Wolf Gold EA
- Experts
-
Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali AlderiPassionate System and Network Engineer with extensive expertise in Linux server administration, cybersecurity, and AI-driven automation. Skilled in developing, optimizing, and securing network and system infrastructures, as well as creating advanced trading tools and Expert Advisors (EAs) on the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
WOLF GOLD EA – Pure Trend Engine
Pricing Strategy
The introductory price of WOLF GOLD EA is set to provide exceptional value for early users.
Launch Price: $120
After the first 3 sales, the price will automatically increase to $200.
This limited introductory offer rewards early adopters while reflecting the long-term value of the system as its user base grows.
Professional Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (H1)
WOLF GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system is built on precise mathematical algorithms that identify high-probability trend movements and momentum breakouts while filtering out low-quality market conditions.
Its trading logic focuses on participating only when market structure aligns with predefined conditions, helping to avoid ranging and highly unpredictable price action.
Key Features
- Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
- Optimized for the H1 timeframe.
- Mathematical trend-following strategy with objective entry and exit rules.
- Filters low-volatility and sideways market conditions.
- Focuses on momentum continuation and breakout opportunities.
- Fully automated trade execution.
- Stable and transparent trading logic.
Risk Management
Risk control is a fundamental part of the system design.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid trading.
- No Averaging or recovery strategies.
- Every position is managed independently.
- Each trade is protected by predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Dynamic position management based on market conditions.
Recommended Account Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $200
- Recommended Deposit: $300
- Maximum Deposit: No practical limitation. The system is suitable for both small and large trading accounts when appropriate risk settings are used.
Recommended Trading Conditions
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Low-spread ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended.
- Stable VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution.