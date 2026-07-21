RangeState Sovereign ORB MT5

RangeState Sovereign ORB

RangeState Sovereign ORB brings the Opening Range Breakout setup from the RangeState Sovereign strategy onto your MetaTrader 5 chart.

It builds the opening range from a configurable broker-time window, marks the range high and low, and highlights potential bullish or bearish breakouts when the selected conditions are met.

You can choose between candle-close confirmation and calculated pending-order levels. An optional higher-timeframe EMA filter can also be used to keep setups aligned with the broader market direction.

The indicator is designed for chart analysis and alerts. It does not place or manage trades.

Primary market and timeframe

The supplied reference configuration is designed around:

  • Market: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Opening range: 08:00–09:00 broker server time
  • Trend filter: H1 EMA 50
  • Entry mode: Close Confirm

M15 provides four completed candles during the default one-hour opening range, giving the indicator enough detail to calculate the range while keeping the chart clear.

The indicator can be used on other intraday timeframes and symbols, but the supplied pip-based values are calibrated for XAUUSD. Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies and broker-specific symbol variants may use different price precision and volatility.

Settings for other markets should therefore be treated as custom research configurations and tested independently before use.

Default starting configuration

When attached to an XAUUSD M15 chart, the indicator starts with:

  • Range window: 08:00–09:00
  • Entry mode: Close Confirm
  • Buy setups: Enabled
  • Sell setups: Enabled
  • Breakout buffer: 500 pips
  • Minimum valid range: 1,000 pips
  • Maximum valid range: 500,000 pips
  • Maximum breakout distance: 2,500 pips
  • One breakout per session: Enabled
  • Trend filter: Enabled
  • Trend timeframe: H1
  • Trend EMA period: 50
  • Pending-level expiry: 3 bars
  • Historical lookback: 20 sessions
  • Status panel: Enabled
  • Popup, push and sound alerts: Disabled by default

Pip values depend on the symbol precision supplied by your broker. Review the displayed range size and adjust the range, buffer and distance settings when using a different symbol or broker.

What the indicator displays

The indicator can show:

  • Opening-range high and low
  • Buy and sell trigger levels
  • Bullish and bearish setup arrows
  • Historical ORB sessions
  • Current trend bias
  • Latest setup for the active broker day
  • Range state and countdown
  • Broker server time
  • Range size and validation result

A range can be shown as forming, ready or rejected. Rejected ranges have failed the configured minimum or maximum size filter.

Entry modes

Close Confirm

Close Confirm waits for a completed candle to close beyond the opening range.

A setup is displayed only after the candle has closed and the active range, distance and trend conditions have been satisfied. This mode is useful for traders who prefer confirmation before considering a breakout.

Pending Stop

Pending Stop calculates a buy-stop or sell-stop trigger level after a valid setup becomes available.

The level remains visible for the configured number of expiry bars. The indicator displays the level for planning purposes but does not place the pending order.

Trend confirmation

The optional trend filter compares price with a configurable EMA on a higher timeframe.

With the reference configuration:

  • Bullish setups require bullish H1 EMA 50 alignment.
  • Bearish setups require bearish H1 EMA 50 alignment.

The trend filter can be disabled or adjusted from the indicator inputs.

Status panel

The RangeState panel keeps the important session information together:

  • Symbol and chart timeframe
  • Selected entry mode
  • Broker server time
  • ORB window and countdown
  • Current range state
  • Range high, low and size
  • Higher-timeframe trend bias
  • Latest ORB setup

The panel uses the RangeState navy, gold and cyan design and safely contains longer symbols and status messages.

Its chart corner and horizontal or vertical position can be adjusted. A unique instance ID allows more than one indicator instance to be used without panel-object conflicts.

Alerts

The indicator supports:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Sound alerts

Alert channels are disabled by default and can be enabled individually.

Freshness protection prevents an old historical signal or previous-session setup from producing a new live alert when the indicator is attached or refreshed.

Push notifications require MetaTrader notification settings to be configured correctly.

Historical display

The lookback setting controls how many previous broker-day sessions are calculated and displayed.

