Objects Synchronizer

Object Synchronizer for MT4 & MT5

Never redraw your analysis again.

Object Synchronizer automatically synchronizes your manually drawn chart objects across all open charts of the same symbol in real time.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or multi-timeframe analyst, you no longer need to repeat the same analysis on every timeframe.

Draw once. Analyze everywhere.

Why Use Object Synchronizer?

Most traders use multiple timeframes to analyze a single instrument.

For example:

• XAUUSD M1

• XAUUSD M5

• XAUUSD M15

• XAUUSD M30

• XAUUSD H1

• XAUUSD H4

Normally, every trendline, support level, Fibonacci, rectangle, or channel has to be drawn repeatedly on each chart.

Object Synchronizer eliminates that repetitive work.

Simply draw on one chart and your objects instantly appear on every synchronized chart of the same symbol.

Main Features

✔ Real-time synchronization

Objects are synchronized immediately after being created, modified, moved, or deleted.

✔ Multi-timeframe analysis

Draw on any timeframe.

View the same analysis on all synchronized charts.

✔ Symbol-specific synchronization

Only charts of the same symbol are synchronized.

For example:

XAUUSD ↔ XAUUSD

EURUSD ↔ EURUSD

US100 ↔ US100

Each symbol maintains its own independent workspace.

✔ Synchronization Groups

Create multiple independent synchronization groups.

Examples:

DEFAULT

ANALYSIS

EXECUTION

TEAM

Only charts belonging to the same group exchange objects.

✔ Automatic Updates

Synchronizes:

• New objects

• Object movement

• Object resizing

• Color changes

• Style changes

• Width changes

• Text modifications

• Object deletion

✔ Lightweight

Designed to consume minimal CPU resources.

The indicator responds to chart events instead of constantly scanning every object.

Supported Drawing Objects

The indicator supports most commonly used MT4/MT5 drawing tools, including:

• Horizontal Lines

• Vertical Lines

• Trend Lines

• Trend by Angle

• Arrowed Lines

• Rectangles

• Triangles

• Ellipses

• Channels

• Regression Channels

• Standard Deviation Channels

• Pitchforks

• Gann Lines

• Gann Fans

• Gann Grids

• Fibonacci Retracement

• Fibonacci Expansion

• Fibonacci Arcs

• Fibonacci Fans

• Fibonacci Channels

• Fibonacci Time Zones

• Text Objects

• Arrows

Additional object support will be added in future updates.

Perfect For

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Price Action Traders

Supply & Demand Traders

Smart Money Traders

ICT Traders

Institutional Traders

Anyone who performs multi-timeframe analysis.

Advantages

✔ Save hours of repetitive work

✔ Keep every timeframe perfectly synchronized

✔ Maintain consistent technical analysis

✔ Improve trading workflow

✔ Reduce analysis mistakes

✔ Stay organized across multiple charts

Compatible With

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

Works with all brokers.

Works with all symbols.

Works with all timeframes.

Future Roadmap

Planned features include:

• Cross-terminal synchronization

• Cross-computer synchronization

• Cloud synchronization

• Workspace templates

• Indicator synchronization

• Symbol mapping

• Automatic backup

• Team workspace sharing