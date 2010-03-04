Lekki Indices Slayer

  • 专家
  • Benito Okello Wayara
    Benito Okello Wayara

    Benito Okello Wayara

    I am an experienced MQL5 Expert Advisor developer with over 5 years of hands-on experience in creating, optimizing, and testing automated trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. I specialize in developing tailored Expert Advisors (EAs) that help traders automate their trading strategies
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target.

How it works:

  • On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current time falls within its permitted trading window (weekdays only, with a restricted period overnight).
  • It compares the last two closed candles on the selected timeframe. If the price closed higher than the prior candle, it opens a buy; if lower, it opens a sell.
  • Once a position is open, the EA tracks it against a take-profit distance and a grid distance. If the price moves in profit, it exits and takes gains. If the price moves against the position by the grid distance, it opens an additional position in the opposite direction with increased volume—building a hedged grid.
  • As the grid grows, the EA continuously evaluates the combined floating profit of both buy and sell baskets. Once total accumulated profit exceeds the calculated profit target, all positions are closed and the cycle restarts.
  • If the EA is removed from the chart or stops unexpectedly, it sends an email notification (requires email alerts to be configured in the terminal).

Note for buyers: this is a grid/martingale-style recovery strategy — position size increases when trades move against the initial direction. This can recover losing trades over time but also increases exposure and drawdown during extended trends. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate risk capital before running live.

Input parameters

Parameter Description
Take Profit
Target profit distance, in points, used to calculate the take-profit price for the active position and the overall basket profit target.
Grid Distance
Distance, in points, price must move against an open position before the EA opens an additional hedging position to average into the trade.
Magic Number
Unique identifier assigned to all trades opened by this EA, used to distinguish its positions from manual or other EAs' trades.
Start Lot Size
The lot size used for the first position opened in a new trading cycle, and the base increment added to the grid on each subsequent position.
Volume Decimal Places
Number of decimal places used when rounding calculated lot sizes, to match the broker's allowed volume precision.
Time Frame
The chart timeframe the EA uses to read candle closes and determine initial trade direction.


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Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
专家
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
专家
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
专家
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | 统计套利引擎 像对冲基金一样交易，停止赌博。 ONR Correlation Master Pro 是一款基于 统计套利 (Pairs Trading) 原理的专业 EA。它不预测市场方向，而是利用资产之间的 相关性 (Correlation) 来获取稳定的现金流。 策略原理: 市场中性 (Market Neutral) 相关性监控: 实时监控两个高度相关的品种 (如 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD)。 价格缺口 (Gap): 当价格因波动而背离时，EA 识别机会。 对冲入场: EA 同时 买入 弱势品种并 卖出 强势品种。 获利平仓: 当价格回归均值 (Mean Reversion) 时，锁定净利润。 ️ 核心功能 ️ 100% 自动对冲: 无论市场暴涨还是暴跌，您的账户都受到保护。 狙击手逻辑: 无马丁格尔 (No Martingale)。无网格 (No Grid)。 拒绝过度交易。 专业面板 (V1.4): 暗黑模式界面，实时显示 RSI 缺口和每日利润。 推荐设置 (周期 M15
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
专家
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System 是一款基于周期和K线的混合网格交易专家顾问，专注于纪律性、固定锚点和有序的订单执行。 系统 仅使用前一根K线的数据 来构建交易网格，并以 每个tick最多一个挂单 的方式顺序下单。 在整个交易周期内，网格参数被完全锁定，不会随着价格波动而重新计算或重建。 本产品提供 两个独立版本 ： MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 每个版本分别发布在对应的平台分类中，交易逻辑在两个版本中保持一致。 核心概念 基于K线的逻辑，仅使用前一根K线 混合挂单网格结构 周期锁定机制 顺序执行（每tick一个挂单） 仅在初始化时进行一次恢复 主要功能 支持限价单和止损挂单 可选资金管理 固定 / 算术 / 几何手数模式 最大手数硬性限制 达到目标利润后关闭整个周期 交易时间过滤 经纪商安全保护 完整状态与诊断输出 MT4 版本 MT4 使用对冲（Hedging）模式，适合多订单网格结构。 MT5 版本 MT5 支持 Hedging 与 Netting。 ️ Netting 提示： Netting 账户
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
专家
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
专家
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA 是一套先进的算法交易系统，将 Fibonacci 回撤与扩展逻辑、波浪结构、市场自适应、风险控制、交易时段过滤以及自动化交易管理结合在一起。 该 Expert Advisor 超越了传统“一个信号，一个订单”的交易方式。它首先分析市场形成的推动浪，然后根据所选 Fibonacci 水平评估交易机会。入场、止损、止盈、风险以及开仓后的交易管理流程，均通过系统化规则执行。 TC42 Fibo Bot EA 专为使用 Fibonacci 策略、希望更有结构地跟踪波浪长度和回撤水平，并希望自动化其风险控制流程中重要部分的交易者而开发。 完成购买后，请通过私信联系我，以获取 User Guide 和设置说明。 核心策略逻辑 机器人会测量市场中的推动浪，并检查这些波浪是否符合已定义的最小和最大 tick 范围。当检测到有效波浪时，系统会计算 Fibonacci 水平，并根据所选交易模式创建入场计划。 系统可以使用手动选择的 Fibonacci 水平运行；同时也可以使用 Auto 和 Algo 模式，根据市场行为提供更动态的交易
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
专家
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
Institutional Advanced Bot
Sumit Koul
专家
机构高级机器人是一个MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专为结构化趋势和突破交易而构建，具有实用的风险控制。 该策略结合了EMA趋势方向与最近范围突破确认。新入场将在选定的信号时间范围内进行评估，EA可以配置为每新条仅交易一次。止损和获利水平基于ATR波动率，而仓位大小是从账户权益和配置的风险百分比计算出的。 EA专为想要具有透明输入和受控执行的基于规则的机器人而设计，首先可以在主要外汇对上使用，然后可以在其他经纪商符号上测试，这些符号的差价、合同大小和交易条件适合。 主要特点 -使用可配置的快慢周期进行EMA趋势逻辑 - 使用可配置的查看范围确认突破 - 基于ATR的止损 - 奖励-风险获利 - 基于股权的批次规模 -在开新交易之前使用扩散过滤器 - 基于经纪人服务器时间的分会时段过滤器 -每符号的最大头寸 - 日常股票损失保护 - 日常股票利润保护 - 盈亏平衡止损运动 - ATR 滞后止损 - 经纪人量级标准化 - 停止水平和冻结水平检查 - 交易前保证金检查 - 分离位置的独特魔法数字 建议的第一个测试设置 在策略测试器中，从M15或H
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
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