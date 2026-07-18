KS Day First Candle Color 8H

Overview

I will not ask for your review or rating coz its depend on you. Wat you feel better after use it.

This is a custom candle coloring indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). It colors each candle on the chart according to its position within a repeating daily cycle (e.g., 1st, 2nd, or 3rd candle of the day), while also distinguishing between bullish and bearish candles for each position.

The main purpose is to visually highlight specific candles of the day (especially the first candle of each day on higher timeframes like 8H, 4H, etc.) with unique colors, helping traders quickly identify intraday patterns or session-based behavior.

Core Functionality

Daily Cycle Logic : On an N-candle-per-day chart (e.g., 3 candles/day on 8H), it assigns each candle a position number (0, 1, 2 → then repeats the next day).

: On an N-candle-per-day chart (e.g., 3 candles/day on 8H), it assigns each candle a position number (0, 1, 2 → then repeats the next day). Bull / Bear Differentiation : For every position in the cycle, it uses a different color depending on whether the candle is bullish ( Close ≥ Open ) or bearish ( Close < Open ).

: For every position in the cycle, it uses a different color depending on whether the candle is bullish ( ) or bearish ( ). Perfect Overlay: Uses the native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES plotting style. This means the colored candles are drawn directly on top of the real price candles with pixel-perfect alignment — no objects, no repainting issues, and no visual mismatch.

Inputs

InpCandlesPerDay — Number of candles per 24-hour day (default 3). Position 1 Colors (always active): InpPos1Bull — Color for bullish 1st candle of the day (default LimeGreen)

— Color for bullish 1st candle of the day (default LimeGreen) InpPos1Bear — Color for bearish 1st candle of the day (default Red)

Best Use Cases

Highlighting the first candle of the day (very popular on 4H/8H charts)

(very popular on 4H/8H charts) Visualizing intraday session strength (Asian, London, NY sessions)

Pattern recognition based on which candle of the day performs better

Clean-looking charts without clutter (since it replaces the original candle colors)

Advantages