account from losing recovery power during drawdowns.

⛔ Absolute Capital Protection

EMA Trinity Pulse incorporates strict institutional-style risk controls:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging Down

Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

The EA also includes an integrated Maximum Drawdown Protection, together with configurable Spread and Slippage filters that prevent trading under unfavorable execution conditions.

📊 Premium On-Chart Dashboard

Monitor your trading directly from the chart through a sleek, non-intrusive, premium UI. The dashboard tracks:

  • Real-time Engine Status and Current Market Bias.

  • Active Spread monitoring.

  • Peak Account Drawdown.

  • Daily and Total Net Profit tracking.

⏰ Time & Volatility Management 

  • Smart Auto-GMT Pause: Built-in rollover pause windows automatically adjust to your broker's GMT offset, keeping you out of high-spread, low-liquidity market closures.

  • Friday Close Protocol: Automatically secures all open equity and stops trading before the weekend to minimize exposure to weekend gap risk. 

⚠️ Important Advisory for Proprietary Trading Firm (Prop Firm) Traders

EMA Trinity Pulse was built for pure market extraction on standard brokerage accounts. If you intend to use this EA for a Prop Firm Challenge or Funded Account, please note:

  • Rule Compatibility: You must consult your Prop Firm's specific rules before deployment. Many firms strictly prohibit automated trading or only allow "trade copiers/managers."

  • Drawdown Limits: While the EA features an automated Maximum Drawdown safety stop (based on peak balance), it does not independently monitor Daily Drawdown limits which fluctuate based on open equity rules specific to prop firms.

  • Execution Rules: The EA does not track prop-firm-specific rules like "minimum trade duration" (e.g., holding trades for at least 2 minutes), "consistency rules," or restricted news-trading windows.

  • Using this EA on Prop Firm accounts is done entirely at your own risk. Rigorous demo testing within the firm's specific parameters is mandatory.

📜 RISK DISCLAIMER Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, backtest results, and historical data are completely independent of future outcomes and do not guarantee future profits. The markets are highly unpredictable. By purchasing and utilizing EMA Trinity Pulse, you acknowledge that you are trading at your own risk and accept full responsibility for your financial decisions and account management. Always test thoroughly on a Demo account before transitioning to live funds.



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更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
专家
这是一个专为黄金（XAUUSD）交易而开发的全自动 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。其交易逻辑专门针对黄金市场的特点而设计，包括快速的价格波动、剧烈的市场反转以及高波动性。该 EA 能够在对执行速度、交易纪律和精确仓位管理要求极高的市场环境中实现全自动交易。 该系统专注于严格的交易管理、快速响应市场变化以及受控的出场策略。其核心理念非常简单：通过移动止损（Trailing Stop）让盈利交易尽可能延续，同时使用固定止损（Stop Loss）保护每一笔交易，并在 M1 时间周期出现反向信号时提前平掉亏损仓位，从而进一步控制风险。 信号：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378776 特别优惠价格： 当前价格仅适用于前 40 份授权。售出 40 份后，EA 的价格将上涨 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 核心理念 本智能交易系统专为希望使用自动化黄金（XAUUSD）交易工具，并需要清晰、实用仓位管理机制的交易者设计。 EA 采用趋势跟随策略，在主趋势方向上的回调中寻找入场机会，从而在已有趋势中获得更有利的
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