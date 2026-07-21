R Aurum

  • Experts
  • Hugo Salvador
    Hugo Salvador

    Hugo Salvador

    Trader with over 10 years of experience, primarily in the stock market, I have also been developing Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 since 2025.
  • Version: 1.33
  • Updated: 21 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

R-Aurum is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. It opens long positions only, during three configurable time windows of the trading day.

How it works

The system evaluates entry conditions at the opening of each M15 candle. An order is placed only when several conditions are met at the same time: the price is in the upper part of its 24-hour range, the 6-hour momentum is positive and exceeds a volatility threshold, the price is above a trend filter, the last candle shows a pullback, and the price is not too close to the historical high.

Once a cycle is open, the system manages it as a basket. If the price moves down, additional orders of the same size are placed at fixed intervals, which lowers the average entry price. All orders in a cycle have the same volume. The system does not use martingale or lot multiplication. The basket is closed when the price reaches a target above the weighted average price. A single-order basket can also be closed earlier if the entry conditions are no longer valid.

Three time windows can be enabled independently, each with its own risk level. This allows a higher allocation on the main window and a lighter one on the secondary windows.

Backtest information

The strategy was tested in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M15 with 100% real tick data over the period January 2023 to July 2026. Results depend on the risk level selected, the broker, the spread and the deposit size. These are backtest results on historical data and not real trading results. They do not indicate future performance.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: M15. Account type: hedging. Leverage: 1:200 or higher. Suggested minimum deposit: 1000 USD at the default risk level. A VPS is recommended for continuous operation. When backtesting, use real tick data on a single broker server for consistent results.

Parameters: general

Pause suspends the opening of new positions without removing the robot from the chart. Magic number sets the unique identifier of the orders. Trade comment sets the comment attached to the orders. Show logo on chart shows or hides the logo.

Parameters: money management

Risk level - window A sets the position sizing for the main window, from Risk 1 to Risk 5, or a fixed lot. Risk level - windows B and C sets the position sizing for the secondary windows. Fixed lot size is used only when the fixed lot mode is selected. Enable window B and Enable window C turn the secondary windows on or off.

Parameters: execution

Max spread limits the spread accepted when opening an order. A value of 0 disables the check. Max slippage sets the maximum accepted deviation. Time adjustment aligns the internal clock with the broker server. Leave it at 0 for a GMT+3 server in summer. Otherwise the value is 3 minus the broker summer GMT offset. For a GMT+2 broker, set 1.

Parameters: settings

Timeframe sets the evaluation timeframe. The parameters P1 to P7 control the entry conditions: entry zone calibration, momentum depth, trigger sensitivity, candle confirmation, directional filter period and its switch, distance from historical highs, and the history depth used for that distance. The default values are the recommended ones.

Parameters: timing

Delay A sets the minimum delay between two cycles. Delay B sets the delay applied after a losing cycle. Delay B applies to window A only limits that delay to the main window.

Parameters: orders

Distance between orders sets the spacing within a cycle. Max simultaneous orders limits the number of orders per cycle. Target sets the take profit of the basket. Parameter X, with its switch and its maximum cycle size, controls the early exit module.

Parameters: calendar

Skip 1st Friday of the month disables new cycles on the first Friday of each month. Friday evening stop and Friday stop hour disable new cycles from a given hour on Friday. Monday to Friday enable or disable trading day by day.

Risk note

This system averages into pullbacks and holds open positions during adverse moves. Floating drawdown is part of its normal operation. Respect the recommended risk level and deposit size. Trading leveraged products involves a substantial risk of loss.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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