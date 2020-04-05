Hybrid Gold

Overview


Hybrid Gold is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It is the gold companion to Nasdaq 100 Hybrid, combining trend-following and breakout systems with a long-biased bullish supplement and an optional overnight anomaly module, adapted for gold market behavior.


The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Each engine can run independently with its own magic number. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, with currency-safe lot sizing for USD and JPY accounts. A global LotScaleFactor is available to reduce position size across all modules.


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BACKTEST RESULTS (OANDA Japan — for reference only)


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Broker:             OANDA Japan

Symbol:             XAUUSD

Timeframe:          M5

Account:            Hedging / USD

Initial deposit:    $10,000

Leverage:           1:25

Test period:        2020.01.01 – 2026.07.22

Modeling:           Every tick based on real ticks

History quality:    98%


  Total net profit:       $94,221.66 (+942%)

  Final balance:          $104,221.66

  Max balance DD:         13.53% ($8,726.88)

  Max equity DD:          14.34% ($16,859.39)

  Profit factor:          1.68

  Sharpe ratio:           2.12

  Recovery factor:        5.59

  Total trades:           1,583

  Win rate:               34.68%

  Expected payoff:        $59.52 per trade

  Average holding time:   20:26:29


Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Results may differ

on other brokers due to spread, server time, symbol specifications, and account

currency.


Built-in Strategies


1. Turtle Breakout

Donchian channel breakout (20/55) with ATR-based risk control and directional filters.


2. Murphy / Wilder Trend

EMA and ADX trend-following with higher-timeframe bias and lower-timeframe continuation entries.


3. Bull Core

Long-biased supplement entries for bullish market conditions.


4. Overnight Anomaly (Independent Module, OFF by default)

Optional session-based overnight logic with its own magic number and equity-linked lot sizing. US Daylight Saving Time can be handled automatically. Disabled by default for gold; enable only if you intentionally want this module.


Key Features


- Independent modules: one strategy does not block another

- Separate magic numbers for clean position management

- Conviction-based lot scaling (macro, momentum, efficiency ratio)

- Controlled pyramiding with cluster risk caps

- Currency-safe lot sizing (OrderCalcProfit / account currency)

- LotScaleFactor to reduce all module sizes globally

- Spread filter, trading session window, daily loss and drawdown controls

- No DLL and no external paid libraries


Requirements


| Item | Details |

| --- | --- |

| Platform | MetaTrader 5 |

| Account type | Hedging recommended (independent modules on the same symbol) |

| Symbol | XAUUSD (symbol name must contain "XAU") |

| Timeframe | M5 recommended (overnight module needs M5 if enabled) |

| VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation |


Server Time Notice


Overnight and session filters depend on your broker's server time. Default parameters assume common European server offsets (EET/EEST). Adjust session open/close hours if your broker uses a different timezone.


Risk Disclaimer


- Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results

- Gold CFDs are volatile and may produce larger drawdowns than expected

- Lot sizing and P/L conversion vary by account currency (USD, JPY, etc.)

- Spread, slippage, and execution quality depend on your broker

- Different brokers may use different symbol names, contract sizes, and margin rules

- Short rental periods may not provide enough time for proper evaluation (3+ months recommended)


Recommended Setup


- Adjust RiskPercent / RiskPercentBull / RiskPercentBear and LotScaleFactor to match your capital and risk tolerance

- Run Strategy Tester first using your broker's XAUUSD symbol specifications

- Keep ON_Enable = false unless you intentionally enable the overnight module

- Enable or disable each engine with EnableBreakout / EnableTrend / EnableBullCore


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
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Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Yuki Ishii
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Overview Nasdaq 100 Hybrid   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100, NAS100, USTEC, etc.). It combines trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout systems with an index-parity supplement and a separate overnight anomaly module that adapts entries to changing market conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, and pyramiding is applied only under controlled profit and cluster-risk
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