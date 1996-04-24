Market Maker Signal Days MT5
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.8
- Активации: 5
Short Description
Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time.
Full Description
Turn your chart into a reversal-day scanner — no second window, no manual marking.
Signal Days On-Chart reads your price history and stamps every qualifying reversal setup straight onto the candle it belongs to — direction, timing, and a 1–5 star confidence score, all at a glance. Built for traders who track high/low-of-month and high/low-of-week reversal structure and want it visible the moment a bar closes.
Why traders use it
- See it, don't calculate it. Every signal is labeled on the bar itself — no cross-referencing a separate panel or spreadsheet.
- Score-ranked, not just flagged. Each setup carries a 1–5 star strength rating built from extreme location, signal type, and timing — filter out the noise with one input.
- Chain signals stand out. High-conviction "chained" setups (extreme + close confirmation) are visually distinguished from single-factor signals.
- CIB Watchlist built in. Closed in Breakout setups are tracked separately as forward-looking "in play" triggers, with their own extreme-only qualification rule.
- Trade Day marker. A dedicated label + directional arrow highlights the day the setup is actually actionable — not just when it printed.
- FDTM & Prior-Day-Close levels. Key intraday reference levels are drawn automatically, so your level-based context is on the chart without extra tools.
- Fully skinnable. Four built-in themes (Gray / Dark / White / Custom) plus per-element color controls for every signal type, tier, and extreme marker.
- Built to stay out of your way. Toggle signal rows, meter rows, arrows, and extension lines independently — show only what you trade.
Signal types detected
- Inside Day
- 3-Day Breakouts (3HC / 3LC)
- CIB / Weekly CIB (Close in breakout)
- FRD / FGD (fade setups)
- Outside Day (Day 0)
- Chain (multi-factor confirmed) signals
Works on any symbol and timeframe chart — signals are calculated from the Daily timeframe regardless of the chart you attach it to.
⚠️ This is a technical analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not place trades and does not guarantee results. Past patterns are not a guarantee of future performance — always combine with your own risk management.
⚙️ Input Parameters
General
|Parameter
|Description
|Color Theme
|Gray (MT4 default) / Dark / White / Custom
|Lookback
|Number of daily bars scanned back for signals (default 60)
|Min Strength
|Minimum star rating (1–5) required for a signal to display (default 3 = STRONG)
Signal Type Filters
|Parameter
|Description
|Show Inside Day
|Toggle Inside Day signals
|Show 3-Day Breakout
|Toggle 3HC/3LC breakout signals
|Show CIB
|Toggle Close in breakout signals
|Show FGD/FRD
|Toggle fade-setup signals
|Show Day 0
|Toggle Outside Day signals
|Show Chain Only
|Display only confirmed chain (multi-factor) signals
|Check Monthly
|Include monthly extreme qualification
|Check Weekly
|Include weekly extreme qualification
CIB Watchlist Logic
|Parameter
|Description
|CIB Extreme-Only Tradeable
|Require CIB signals to sit at a genuine extreme before scoring as directional
|Show In-Play Triggers
|Draw non-extreme CIB setups as watchlist-only markers
Weekly Template
|Parameter
|Description
|Use Template Day Bonus
|Apply the Wed/Thu structural bonus to backside setups
Labels & Display
|Parameter
|Description
|Show Label
|Master switch for all on-bar text
|Show Signal Row
|Display signal name / direction / timing row
|Show Meter Row
|Display the score breakdown row
|Show Arrows
|Show directional arrow glyphs
|Show Ext Line
|Draw the close-price extension line
|Show Meter
|Legacy alias for Show Meter Row
FDTM Levels
|Parameter
|Description
|Show FDTM Levels
|Draw First-Day-of-Trading-Month high/low levels
|FDTM High/Low Color
|Line colors for FDTM levels
|FDTM Style / Width
|Line style and thickness
|FDTM Scan Bars
|How far back to search for the FDTM reference bar
Trade Day
|Parameter
|Description
|Show Trade Day
|Show the "Trade DAY" label on the actionable day
|Show Trade Day Arrow
|Show a directional arrow at the Trade Day
|Trade Day Font Size
|Label text size
|Trade Day Buy/Sell/Neutral Color
|Colors by direction
Prior Day Close Line
|Parameter
|Description
|Show Prior Day Close
|Draw a stepped prior-close reference line
|Prior Close Color / Style / Width
|Line appearance
|Prior Close Scan Bars
|How many days back to draw
Fonts, Layout & Colors
|Parameter
|Description
|Font Size
|Base label text size
|Below Bar
|Draw labels below the bar instead of above
|Row Gap (ATR)
|Vertical spacing between stacked labels, in ATR units
|Arrow Gap (ATR)
|Spacing between arrow glyphs and price
|Max Stack Per Group
|Cap on stacked labels per bar before "+N more" collapses them
|Buy / Sell / Watch / Wed / Chain / In-Play Color
|Per-signal-type colors
|Tier 1–5 Color
|Colors for ALERT → ELITE confidence tiers
|COM / HCOW / OW / HOM Color
|Extreme-marker colors