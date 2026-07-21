Confluence Price Action and Liquidity Indicator

Confluence is an advanced multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings together several important market-structure and price-action tools in one customizable solution.

The indicator is designed to help traders analyze market imbalances, liquidity, support and resistance, trend structure, volume, momentum, and price action from a single chart.

Key Features

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Automatic or manual FVG size detection

Bullish and bearish FVG zones

FVG size and status labels

Mid-lines and extended zones

Option to hide filled FVGs

Alerts for newly detected and filled FVGs

Volume & Candle Analysis

Volume-normalized candle body visualization

Volume spike detection

Fakeout candle detection

Doji identification

Customizable candle and wick display

Liquidity Analysis

N-Bar liquidity sweep detection

Swing high and swing low sweep detection

Liquidity sweep alerts

Automatic liquidity hunt zones around unswept highs and lows

Support & Resistance

Automatic support and resistance level detection

Touch-based level confirmation

Configurable clustering tolerance and level age

Support and resistance breakout alerts

Trendline Analysis

Automatic swing-based support and resistance trendlines

Trendline break detection

Alerts for confirmed trendline breaks

Moving Average Analysis

Configurable moving average

Supports different MA methods and applied prices

Moving average break alerts

Push Notifications

Receive alerts for important market events, including:

New FVGs

Filled FVGs

Volume spikes

Fakeout candles

Liquidity sweeps

Support/resistance breakouts

Trendline breaks

Moving average breaks

Confluence combines multiple technical analysis concepts into one indicator, giving traders a broader view of market conditions without needing to load numerous separate indicators onto their charts.

Fully customizable settings allow traders to adjust the indicator to their preferred trading style, instrument, and timeframe.

Important: Confluence is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results or financial advice. Always conduct your own analysis and use proper risk management.