The default is 20 sessions, with an internal maximum of 250 sessions to keep chart calculations controlled.

Historical arrows show where the configured ORB conditions were satisfied. They do not represent executed trades or include trading costs.

Indicator buffers

Six stable buffers are available for custom integrations:

  • Buffer 0: Range high
  • Buffer 1: Range low
  • Buffer 2: Buy trigger
  • Buffer 3: Sell trigger
  • Buffer 4: Buy setup arrow
  • Buffer 5: Sell setup arrow

These buffers can be read through standard MetaTrader indicator integration methods.

Getting started

  1. Attach the indicator to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  2. Confirm that the displayed broker time matches the session you want to analyse.
  3. Start with the supplied 08:00–09:00 range.
  4. Choose Close Confirm or Pending Stop.
  5. Enable the required alert channels.
  6. Review the displayed range size before changing pip-based filters.
  7. Test any changes using historical charts or a demo environment.

Broker time

All range and session calculations use the broker’s server time.

The indicator does not automatically translate London, New York or local computer time into broker time. Check your broker’s server timezone and account for daylight-saving changes when choosing the range window.

Important information

RangeState Sovereign ORB is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close trades.

It evaluates the ORB-specific conditions shown on the chart. It does not apply spread limits, account protection, position sizing, trading-hour restrictions or other EA-level safety controls.

Signals and historical arrows are analytical information only. They do not guarantee future results. Test the indicator with your broker’s symbol specification and use appropriate risk management before making live trading decisions.


