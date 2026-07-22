One Click Trade Manager MT5

One Click Trade Manager MT5

Key Features

  • One Click Buy & Sell
  • Close All Orders
  • Close Profit Orders
  • Close Loss Orders
  • Break Even
  • One Click Trailing Stop
  • Live Balance Display
  • Live Equity Display
  • Live Profit Display
  • Spread Display
  • Fast Order Execution
  • Easy-to-Use Trading Panel
  • Supports All MT5 Brokers
  • Optimized for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Crypto

Benefits

  • Faster trade execution
  • Better risk management
  • Simple and professional interface
  • Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders
  • Save time with one-click trading tools

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NAS100
  • US30
  • Crypto CFDs

Installation

  1. Copy the EA to the MT5 Experts folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5.
  3. Enable Algo Trading.
  4. Attach the Trade Manager to any chart.
  5. Start trading with one-click execution.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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