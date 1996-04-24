Market Maker Signal Days MT5

Short Description 

Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time.

Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy,
and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner 

WHO IS THIS FOR?
Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels painted directly on their price chart — for live analysis, plan
building, and in particular for backtesting and trade review, where seeing the signal, its score, and what followed on subsequent bars is invaluable.

Full Description 

Turn your chart into a reversal-day scanner — no second window, no manual marking.

Signal Days On-Chart reads your price history and stamps every qualifying reversal setup straight onto the candle it belongs to — direction, timing, and a 1–5 star confidence score, all at a glance. Built for traders who track high/low-of-month and high/low-of-week reversal structure and want it visible the moment a bar closes.

Why traders use it

  • See it, don't calculate it. Every signal is labeled on the bar itself — no cross-referencing a separate panel or spreadsheet.
  • Score-ranked, not just flagged. Each setup carries a 1–5 star strength rating built from extreme location, signal type, and timing — filter out the noise with one input.
  • Chain signals stand out. High-conviction "chained" setups (extreme + close confirmation) are visually distinguished from single-factor signals.
  • CIB Watchlist built in. Closed in Breakout setups are tracked separately as forward-looking "in play" triggers, with their own extreme-only qualification rule.
  • Trade Day marker. A dedicated label + directional arrow highlights the day the setup is actually actionable — not just when it printed.
  • FDTM & Prior-Day-Close levels. Key intraday reference levels are drawn automatically, so your level-based context is on the chart without extra tools.
  • Fully skinnable. Four built-in themes (Gray / Dark / White / Custom) plus per-element color controls for every signal type, tier, and extreme marker.
  • Built to stay out of your way. Toggle signal rows, meter rows, arrows, and extension lines independently — show only what you trade.

Signal types detected

  • Inside Day
  • 3-Day Breakouts (3HC / 3LC)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB (Close in breakout)
  • FRD / FGD (fade setups)
  • Outside Day (Day 0)
  • Chain (multi-factor confirmed) signals

Works on any symbol and timeframe chart — signals are calculated from the Daily timeframe regardless of the chart you attach it to.

⚠️ This is a technical analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not place trades and does not guarantee results. Past patterns are not a guarantee of future performance — always combine with your own risk management.

⚙️ Input Parameters

General

Parameter Description
Color Theme Gray (MT4 default) / Dark / White / Custom
Lookback Number of daily bars scanned back for signals (default 60)
Min Strength Minimum star rating (1–5) required for a signal to display (default 3 = STRONG)

Signal Type Filters

Parameter Description
Show Inside Day Toggle Inside Day signals
Show 3-Day Breakout Toggle 3HC/3LC breakout signals
Show CIB Toggle Close in breakout signals
Show FGD/FRD Toggle fade-setup signals
Show Day 0 Toggle Outside Day signals
Show Chain Only Display only confirmed chain (multi-factor) signals
Check Monthly Include monthly extreme qualification
Check Weekly Include weekly extreme qualification

CIB Watchlist Logic

Parameter Description
CIB Extreme-Only Tradeable Require CIB signals to sit at a genuine extreme before scoring as directional
Show In-Play Triggers Draw non-extreme CIB setups as watchlist-only markers

Weekly Template

Parameter Description
Use Template Day Bonus Apply the Wed/Thu structural bonus to backside setups

Labels & Display

Parameter Description
Show Label Master switch for all on-bar text
Show Signal Row Display signal name / direction / timing row
Show Meter Row Display the score breakdown row
Show Arrows Show directional arrow glyphs
Show Ext Line Draw the close-price extension line
Show Meter Legacy alias for Show Meter Row

FDTM Levels

Parameter Description
Show FDTM Levels Draw First-Day-of-Trading-Month high/low levels
FDTM High/Low Color Line colors for FDTM levels
FDTM Style / Width Line style and thickness
FDTM Scan Bars How far back to search for the FDTM reference bar

Trade Day

Parameter Description
Show Trade Day Show the "Trade DAY" label on the actionable day
Show Trade Day Arrow Show a directional arrow at the Trade Day
Trade Day Font Size Label text size
Trade Day Buy/Sell/Neutral Color Colors by direction

Prior Day Close Line

Parameter Description
Show Prior Day Close Draw a stepped prior-close reference line
Prior Close Color / Style / Width Line appearance
Prior Close Scan Bars How many days back to draw

Fonts, Layout & Colors

Parameter Description
Font Size Base label text size
Below Bar Draw labels below the bar instead of above
Row Gap (ATR) Vertical spacing between stacked labels, in ATR units
Arrow Gap (ATR) Spacing between arrow glyphs and price
Max Stack Per Group Cap on stacked labels per bar before "+N more" collapses them
Buy / Sell / Watch / Wed / Chain / In-Play Color Per-signal-type colors
Tier 1–5 Color Colors for ALERT → ELITE confidence tiers
COM / HCOW / OW / HOM Color Extreme-marker colors

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M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Quantum Spike Indicator
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Индикаторы
Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Symbols Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices Main Features Spike Detection Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility
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Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
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Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT4) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire univers
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Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
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Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Product:   Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT5) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire unive
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