Lekki Indices Slayer

  • Эксперты
  • Benito Okello Wayara
    Benito Okello Wayara

    Benito Okello Wayara

    I am an experienced MQL5 Expert Advisor developer with over 5 years of hands-on experience in creating, optimizing, and testing automated trading systems for the MetaTrader platform. I specialize in developing tailored Expert Advisors (EAs) that help traders automate their trading strategies
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target.

How it works:

  • On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current time falls within its permitted trading window (weekdays only, with a restricted period overnight).
  • It compares the last two closed candles on the selected timeframe. If the price closed higher than the prior candle, it opens a buy; if lower, it opens a sell.
  • Once a position is open, the EA tracks it against a take-profit distance and a grid distance. If the price moves in profit, it exits and takes gains. If the price moves against the position by the grid distance, it opens an additional position in the opposite direction with increased volume—building a hedged grid.
  • As the grid grows, the EA continuously evaluates the combined floating profit of both buy and sell baskets. Once total accumulated profit exceeds the calculated profit target, all positions are closed and the cycle restarts.
  • If the EA is removed from the chart or stops unexpectedly, it sends an email notification (requires email alerts to be configured in the terminal).

Note for buyers: this is a grid/martingale-style recovery strategy — position size increases when trades move against the initial direction. This can recover losing trades over time but also increases exposure and drawdown during extended trends. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate risk capital before running live.

Input parameters

Parameter Description
Take Profit
Target profit distance, in points, used to calculate the take-profit price for the active position and the overall basket profit target.
Grid Distance
Distance, in points, price must move against an open position before the EA opens an additional hedging position to average into the trade.
Magic Number
Unique identifier assigned to all trades opened by this EA, used to distinguish its positions from manual or other EAs' trades.
Start Lot Size
The lot size used for the first position opened in a new trading cycle, and the base increment added to the grid on each subsequent position.
Volume Decimal Places
Number of decimal places used when rounding calculated lot sizes, to match the broker's allowed volume precision.
Time Frame
The chart timeframe the EA uses to read candle closes and determine initial trade direction.


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Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Эксперты
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BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
Эксперты
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA — это продвинутая алгоритмическая торговая система, которая объединяет логику коррекций и расширений Fibonacci со структурой волн, адаптацией к рынку, контролем риска, фильтрацией торговых сессий и автоматическим управлением сделками. Этот Expert Advisor выходит за рамки классического подхода «один сигнал — один ордер». Сначала он анализирует импульсные волны, сформированные рынком, затем оценивает торговые возможности на основе выбранных уровней Fibonacci. Вход
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
Эксперты
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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