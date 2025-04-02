Overview





Hybrid Gold is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It is the gold companion to Nasdaq 100 Hybrid, combining trend-following and breakout systems with a long-biased bullish supplement and an optional overnight anomaly module, adapted for gold market behavior.





The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Each engine can run independently with its own magic number. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, with currency-safe lot sizing for USD and JPY accounts. A global LotScaleFactor is available to reduce position size across all modules.





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BACKTEST RESULTS (OANDA Japan — for reference only)





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Broker: OANDA Japan

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account: Hedging / USD

Initial deposit: $10,000

Leverage: 1:25

Test period: 2020.01.01 – 2026.07.22

Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

History quality: 98%





Total net profit: $94,221.66 (+942%)

Final balance: $104,221.66

Max balance DD: 13.53% ($8,726.88)

Max equity DD: 14.34% ($16,859.39)

Profit factor: 1.68

Sharpe ratio: 2.12

Recovery factor: 5.59

Total trades: 1,583

Win rate: 34.68%

Expected payoff: $59.52 per trade

Average holding time: 20:26:29





Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Results may differ

on other brokers due to spread, server time, symbol specifications, and account

currency.





Built-in Strategies





1. Turtle Breakout

Donchian channel breakout (20/55) with ATR-based risk control and directional filters.





2. Murphy / Wilder Trend

EMA and ADX trend-following with higher-timeframe bias and lower-timeframe continuation entries.





3. Bull Core

Long-biased supplement entries for bullish market conditions.





4. Overnight Anomaly (Independent Module, OFF by default)

Optional session-based overnight logic with its own magic number and equity-linked lot sizing. US Daylight Saving Time can be handled automatically. Disabled by default for gold; enable only if you intentionally want this module.





Key Features





- Independent modules: one strategy does not block another

- Separate magic numbers for clean position management

- Conviction-based lot scaling (macro, momentum, efficiency ratio)

- Controlled pyramiding with cluster risk caps

- Currency-safe lot sizing (OrderCalcProfit / account currency)

- LotScaleFactor to reduce all module sizes globally

- Spread filter, trading session window, daily loss and drawdown controls

- No DLL and no external paid libraries





Requirements





| Item | Details |

| --- | --- |

| Platform | MetaTrader 5 |

| Account type | Hedging recommended (independent modules on the same symbol) |

| Symbol | XAUUSD (symbol name must contain "XAU") |

| Timeframe | M5 recommended (overnight module needs M5 if enabled) |

| VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation |





Server Time Notice





Overnight and session filters depend on your broker's server time. Default parameters assume common European server offsets (EET/EEST). Adjust session open/close hours if your broker uses a different timezone.





Risk Disclaimer





- Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results

- Gold CFDs are volatile and may produce larger drawdowns than expected

- Lot sizing and P/L conversion vary by account currency (USD, JPY, etc.)

- Spread, slippage, and execution quality depend on your broker

- Different brokers may use different symbol names, contract sizes, and margin rules

- Short rental periods may not provide enough time for proper evaluation (3+ months recommended)





Recommended Setup





- Adjust RiskPercent / RiskPercentBull / RiskPercentBear and LotScaleFactor to match your capital and risk tolerance

- Run Strategy Tester first using your broker's XAUUSD symbol specifications

- Keep ON_Enable = false unless you intentionally enable the overnight module

- Enable or disable each engine with EnableBreakout / EnableTrend / EnableBullCore



