Objects Synchronizer
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.4
Object Synchronizer for MT4 & MT5
Never redraw your analysis again.
Object Synchronizer automatically synchronizes your manually drawn chart objects across all open charts of the same symbol in real time.
Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or multi-timeframe analyst, you no longer need to repeat the same analysis on every timeframe.
Draw once. Analyze everywhere.
Why Use Object Synchronizer?
Most traders use multiple timeframes to analyze a single instrument.
For example:
• XAUUSD M1
• XAUUSD M5
• XAUUSD M15
• XAUUSD M30
• XAUUSD H1
• XAUUSD H4
Normally, every trendline, support level, Fibonacci, rectangle, or channel has to be drawn repeatedly on each chart.
Object Synchronizer eliminates that repetitive work.
Simply draw on one chart and your objects instantly appear on every synchronized chart of the same symbol.
Main Features
✔ Real-time synchronization
Objects are synchronized immediately after being created, modified, moved, or deleted.
✔ Multi-timeframe analysis
Draw on any timeframe.
View the same analysis on all synchronized charts.
✔ Symbol-specific synchronization
Only charts of the same symbol are synchronized.
For example:
XAUUSD ↔ XAUUSD
EURUSD ↔ EURUSD
US100 ↔ US100
Each symbol maintains its own independent workspace.
✔ Synchronization Groups
Create multiple independent synchronization groups.
Examples:
DEFAULT
ANALYSIS
EXECUTION
TEAM
Only charts belonging to the same group exchange objects.
✔ Automatic Updates
Synchronizes:
• New objects
• Object movement
• Object resizing
• Color changes
• Style changes
• Width changes
• Text modifications
• Object deletion
✔ Lightweight
Designed to consume minimal CPU resources.
The indicator responds to chart events instead of constantly scanning every object.
Supported Drawing Objects
The indicator supports most commonly used MT4/MT5 drawing tools, including:
• Horizontal Lines
• Vertical Lines
• Trend Lines
• Trend by Angle
• Arrowed Lines
• Rectangles
• Triangles
• Ellipses
• Channels
• Regression Channels
• Standard Deviation Channels
• Pitchforks
• Gann Lines
• Gann Fans
• Gann Grids
• Fibonacci Retracement
• Fibonacci Expansion
• Fibonacci Arcs
• Fibonacci Fans
• Fibonacci Channels
• Fibonacci Time Zones
• Text Objects
• Arrows
Additional object support will be added in future updates.
Perfect For
Scalpers
Day Traders
Swing Traders
Price Action Traders
Supply & Demand Traders
Smart Money Traders
ICT Traders
Institutional Traders
Anyone who performs multi-timeframe analysis.
Advantages
✔ Save hours of repetitive work
✔ Keep every timeframe perfectly synchronized
✔ Maintain consistent technical analysis
✔ Improve trading workflow
✔ Reduce analysis mistakes
✔ Stay organized across multiple charts
Compatible With
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Works with all brokers.
Works with all symbols.
Works with all timeframes.
Future Roadmap
Planned features include:
• Cross-terminal synchronization
• Cross-computer synchronization
• Cloud synchronization
• Workspace templates
• Indicator synchronization
• Symbol mapping
• Automatic backup
• Team workspace sharing