Lekki Indices Slayer

  • Experts
  • Benito Okello Wayara
    Benito Okello Wayara

    Benito Okello Wayara

    • Expert Advisor Developer at  MIDUSACAP
    • Kenya
    • 175
    I am an experienced MQL5 Expert Advisor developer with over 5 years of hands-on experience in creating, optimizing, and testing automated trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. I specialize in developing tailored Expert Advisors (EAs) that help traders automate their trading strategies
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target.

How it works:

  • On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current time falls within its permitted trading window (weekdays only, with a restricted period overnight).
  • It compares the last two closed candles on the selected timeframe. If the price closed higher than the prior candle, it opens a buy; if lower, it opens a sell.
  • Once a position is open, the EA tracks it against a take-profit distance and a grid distance. If the price moves in profit, it exits and takes gains. If the price moves against the position by the grid distance, it opens an additional position in the opposite direction with increased volume—building a hedged grid.
  • As the grid grows, the EA continuously evaluates the combined floating profit of both buy and sell baskets. Once total accumulated profit exceeds the calculated profit target, all positions are closed and the cycle restarts.
  • If the EA is removed from the chart or stops unexpectedly, it sends an email notification (requires email alerts to be configured in the terminal).

Note for buyers: this is a grid/martingale-style recovery strategy — position size increases when trades move against the initial direction. This can recover losing trades over time but also increases exposure and drawdown during extended trends. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate risk capital before running live.

Input parameters

Parameter Description
Take Profit
Target profit distance, in points, used to calculate the take-profit price for the active position and the overall basket profit target.
Grid Distance
Distance, in points, price must move against an open position before the EA opens an additional hedging position to average into the trade.
Magic Number
Unique identifier assigned to all trades opened by this EA, used to distinguish its positions from manual or other EAs' trades.
Start Lot Size
The lot size used for the first position opened in a new trading cycle, and the base increment added to the grid on each subsequent position.
Volume Decimal Places
Number of decimal places used when rounding calculated lot sizes, to match the broker's allowed volume precision.
Time Frame
The chart timeframe the EA uses to read candle closes and determine initial trade direction.


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PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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