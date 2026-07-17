Heikin ashi with targets

Heikin Ashi Indicator

Heikin Ashi means average candle. It uses average prices instead of normal candlesticks to make trends easier to see. It removes small market noise and helps traders follow strong trends.

Benefits

Shows market trend clearly.

Reduces false signals.

Helps find buy and sell opportunities.

Good for Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto.

Easy to use for beginners and experienced traders.

How to Use

Buy Signal

Previous candle is Red .

New candle turns Green .

A green candle with no lower wick is a stronger buy signal.

Sell Signal

Previous candle is Green .

New candle turns Red .

A red candle with no upper wick is a stronger sell signal.

Exit Trade

Close a Buy when a red candle appears.

Close a Sell when a green candle appears.

Small candles with both upper and lower wicks show a weak trend and possible reversal.

Tips

Always wait for candle confirmation, use a stop loss, and follow the main market trend for better trading results.