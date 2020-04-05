Wolf Gold EA

  • Experts
  • Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi
    Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi

    Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali Alderi

    Passionate System and Network Engineer with extensive expertise in Linux server administration, cybersecurity, and AI-driven automation. Skilled in developing, optimizing, and securing network and system infrastructures, as well as creating advanced trading tools and Expert Advisors (EAs) on the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
WOLF GOLD EA – Pure Trend Engine 
Pricing Strategy

The introductory price of WOLF GOLD EA is set to provide exceptional value for early users.

Launch Price: $120
After the first 3 sales, the price will automatically increase to $200.

This limited introductory offer rewards early adopters while reflecting the long-term value of the system as its user base grows.

Professional Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (H1)

WOLF GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system is built on precise mathematical algorithms that identify high-probability trend movements and momentum breakouts while filtering out low-quality market conditions.

Its trading logic focuses on participating only when market structure aligns with predefined conditions, helping to avoid ranging and highly unpredictable price action.

Key Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Optimized for the H1 timeframe.
  • Mathematical trend-following strategy with objective entry and exit rules.
  • Filters low-volatility and sideways market conditions.
  • Focuses on momentum continuation and breakout opportunities.
  • Fully automated trade execution.
  • Stable and transparent trading logic.

Risk Management

Risk control is a fundamental part of the system design.

  • No Martingale.
  • No Grid trading.
  • No Averaging or recovery strategies.
  • Every position is managed independently.
  • Each trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  • Dynamic position management based on market conditions.

Recommended Account Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Recommended Deposit: $300
  • Maximum Deposit: No practical limitation. The system is suitable for both small and large trading accounts when appropriate risk settings are used.

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended.
  • Stable VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution.

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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AURA GOLD  AURA GOLD v1.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and capital preservation. Core Trading Logic Trend Detection Identifies market direction using price action analysis and volatility confirmation. Volatility Breakout Strategy Detects potential breakout opportunities during periods of increased marke
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