Recommended products
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
SC MTF Chande Momentum for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CMO? The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) was developed by Tushar Chande and measures the sum of recent gains minus the sum of recent losses, divided by the total sum of all price movement over a given period,
FREE
Trap Zone
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator serves as an alert for climax regions. How does it work? When the 20-period arithmetic moving average meets the 200-period arithmetic moving average, a conflict region forms with two major opposing forces fighting. This causes the price to show random peaks until a winner side is defined, which can be dangerous. Therefore, the indicator paints the region between the moving averages to alert you. How to use it? It can be used for specific volatility or support and resistance str
FREE
Pivot Points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. Pivot Points are a classic technical analysis indicator that calculates the central pivot point (PP) as well as support (S1–S3) and resistance (R1–R3) levels based on the previous day’s High, Low, and Close. The indicator allows you to: • identify key zones where the price may bounce or break through • determine the direction of the trend • find good entry points, as well a
FREE
Drawdown Sentinel MT5
Marco Cesare Dezzani
Utilities
Professional Drawdown Monitoring & Risk Alert System Drawdown Sentinel is a specialized utility designed for traders who need real-time monitoring of their account exposure and drawdown levels. This version focuses on providing instant awareness , allowing you to stay informed about your risk status without the need for automated intervention. It is  essential for all traders  who use commercial 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use  dangerous martingale or grid  stra
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Market Structure Sniper
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
Indicators
AR Enterprises – Market Structure Sniper v1.03 Professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) Indicator Market Structure Sniper v1.5 is a precision trading indicator designed to identify clean structure shifts, trend direction, and high-probability entry zones using Smart Money Concepts. Built for traders who want clarity, not noise. ️ HOW IT WORKS This indicator analyzes price using market structure logic: 1. Structure Detection Identifies HH (Higher High) HL (Higher Low) LH (Lower High
FREE
SetupRadar Scanner Test
Wenqing Tan
Indicators
Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click. SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto,
FREE
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
FREE
Strike Zone EA MT5
Matteo Schizzerotto
Experts
Strike Zone is an Expert Advisor based on an OHLC candlestick chart pattern, all backtests are based on 10 years of Expert activity. Fixed parameters were used for the backtests: 1 Pair, $10,000 capital and a market entry of 0.1 Lots. after days of testing this Expert Advisor proved profitable with the following pairs and timeframes: AUDCAD H4 NAS100  NZDCAD H1 USDCAD H1 Backtests are not a guarantee of future profit, any use of this tool is the sole responsibility of the person using it. Be
FREE
Spread Hunter MT5
Dmitrii Kovalevskii
Indicators
Spread Hunter MT5 – Current and Historical Spread Indicator Purpose The indicator displays the current spread value in points as a compact panel in the upper right corner of the chart. When hovering the cursor over any candle, it shows the historical spread for that bar. The tool is indispensable for traders whose strategies are sensitive to spread size: scalping, news trading, working with high-volatility instruments. Key Features Current Spread Constantly displayed in the upper right corner.
FREE
Multi Stochastic Dashboard
Andrii Palchevskyi
Indicators
Multi Stochastic Dashboard Multicurrency scanner based on Stochastic. Monitors up to 12 instruments across all timeframes simultaneously — all on one panel right on the chart. Who it's for For traders who use Stochastic and are tired of switching between dozens of charts looking for an entry. The panel shows the full market picture — at a glance. How it works A table appears on the chart: instruments on the vertical axis, timeframes on the horizontal. Each cell shows the current Stochastic valu
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Indicators
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Kito MTF Pivot Matrix
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Indicators
Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is a clean multi-timeframe pivot indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates important support, resistance and central pivot levels from completed price periods and projects them onto the current chart. The indicator supports several established pivot approaches, allowing traders to compare levels without loading separate tools. MAIN FEATURES - Standard floor pivots - Fibonacci pivots - Camarilla pivots, including optional R4 and S4 - DeMark pivots - Woodie pivots - Close-
FREE
Multi Pivot Free
Mario
Indicators
One of the simplest Pivot Point indicator, easy to operate, and most complete for a single chart in determining    Resistance   and   Support  level lines. In single chart,  it will show R&S Level Line with 5 popular types of Pivot Point, Highest&Lowest of closing price Include the Trend and up to 3 Time Frames. Five   types   (Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark, & Fibonacci)   of popular   Pivot Points   in determining   Resistance   and   Support   levels. With just using simple button on the
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
5 (2)
Indicators
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicators
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
SY Edge
Sam Anthony R Young
Indicators
SY Edge MT5 is a clean signal indicator designed to highlight structured buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart. It displays clear entry-based trade ideas with mapped Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, while keeping the chart layout simple and readable. The indicator is designed for traders who want a clean visual tool without unnecessary clutter. SY Edge works across multiple symbols and timeframes and is built to give a straightforward chart view with: buy and sell signal markers TP
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Indicators
Trading Session Indicator The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart. Features: Visualization of major trading sessions Highlighting of high and low points Display of start and end times for each session Customizable session times User-friendly and efficient Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match speci
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Telegram Notify Activator MT5
Narashimman N
Indicators
️ Important Note This indicator   "Telegram Notify Activator"   unlocks the full functionality of  "Telegram Notify EA" . Try out " Telegram Notify EA" b efore making purchase   (comp l ete  details are given beow) Telegram Notify EA – Never Miss  MT5 Alerts Forward MT5 popup alerts and trade events with chart screenshots to Telegram instantly — works with any EA, indicator, or script. Reduce screen time and stay connected with real-time notifications. Universal Alert Capture Captur
FREE
Institutional Imbalance Scanner
TPS Akademie UG
5 (2)
Indicators
Stop searching for Fair Value Gaps manually. The Institutional Imbalance Scanner is a highly optimized analytical tool that identifies market inefficiencies with institutional precision – without slowing down your MetaTrader. Why this indicator? Most FVG indicators clutter your chart with outdated data and drain valuable CPU power. Our scanner uses a Smart-Update Algorithm that calculates only during real market changes. The Highlights: SMC Logic: Detects true Liquidity Voids based on Smart Mone
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
RangeState Sovereign ORB
David Simpande
Indicators
RangeState Sovereign ORB RangeState Sovereign ORB brings the Opening Range Breakout setup from the RangeState Sovereign strategy onto your MetaTrader 4 chart. It builds the opening range from a configurable broker-time window, marks the range high and low, and highlights potential bullish or bearish breakouts when the selected conditions are met. You can choose between candle-close confirmation and calculated pending-order levels. An optional higher-timeframe EMA filter can also be used to kee
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review