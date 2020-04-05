PowerFork

PowerFork is designed for traders who want one thing: a dependable algorithm that performs consistently across majors and gold without needing constant babysitting. Built around the H1 timeframe, PowerFork focuses on stability, clean structure, and long‑term performance — the kind of behavior you actually want when running an algo day after day.

At its core, PowerFork reads market conditions the way banks and experienced traders do. It tracks trend strength, regime shifts, and liquidity pockets to avoid the usual traps that wipe out retail positions. Instead of chasing noise or reacting to every spike, it waits for meaningful structure and trades only when the market is aligned.

Although optimized for majors and gold, PowerFork isn’t limited to them. Its internal logic adapts extremely well to different volatility profiles, which means you can enable it on almost any symbol and still extract strong performance. It’s built to be a core engine — the kind of algo you can trust across your portfolio.


 Note! Please bear in mind this price is low just for build score for it and reviews, it shall increase over 700% after early users adopt it and validate it. 


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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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