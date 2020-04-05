Nasdaq 100 Hybrid

Overview

Nasdaq 100 Hybrid is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100, NAS100, USTEC, etc.). It combines trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout systems with an index-parity supplement and a separate overnight anomaly module that adapts entries to changing market conditions.

The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, and pyramiding is applied only under controlled profit and cluster-risk limits.

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BACKTEST RESULTS (OANDA Japan — for reference only)

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Broker:        OANDA Japan Corporation

Symbol:        US100

Timeframe:     M5

Account:       Hedging | USD

Initial deposit: $10,000

Leverage:      1:25

Test period:   2020.01.01 – 2026.07.14

Modeling:      Every tick based on real ticks

History quality: 96%


  Total net profit:     $45,988.64  (+460%)

  Final balance:        $55,988.64

  Max balance DD:       24.05%  ($15,611.97)

  Max equity DD:        25.12%  ($16,469.26)

  Profit factor:        1.38

  Sharpe ratio:         1.55

  Recovery factor:      2.79

  Total trades:         2,269

  Win rate:             60.11%

  Expected payoff:      $20.27 per trade

  Average holding time: 17:28:29


Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Results may differ

on other brokers due to spread, server time, symbol specifications, and account

currency.


Built-in Strategies

1. Turtle Breakout
Donchian channel breakout with H4 directional filter.

2. Connors RSI-2 (Range)
Short-term RSI mean-reversion entries for range-bound conditions.

3. Murphy / Wilder Trend
EMA and ADX trend-following with H4 bias and H1 entries.

4. Bull Core (Index Parity Supplement)
Long-side supplement entries in bullish macro conditions.

5. Overnight Anomaly (Independent Module)
A separate logic that buys near the US session close and exits near the next session open. It runs on its own magic number with equity-linked lot sizing. US Daylight Saving Time can be handled automatically.

Key Features

  • Regime detection (ADX) for automatic strategy selection
  • Conviction-based lot scaling (macro, momentum, efficiency ratio)
  • Optional H1 scout + M5 execution trigger
  • Controlled pyramiding with cluster risk caps
  • Partial take-profit, runner mode, and trailing stop logic
  • Per-strategy merit management (temporary pause after losses)

Requirements

Item Details
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Account type
Hedging only (not compatible with netting)
Symbol
US100 / NAS100 / NASDAQ100 index CFD
Timeframe
M5 chart required (overnight module needs M5)
VPS
Recommended for 24/7 operation
Short selling
May be restricted depending on broker

Server Time Notice

Overnight and session filters depend on your broker's server time. Default parameters assume common European server offsets (EET/EEST). Adjust session open/close hours if your broker uses a different timezone.

Risk Disclaimer

  • Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results
  • Index CFDs are volatile and may produce larger drawdowns than expected
  • Lot sizing and P/L conversion vary by account currency (USD, JPY, etc.)
  • Spread, slippage, and execution quality depend on your broker
  • Short rental periods may not provide enough time for proper evaluation (3+ months recommended)

Recommended Setup

  • Adjust  RiskPercent  and  RiskPercentBull  to match your capital and risk tolerance
  • Run Strategy Tester first using your broker's symbol specifications
  • Set  ON_Enable = false  to disable the overnight module if not needed

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Hybrid Gold
Yuki Ishii
Experts
Overview Hybrid Gold is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It is the gold companion to Nasdaq 100 Hybrid, combining trend-following and breakout systems with a long-biased bullish supplement and an optional overnight anomaly module, adapted for gold market behavior. The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Each engine can run independently with its own magic number. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, with currency-safe lot sizing for US
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